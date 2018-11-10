OKC
DAL

Rookie Doncic, veteran Barea lead Mavs past Thunder 111-96

  • Nov 10, 2018

DALLAS (AP) Rookie Luka Doncic scored 22 points and veteran J.J. Barea added 21 off the bench, including 16 in a first-half surge, as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-96 Saturday night.

The Mavericks won for the second time in nine games and snapped the Thunder's seven-game winning streak after they had lost their first four games of the season.

Harrison Barnes and Dorian Finney-Smith scored 11 points each and Dennis Smith Jr. had 10 for Dallas.

Paul George and Steven Adams had double-doubles for Oklahoma City, each finishing with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Dennis Schroder added 19 points and Jerami Grant had 13.

Oklahoma City raced to an early 18-12 lead, but Barea scored 11 points in a foul-filled first quarter, including two free throws for a 23-22 lead at the end of the quarter. Barea accounted for 16 of the Mavericks' 20 points for a 32-24 lead before returning to the bench.

Dallas stayed hot, building its lead to 24 points, 57-33, before the Thunder scored the last 12 points of the first half.

The 34-year-old Barea was the second-oldest Maverick active for the game. He led the way as the Dallas bench outscored Oklahoma City's 22-5.

The Mavericks' youngest player, 19-year-old Doncic, scored nine of his points in the third quarter.

The Thunder made only 39 percent of their field goal attempts (38 for 97).

In the first quarter, George and Schroder scored eight apiece for the Thunder, who committed eight of the 15 fouls in the quarter.

Dallas outscored Oklahoma City 34-11 in the first 10 minutes of the second quarter .

Barea scored his game-high 16 first-half points in 10 minutes. George and Schroder each had 11 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Russell Westbrook missed his third game because of a sprained left ankle. . The bench scored only two points in the first half on 1-for-13 shooting. . Raymond Felton, Oklahoma City's oldest player, was born the same day as Dallas' J.J. Barea - June 26, 1984.

Mavericks: Allowed a season-low 96 points -- 13 less than their previous low, 109 by Chicago on Oct. 22 . Led by J.J. Barea's 16, the bench provided 30 of Dallas' 57 first-half points. . Held the Thunder to 45 points in the first half, the fewest this season for a Dallas opponent. . The Mavericks shot 13 for 18 (72 percent) from the field in the second quarter, including 6 of 8 (75) from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Play the first of two home games against Phoenix on Monday.

Mavericks: Take a quick trip to play Chicago on Monday.

Key Players
P. George
13 SF
L. Doncic
77 SF
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
20.2 Pts. Per Game 20.2
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
38.7 Field Goal % 48.9
38.5 Three Point % 47.3
78.1 Free Throw % 76.0
  Lost ball turnover on Abdel Nader, stolen by Jalen Brunson 0:14
  Bad pass turnover on Jalen Brunson, stolen by Abdel Nader 0:17
  Team rebound 0:36
+ 2 Luka Doncic made driving layup, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 0:56
  Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr. 0:58
  Hamidou Diallo missed jump shot 1:01
+ 2 Dwight Powell made driving layup, assist by Jalen Brunson 1:14
+ 2 Abdel Nader made driving layup, assist by Hamidou Diallo 1:30
  Bad pass turnover on Dennis Smith Jr., stolen by Jerami Grant 1:38
+ 2 Dennis Schroder made floating jump shot, assist by Paul George 1:52
  Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:04
Team Stats
Points 96 111
Field Goals 38-97 (39.2%) 43-77 (55.8%)
3-Pointers 9-34 (26.5%) 14-29 (48.3%)
Free Throws 11-18 (61.1%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 58 48
Offensive 26 4
Defensive 27 34
Team 5 10
Assists 17 31
Steals 9 9
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 16 16
Fouls 19 24
Technicals 3 0
P. George SF 13
20 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST
L. Doncic SF 77
22 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 7-5 2223252696
home team logo Mavericks 4-8 23342529111
Thunder
Starters
P. George
S. Adams
D. Schroder
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 38 20 13 6 2 0 5 3 8/21 3/9 1/2 5 8 42 +3
S. Adams 36 20 13 2 0 0 0 3 8/11 0/0 4/8 7 6 37 -2
D. Schroder 31 19 6 3 2 0 4 0 8/21 1/4 2/3 3 3 29 -1
J. Grant 29 13 2 2 2 1 1 2 4/6 1/2 4/5 1 1 21 +3
T. Ferguson 24 2 4 0 1 0 0 1 1/7 0/5 0/0 3 1 7 -8
Bench
R. Felton
A. Abrines
P. Patterson
A. Nader
N. Noel
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
H. Diallo
R. Westbrook
A. Roberson
D. Burton
T. Davis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Felton 16 7 2 3 0 0 0 2 3/12 1/6 0/0 1 1 15 -14
A. Abrines 26 6 2 0 0 0 1 2 2/6 2/4 0/0 0 2 7 -9
P. Patterson 15 5 3 0 0 0 1 1 2/6 1/4 0/0 1 2 7 -17
A. Nader 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -2
N. Noel 11 2 6 0 1 1 3 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 3 7 -13
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
H. Diallo 7 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 0 4 -13
R. Westbrook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 96 53 17 9 2 16 19 38/97 9/34 11/18 26 27 178 -75
Mavericks
Starters
L. Doncic
H. Barnes
D. Smith Jr.
W. Matthews
D. Jordan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Doncic 31 22 6 8 1 0 4 4 9/15 1/4 3/4 0 6 41 +16
H. Barnes 17 11 1 0 0 0 2 4 4/6 1/3 2/3 0 1 10 -2
D. Smith Jr. 26 10 3 5 2 1 3 1 4/8 2/3 0/0 0 3 23 -2
W. Matthews 31 9 0 4 1 0 2 1 3/7 3/4 0/2 0 0 16 +6
D. Jordan 27 6 9 1 0 1 1 1 2/4 0/0 2/2 1 8 17 -2
Bench
J. Barea
D. Finney-Smith
M. Kleber
D. Powell
D. Harris
J. Brunson
D. Nowitzki
S. Mejri
R. Spalding
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
R. Broekhoff
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Barea 21 21 3 5 1 0 2 2 8/14 3/4 2/3 0 3 33 +17
D. Finney-Smith 25 11 6 1 1 0 0 3 4/7 2/2 1/2 1 5 20 +5
M. Kleber 26 8 4 3 0 3 0 4 3/7 2/6 0/0 2 2 21 +20
D. Powell 20 7 3 0 1 0 1 2 3/5 0/2 1/1 0 3 10 +17
D. Harris 11 6 3 3 1 0 0 1 3/4 0/1 0/0 0 3 16 -2
J. Brunson 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +2
D. Nowitzki - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 111 38 31 9 5 16 24 43/77 14/29 11/17 4 34 209 +75
