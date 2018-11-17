SAC
HOU

No Text

Harden nets 34, Rockets win 4th straight 132-112 over Kings

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 17, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) James Harden had 34 points and eight assists, and the Houston Rockets used a big first-half run on the way to their fourth straight victory, a 132-112 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

Harden, who shot 10 of 17 from the field, had 15 points in the third quarter. Chris Paul added 24 points and nine assists, including 18 points in the first half, as the Rockets built a 71-59 halftime lead.

Clint Capella finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds for Houston, which shot 57 percent from the floor, including 20 of 47 from 3-point range.

After starting the season 1-5, Houston has won seven of its last nine games to move above .500 for the first time.

Buddy Hield shot 10 for 17 and finished with 23 points and seven rebounds to lead the Kings, who have lost three of their last four games. De'Aaron Fox added 19 points, and Marvin Bagley had 16 points off the bench for Sacramento, which shot 45 percent from the field.

Houston used a 20-5 run at the end of the first quarter and start of the second to open a 45-32 lead. Eric Gordon hit consecutive 3-pointers with 10 minutes left in the second and Paul had 12 in the run. Houston's lead grew to 57-41 on a Gary Clark 3-pointer with 5 1/2 left in the first half that capped a 9-0 run.

The Rockets pushed the lead to 98-74 with four minutes left in the third when Harden scored 10 straight points. The Kings got no closer than 15 points the rest of the way.

TIP-INS

Kings: Bogdan Bogdanovic had 14 points, and Justin Jackson had 10 points off the bench. . Sacramento shot 11 of 35 from behind the arc. . Sacramento had 64 points in the paint.

Rockets: Houston scored a season-high 36 points in the first quarter. . Gerald Green had 17 points, and Gordon had 11 points off the bench. . Houston finished 20 of 24 from the free throw line.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Oklahoma City on Monday night.

