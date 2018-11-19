DAL
MEM

No Text

Conley and Gasol lead Grizzlies past Mavericks 98-88

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 19, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Mike Conley scored 28 points, Marc Gasol had 17 points and 15 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-88 on Monday night.

Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 13 points and Garrett Temple added 12 as Memphis won its fourth straight and sixth in the last seven.

Dennis Smith Jr. led the Mavericks with 19 points and five assists. DeAndre Jordan added 17 points and a season-high 20 rebounds. Luka Doncic had 15 points and 10 rebounds but was 6 of 20 from the field, part of Dallas shooting 34 percent.

The loss snapped Dallas' four-game winning streak, and the Mavericks were held under 100 points for the first time this season.

The game had 17 lead changes and 15 ties, the last one coming with 5:41 left on a floater in the lane by Dallas reserve Jalen Brunson.

Memphis reeled off 10 straight points for the biggest lead for either team in the game. Temple and Conley each converted 3-pointers in the stretch that gave Memphis the lead for good.

Memphis led 53-49 at the half as Conley and Jackson each scored 11 points. Dorian Finney-Smith had 11 points for Dallas, in part from missing only one of his four shots from outside the arc in the first half.

The game was tight throughout the first half and stretching through the third quarter with the teams tied at 74 entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Doncic was 0 of 6 in the first quarter before converting the first shot of the second quarter. ... Mavericks shot 29 percent in the first quarter. ... Dallas made only four 3-pointers in the first half, including three by Finney-Smith. Doncic had the fourth one. ... Jordan has led Dallas in rebounding in all but one game this season (Harrison Barnes with 13 on Nov. 6 against Washington).

Grizzlies: Conley converted a 4-point play in the closing seconds of the first half. ... Gasol had eight rebounds in the first quarter. His 15 for the game was a season high. ... Gasol, who entered the game having made 12 of 25 3-pointers over the last three games, missed all five of his shots from outside the arc.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

Grizzlies: Travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Doncic
77 SF
M. Gasol
33 C
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
9.3 Reb. Per Game 9.3
45.3 Field Goal % 44.9
46.2 Three Point % 44.3
76.7 Free Throw % 72.4
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:02
  Defensive rebound by Mike Conley 0:24
  Maxi Kleber missed layup, blocked by Marc Gasol 0:27
+ 1 Garrett Temple made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:35
+ 1 Garrett Temple made 1st of 2 free throws 0:35
  Personal foul on Luka Doncic 0:35
+ 2 Dorian Finney-Smith made dunk, assist by Luka Doncic 0:40
+ 2 Garrett Temple made reverse layup, assist by Mike Conley 0:47
+ 2 Dennis Smith Jr. made reverse layup 1:03
  Out of bounds turnover on Mike Conley 1:09
  Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol 1:10
Team Stats
Points 88 98
Field Goals 30-88 (34.1%) 37-79 (46.8%)
3-Pointers 10-32 (31.3%) 12-30 (40.0%)
Free Throws 18-21 (85.7%) 12-14 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 53 52
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 36 40
Team 10 7
Assists 17 29
Steals 8 8
Blocks 4 11
Turnovers 9 15
Fouls 19 21
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
D. Jordan C 6
17 PTS, 20 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
M. Conley PG 11
28 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 7-9 2128251488
home team logo Grizzlies 11-5 2528212498
O/U 200.5, MEM -3
FedExForum Memphis, TN
O/U 200.5, MEM -3
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 7-9 110.8 PPG 44.8 RPG 22.9 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 11-5 103.3 PPG 38.5 RPG 22.9 APG
Key Players
D. Smith Jr. PG PPG RPG APG FG%
M. Conley PG 19.1 PPG 3.1 RPG 5.8 APG 40.1 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Smith Jr. PG 19 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
M. Conley PG 28 PTS 5 REB 7 AST
34.1 FG% 46.8
31.3 3PT FG% 40.0
85.7 FT% 85.7
Mavericks
Starters
D. Smith Jr.
D. Jordan
L. Doncic
D. Finney-Smith
H. Barnes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Smith Jr. 31 19 3 5 2 0 3 3 6/15 3/6 4/5 0 3 31 -8
D. Jordan 38 17 20 2 0 0 2 1 6/12 0/0 5/6 5 15 39 -3
L. Doncic 36 15 10 3 0 1 3 2 6/20 3/9 0/0 1 9 29 +3
D. Finney-Smith 33 13 3 0 2 1 0 3 5/10 3/6 0/0 0 3 19 -17
H. Barnes 36 10 1 1 0 0 1 3 3/14 1/7 3/4 0 1 12 -15
Starters
D. Smith Jr.
D. Jordan
L. Doncic
D. Finney-Smith
H. Barnes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Smith Jr. 31 19 3 5 2 0 3 3 6/15 3/6 4/5 0 3 31 -8
D. Jordan 38 17 20 2 0 0 2 1 6/12 0/0 5/6 5 15 39 -3
L. Doncic 36 15 10 3 0 1 3 2 6/20 3/9 0/0 1 9 29 +3
D. Finney-Smith 33 13 3 0 2 1 0 3 5/10 3/6 0/0 0 3 19 -17
H. Barnes 36 10 1 1 0 0 1 3 3/14 1/7 3/4 0 1 12 -15
Bench
J. Brunson
D. Harris
M. Kleber
R. Broekhoff
J. Barea
W. Matthews
D. Nowitzki
D. Powell
S. Mejri
R. Spalding
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Brunson 24 8 4 4 1 0 0 4 3/9 0/1 2/2 1 3 21 -5
D. Harris 17 4 0 2 1 0 0 2 1/4 0/1 2/2 0 0 9 -3
M. Kleber 20 2 2 0 2 2 0 1 0/4 0/2 2/2 0 2 8 -2
R. Broekhoff 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Matthews - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nowitzki - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 88 43 17 8 4 9 19 30/88 10/32 18/21 7 36 168 -50
Grizzlies
Starters
M. Conley
M. Gasol
J. Jackson Jr.
G. Temple
K. Anderson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Conley 35 28 5 7 2 0 3 1 10/18 7/11 1/2 0 5 46 +18
M. Gasol 37 17 15 4 1 4 1 3 6/16 0/5 5/6 0 15 44 +17
J. Jackson Jr. 36 13 3 2 2 4 2 3 6/13 0/3 1/1 0 3 24 -1
G. Temple 32 12 2 5 0 0 0 5 3/3 2/2 4/4 0 2 24 +8
K. Anderson 33 8 4 5 2 2 0 1 4/6 0/1 0/0 0 4 26 +16
Starters
M. Conley
M. Gasol
J. Jackson Jr.
G. Temple
K. Anderson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Conley 35 28 5 7 2 0 3 1 10/18 7/11 1/2 0 5 46 +18
M. Gasol 37 17 15 4 1 4 1 3 6/16 0/5 5/6 0 15 44 +17
J. Jackson Jr. 36 13 3 2 2 4 2 3 6/13 0/3 1/1 0 3 24 -1
G. Temple 32 12 2 5 0 0 0 5 3/3 2/2 4/4 0 2 24 +8
K. Anderson 33 8 4 5 2 2 0 1 4/6 0/1 0/0 0 4 26 +16
Bench
J. Green
S. Mack
W. Selden Jr.
M. Brooks
O. Casspi
C. Parsons
D. Stephens
Y. Watanabe
J. Carter
D. Brooks
I. Rabb
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Green 15 12 9 2 0 1 2 2 5/8 2/4 0/0 3 6 24 +7
S. Mack 18 3 2 3 0 0 0 2 1/3 1/1 0/0 1 1 11 -4
W. Selden Jr. 16 3 1 1 1 0 3 2 1/4 0/2 1/1 0 1 4 +2
M. Brooks 11 2 4 0 0 0 2 1 1/6 0/1 0/0 1 3 4 -6
O. Casspi 4 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 -2 -7
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 98 45 29 8 11 15 21 37/79 12/30 12/14 5 40 205 +50
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores