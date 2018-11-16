BKN
Dinwiddie, Russell help Nets get first win without LeVert

  Nov 16, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-best 25 points, D'Angelo Russell had 23 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards 115-104 on Friday night for their first win since Caris LeVert's gruesome foot injury.

The Nets had lost five straight in Washington and ended a three-game slide overall. Jarrett Allen had 16 points and 12 rebounds in his return after missing two games due to illness.

LeVert is Brooklyn's leading scorer this season but suffered what was originally feared to be a season-ending injury Monday. Doctors found no fractures, though, and he is expected to avoid surgery and return later this season from a dislocated foot.

Dwight Howard scored a season-high 25 points for the Wizards before fouling out in the fourth quarter. He also grabbed 17 rebounds, and Washington ended its three-game winning streak.

Bradley Beal scored 20 points and John Wall had 16. The All-Star backcourt duo combined to shoot only 14 for 38 on a night Washington went 3 of 17 from beyond the arc, posting season lows in makes and attempts.

Neither team led by more than six in the first half before Brooklyn used a 19-5 run to build a 79-64 advantage in the third. Russell scored eight of those points - five from the foul line - and found Joe Harris and Allen Crabbe for 3-pointers.

Washington briefly got back within eight, but the Nets reclaimed a double-digit lead and kept it throughout the fourth quarter.

CARIS COMING WITH?

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson is hopeful LeVert will be able to join the team on the road in the near future.

''Not right now, but I'd say soon,'' Atkinson said of LeVert's ability to travel. ''He's kind of walking around.''

TIP-INS

Nets: Russell scored 13 of Brooklyn's first 21 points on 6-of-8 shooting. ... F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sat out with a sprained right ankle.

Wizards: Had held opponents under 30 points for seven consecutive quarters before Brooklyn scored 30 in the second. ... Wall picked up his fourth technical foul of the season with 6:02 left in the third quarter, and his first flagrant with 59 second remaining in the game.

UP NEXT:

Nets: Host the LA Clippers on Saturday night.

Wizards: Play the fourth game of a five in a row at home Sunday night vs. Portland.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Russell
1 PG
J. Wall
2 PG
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
21.1 Pts. Per Game 21.1
8.3 Ast. Per Game 8.3
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
41.3 Field Goal % 44.8
40.4 Three Point % 45.4
74.4 Free Throw % 71.1
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:02
  Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier 0:24
  Troy Brown Jr. missed driving layup 0:26
  Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr. 0:33
  Team rebound 0:59
  Spencer Dinwiddie missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:59
  Team rebound 0:59
  Spencer Dinwiddie missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:59
  Flagrant foul on John Wall 0:59
+ 1 John Wall made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:18
+ 1 John Wall made 1st of 2 free throws 1:18
Team Stats
Points 115 104
Field Goals 38-90 (42.2%) 37-87 (42.5%)
3-Pointers 9-33 (27.3%) 3-17 (17.6%)
Free Throws 30-38 (78.9%) 27-34 (79.4%)
Total Rebounds 62 55
Offensive 13 12
Defensive 34 35
Team 15 8
Assists 19 18
Steals 8 5
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 11 13
Fouls 24 24
Technicals 0 1
S. Dinwiddie PG 8
25 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
D. Howard C 21
25 PTS, 17 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 7-9 26303524115
home team logo Wizards 5-10 30242525104
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
away team logo Nets 7-9 109.0 PPG 43.7 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Wizards 5-10 111.6 PPG 40.4 RPG 22.5 APG
S. Dinwiddie PG 14.2 PPG 2.5 RPG 4.2 APG 47.5 FG%
D. Howard C 12.6 PPG 9.0 RPG 0.4 APG 61.1 FG%
S. Dinwiddie PG 25 PTS 4 REB 8 AST
D. Howard C 25 PTS 17 REB 1 AST
42.2 FG% 42.5
27.3 3PT FG% 17.6
78.9 FT% 79.4
D. Russell
J. Allen
J. Harris
A. Crabbe
J. Dudley
D. Russell 29 23 3 6 2 0 4 2 8/16 1/4 6/8 0 3 36 +6
J. Allen 31 16 12 0 1 2 0 6 5/11 0/0 6/8 6 6 31 +13
J. Harris 25 9 5 1 1 0 2 2 3/9 1/6 2/2 0 5 15 +10
A. Crabbe 20 6 2 0 0 0 0 1 2/8 1/6 1/1 0 2 8 +9
J. Dudley 22 5 3 0 1 0 2 4 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 2 7 +4
S. Dinwiddie
D. Carroll
R. Kurucs
S. Napier
E. Davis
D. Musa
K. Faried
C. LeVert
R. Hollis-Jefferson
T. Pinson
T. Graham
A. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Dinwiddie 31 25 4 8 3 0 1 4 8/13 3/5 6/9 2 2 47 +7
D. Carroll 24 11 6 2 0 0 1 0 3/10 1/5 4/4 1 5 20 +7
R. Kurucs 20 9 3 0 0 0 0 0 4/8 1/2 0/0 1 2 12 +1
S. Napier 18 8 4 1 0 1 0 1 2/7 0/2 4/5 0 4 15 0
E. Davis 14 3 5 1 0 0 1 4 1/3 0/0 1/1 2 3 9 -2
D. Musa 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hollis-Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 115 47 19 8 3 11 24 38/90 9/33 30/38 13 34 200 +55
D. Howard
B. Beal
J. Wall
O. Porter Jr.
M. Morris
D. Howard 27 25 17 1 1 1 2 6 9/13 0/0 7/10 6 11 44 -10
B. Beal 38 20 6 2 0 1 1 4 8/19 1/3 3/4 2 4 30 -7
J. Wall 37 16 1 7 1 1 3 4 6/19 1/5 3/4 0 1 30 -11
O. Porter Jr. 28 8 6 2 1 0 2 0 3/10 0/3 2/2 0 6 17 -4
M. Morris 20 4 2 2 1 0 2 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 1 9 -12
K. Oubre Jr.
J. Green
T. Satoransky
I. Mahinmi
A. Rivers
T. Brown Jr.
J. Smith
J. McRae
D. Robinson
T. Bryant
C. Randle
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Oubre Jr. 27 18 4 1 1 0 0 2 5/6 1/2 7/8 0 4 25 +1
J. Green 23 6 1 2 0 0 2 2 2/5 0/1 2/2 1 0 9 0
T. Satoransky 11 4 1 1 0 1 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 8 -2
I. Mahinmi 9 3 5 0 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 3/4 2 3 7 -2
A. Rivers 13 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 3 3 -8
T. Brown Jr. 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 0
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Randle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 104 47 18 5 4 13 24 37/87 3/17 27/34 12 35 183 -55
NBA Scores