Hield helps Kings hold off Westbrook, Thunder 117-113

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 20, 2018

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Buddy Hield made three consecutive 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter and scored 25 points, Marvin Bagley III had his first career double-double and the Sacramento Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-113 on Monday night to spoil Russell Westbrook's return.

Iman Shumpert scored 21 of his 23 points in the first half, Bogdan Bogdanovic added 16 and the Kings beat the Thunder for the second time this season. Bagley had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and De'Aaron Fox had 13 assists.

Westbrook had 29 points and 13 assists in his first game back in coach Billy Donovan's lineup since Nov. 5. The seven-time All-Star had missed five games with a left ankle sprain, then left the team Saturday to welcome the birth of twin daughters that same night. He flew to Sacramento and rejoined the Thunder on Monday morning.

The Kings blew a 19-point lead and were up 98-96 when Hield went on a tear from the perimeter. His first 3 extended the lead to 101-96. After Jerami Grant's floater for the Thunder, Hield made back-to-back shots beyond the arc.

Oklahoma City cut the gap to 115-113 on Paul George's fourth 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds remaining. Fox then made a pair of free throws to seal it for Sacramento.

Paul George added 27 points and nine rebounds. Steven Adams had 11 points and 15 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which had been an NBA-best 10-1 over its previous 11 games.

Things got chippy early in the third quarter after Willie Cauley-Stein was fouled hard from behind by Westbrook while going for a layup. As he was going out of bounds Cauley-Stein appeared to shove Westbrook, who stumbled back before going after the Kings' 7-foot center. Adams intervened and grabbed Cauley-Stein, who then shoved Adams while the two were underneath the basket.

Cauley-Stein and Adams were called for offsetting technical fouls.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Terrance Ferguson missed his second straight game for personal reasons. No timetable has been given for his return. ... Nerlens Noel sat out with an illness.

Kings: Sacramento was held to a season-low 15 points in the third quarter. The previous low was 17 against Miami on Oct. 29. The Kings had 10 assists on 15 buckets in the first quarter. ... Shumpert had 26 points in the Kings' 131-120 win over the Thunder in Oklahoma on Oct. 21. ... Kosta Koufos sat out a fourth consecutive game with right calf soreness.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Play at Golden State on Wednesday.

Kings: Play at Utah at Wednesday.

---

More AP NBA:�https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and�https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
P. George
13 SF
D. Fox
5 PG
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
41.3 Field Goal % 49.1
41.0 Three Point % 50.2
84.1 Free Throw % 68.6
Team Stats
Points 113 117
Field Goals 45-108 (41.7%) 45-102 (44.1%)
3-Pointers 12-41 (29.3%) 16-38 (42.1%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 65 66
Offensive 13 14
Defensive 40 45
Team 12 7
Assists 22 29
Steals 8 7
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 13 15
Fouls 22 18
Technicals 1 2
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
P. George
H. Diallo
S. Adams
J. Grant
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 36 29 13 7 3 0 4 5 12/25 4/10 1/2 2 11 55 +4
P. George 36 27 9 3 0 1 3 4 9/24 4/14 5/5 1 8 40 -5
H. Diallo 22 18 1 1 2 0 0 2 7/7 2/2 2/2 0 1 23 +5
S. Adams 36 11 15 1 1 1 1 2 5/10 0/0 1/4 7 8 29 -1
J. Grant 25 8 1 0 0 1 1 2 3/9 0/0 2/2 0 1 9 -21
Bench
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
D. Schroder
R. Felton
P. Patterson
A. Nader
A. Abrines
N. Noel
A. Roberson
D. Burton
T. Davis
T. Ferguson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 24 11 5 2 1 0 0 2 5/8 1/3 0/1 2 3 21 +3
D. Schroder 29 6 5 5 1 0 4 4 3/17 0/6 0/0 1 4 18 -2
R. Felton 5 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 7 -3
P. Patterson 15 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0/5 0/5 0/0 0 1 5 +1
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Abrines - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Noel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 228 113 53 22 8 3 13 22 45/108 12/41 11/16 13 40 207 -19
Kings
Starters
B. Hield
I. Shumpert
N. Bjelica
W. Cauley-Stein
D. Fox
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Hield 35 25 4 2 0 0 0 1 9/18 5/10 2/2 0 4 33 +5
I. Shumpert 29 23 3 0 4 0 0 1 9/18 4/11 1/1 0 3 30 +12
N. Bjelica 22 12 8 1 1 0 2 3 5/6 2/3 0/0 2 6 21 0
W. Cauley-Stein 31 9 14 5 0 0 2 1 4/14 0/0 1/2 4 10 31 +8
D. Fox 34 6 3 13 0 0 4 3 1/10 0/3 4/6 0 3 31 0
Bench
B. Bogdanovic
M. Bagley III
F. Mason III
H. Giles
J. Jackson
K. Koufos
B. McLemore
S. Labissiere
Y. Ferrell
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Bogdanovic 24 16 5 3 0 0 4 0 6/13 4/9 0/0 1 4 23 -6
M. Bagley III 25 15 13 2 0 3 2 2 6/11 0/1 3/6 6 7 33 -5
F. Mason III 13 4 3 1 0 0 1 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 3 8 +4
H. Giles 13 4 5 1 1 0 0 4 2/7 0/0 0/0 1 4 12 0
J. Jackson 8 3 1 1 1 1 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 8 +2
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Ferrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 117 59 29 7 4 15 18 45/102 16/38 11/17 14 45 230 +20