Rockets: Host Detroit on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Fox
5 PG
J. Harden
13 SG
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
27.3 Pts. Per Game 27.3
7.3 Ast. Per Game 7.3
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
50.9 Field Goal % 42.5
50.5 Three Point % 41.2
68.8 Free Throw % 81.5
  Team rebound 0:19
  Frank Mason III missed driving layup, blocked by Marquese Chriss 0:19
+ 2 Marquese Chriss made dunk, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 0:29
  Lost ball turnover on Frank Mason III, stolen by Michael Carter-Williams 0:34
  Bad pass turnover on Gerald Green, stolen by Skal Labissiere 0:39
  Team rebound 0:44
  Isaiah Hartenstein missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:45
+ 1 Isaiah Hartenstein made 1st of 2 free throws 0:45
  Shooting foul on Skal Labissiere 0:45
+ 3 Yogi Ferrell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harry Giles 0:50
  Out of bounds turnover on Isaiah Hartenstein 1:01
Team Stats
Points 112 132
Field Goals 46-102 (45.1%) 46-81 (56.8%)
3-Pointers 11-35 (31.4%) 20-47 (42.6%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 20-24 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 48 50
Offensive 13 6
Defensive 26 35
Team 9 9
Assists 23 27
Steals 10 9
Blocks 3 10
Turnovers 14 22
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
B. Hield SG 24
23 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
J. Harden SG 13
34 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Kings 8-8 29302726112
home team logo Rockets 8-7 36353823132
O/U 219.5, HOU -12.5
Toyota Center Houston, TX
O/U 219.5, HOU -12.5
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 8-8 113.8 PPG 45 RPG 24.5 APG
home team logo Rockets 8-7 103.4 PPG 41.1 RPG 20.0 APG
Key Players
B. Hield SG 18.5 PPG 5.5 RPG 2.7 APG 47.5 FG%
J. Harden SG 27.3 PPG 5.4 RPG 7.3 APG 41.2 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Hield SG 23 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
J. Harden SG 34 PTS 4 REB 8 AST
45.1 FG% 56.8
31.4 3PT FG% 42.6
75.0 FT% 83.3
Kings
Starters
B. Hield
D. Fox
I. Shumpert
W. Cauley-Stein
N. Bjelica
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Hield 29 23 7 2 1 0 2 3 10/17 3/6 0/0 5 2 33 -23
D. Fox 25 19 1 3 1 0 3 4 8/14 2/4 1/1 0 1 24 -6
I. Shumpert 21 3 5 2 1 0 1 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 2 3 12 -1
W. Cauley-Stein 18 3 5 3 0 1 1 2 1/9 0/0 1/2 2 3 14 -7
N. Bjelica 13 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 1 3 -15
Starters
B. Hield
D. Fox
I. Shumpert
W. Cauley-Stein
N. Bjelica
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Hield 29 23 7 2 1 0 2 3 10/17 3/6 0/0 5 2 33 -23
D. Fox 25 19 1 3 1 0 3 4 8/14 2/4 1/1 0 1 24 -6
I. Shumpert 21 3 5 2 1 0 1 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 2 3 12 -1
W. Cauley-Stein 18 3 5 3 0 1 1 2 1/9 0/0 1/2 2 3 14 -7
N. Bjelica 13 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 1 3 -15
Bench
M. Bagley III
B. Bogdanovic
J. Jackson
H. Giles
Y. Ferrell
F. Mason III
T. Williams
S. Labissiere
K. Koufos
B. McLemore
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Bagley III 27 16 8 1 0 1 2 1 7/10 0/1 2/3 3 5 25 -15
B. Bogdanovic 19 14 1 5 1 0 0 2 6/11 2/5 0/0 0 1 26 -12
J. Jackson 20 10 4 1 0 0 0 0 3/7 2/5 2/2 0 4 16 -9
H. Giles 6 7 1 1 2 0 0 0 3/5 0/0 1/2 1 0 12 -1
Y. Ferrell 20 5 4 1 1 0 2 3 1/4 1/3 2/2 0 4 10 -10
F. Mason III 14 4 0 4 1 0 2 1 2/9 0/3 0/0 0 0 11 -3
T. Williams 14 4 1 0 1 0 0 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 1 6 +3
S. Labissiere 6 2 1 0 1 1 1 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 4 -1
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 232 112 39 23 10 3 14 21 46/102 11/35 9/12 13 26 196 -100
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
C. Paul
C. Capela
P. Tucker
J. Ennis III
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harden 34 34 4 8 3 0 6 3 10/17 4/10 10/10 0 4 51 +1
C. Paul 32 24 4 9 1 0 8 4 7/9 6/8 4/5 0 4 39 +19
C. Capela 35 23 16 1 1 5 1 1 11/14 0/0 1/3 5 11 46 +24
P. Tucker 29 9 8 0 1 0 4 2 4/9 1/5 0/0 1 7 14 +19
J. Ennis III 27 6 3 0 1 1 0 3 2/4 0/1 2/2 0 3 11 +6
Starters
J. Harden
C. Paul
C. Capela
P. Tucker
J. Ennis III
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harden 34 34 4 8 3 0 6 3 10/17 4/10 10/10 0 4 51 +1
C. Paul 32 24 4 9 1 0 8 4 7/9 6/8 4/5 0 4 39 +19
C. Capela 35 23 16 1 1 5 1 1 11/14 0/0 1/3 5 11 46 +24
P. Tucker 29 9 8 0 1 0 4 2 4/9 1/5 0/0 1 7 14 +19
J. Ennis III 27 6 3 0 1 1 0 3 2/4 0/1 2/2 0 3 11 +6
Bench
G. Green
E. Gordon
G. Clark
M. Chriss
I. Hartenstein
M. Carter-Williams
B. Knight
V. Edwards
Z. Qi
Nene
C. Anthony
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Green 13 17 1 0 0 0 1 2 6/10 5/8 0/0 0 1 17 0
E. Gordon 28 11 1 5 0 0 0 2 4/13 3/11 0/0 0 1 22 +23
G. Clark 23 5 2 1 0 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 2/2 0 2 12 +14
M. Chriss 3 2 0 0 0 1 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 -3
I. Hartenstein 9 1 2 2 1 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 2 7 -2
M. Carter-Williams 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 3 -1
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Qi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 132 41 27 9 10 22 20 46/81 20/47 20/24 6 35 224 +100
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores