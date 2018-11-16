LOS ANGELES (AP) Lou Williams hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the San Antonio Spurs 116-111 on Thursday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

The Clippers improved to 7-1 at home after blowing leads of 14 points in the second quarter and 10 in the fourth.

The Spurs were the third high-powered team in a row beaten by the Clippers, who edged Milwaukee and defending NBA champion Golden State in a pair of overtime wins.

Williams led Los Angeles with 23 points off the bench. Danilo Gallinari added 19 points and Tobias Harris 18.

Montrezl Harrell stole the ball from DeMar DeRozan in the corner and Gallinari got fouled at the other end. He made four straight free throws and Williams hit two to seal the win.

DeRozan scored 34 points for the Spurs, who dropped their third in a row. Rudy Gay added 19 points off the bench.

The Spurs tied it up 107-all on a pair of free throws by LaMarcus Aldridge, who had 16 rebounds.

Williams pump-faked Bryn Forbes and let fly a 3, having missed his two other attempts in the game.

DeRozan scored on a drive to get the Spurs to 110-109, but they got no closer.

Harrell scored the Clippers' first six points of the fourth to get them back to a double-digit lead, 96-86.

DeRozan missed two free throws before Patty Mills and Marco Belinelli hit back-to-back 3-pointers that closed the Spurs to 96-94.

San Antonio got within one early in the third on basket by DeRozan. He twice scored to put them within two. But every time the Clippers answered to stay ahead, with their second unit scoring 10 of their final 12 points for a 91-84 lead after three.

The Clippers opened the second quarter with a 15-2 run that produced their largest lead of 44-30. Harrell scored seven in a row.

The Spurs answered with a 23-8 spurt, including 10 by DeRozan, to erase their 14-point deficit and give them a 53-52 lead. The Clippers got a pair of free throws by Gallinari to lead 61-60 going into halftime.

TIP-INS

Spurs: They fell to 2-5 on the road. ... They were outrebounded 50-45. ... F-C Pau Gasol missed his fifth straight game with a sore left foot.

Clippers: Harris has at least 15 points in a career-best 14 straight games. ... They improved to 5-1 in their last six games at home against the Spurs.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host Golden State on Sunday.

Clippers: At Brooklyn on Saturday to start a three-game Eastern swing.

