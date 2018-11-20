POR
McCollum, Lillard help Blazers edge Knicks 118-114

  • Nov 20, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) CJ McCollum scored 31 points, Damian Lillard had 29 points, eight assists and six rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the New York Knicks 118-114 on Tuesday night.

Portland's star guards provided most of the offense in a game that was close most of the way, and Evan Turner helped the Trail Blazers finally pull it out when he put back a missed shot with Portland clinging to a two-point lead and 9.5 seconds remaining.

Jusuf Nurkic finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Blazers, who have won two straight after dropping the first two games on their trip that now heads to its difficult conclusion. Portland plays Milwaukee on Wednesday and closes it at Golden State.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 32 points for the Knicks, who dropped their sixth straight. They were a bit better than the previous games of the skid, when they yielded 126.2 points per game, but not good enough to stop the early Western Conference leaders.

Hardaway has scored 30 or more points in three straight games.

The Knicks changed lineups again, going back to veteran Enes Kanter over rookie Mitchell Robinson at center, and got off to a good start.

The Knicks' lead was 35-33 after Nik Stauskas threw in a 40-footer to beat the first-quarter buzzer. New York opened a 10-point lead early in the third, and that seemed to wake up the Blazers, who outscored the Knicks 24-10 to end the period and take an 89-85 lead to the fourth.

The Blazers then opened the fourth with a quick 7-2 spurt, and McCollum had eight straight Portland points as the Blazers took their first double-digit lead at 104-93 with 7:45 to play.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Nurkic had his career-best fifth straight double-double. ... Portland, which came in shooting an NBA-best 85.4 percent on free throws, was just 12 of 17 (70.6 percent).

Knicks: Mario Hezonja made his first start of the season, scoring two points. Only Ron Baker and Luke Kornet haven't made at least one start. ... Trey Burke scored 19 points and Emmanual Mudiay, who has supplanted him as the starting point guard, had 16.

CHANGING IT UP

Knicks coach David Fizdale said he changed back to Kanter because the 20-year-old Robinson was getting in early foul trouble and having to come out of the games too quickly, affecting the rotations. He said that wouldn't be as much of a problem with Robinson in a reserve role.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Visit Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Knicks: Visit Boston on Wednesday.

--

More AP NBA:�https://apnews.com/NBA and�https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
T. Hardaway Jr.
3 G
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
23.9 Pts. Per Game 23.9
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
43.8 Field Goal % 42.4
43.8 Three Point % 42.1
91.4 Free Throw % 84.1
  Defensive rebound by Jusuf Nurkic 0:02
  Enes Kanter missed hook shot 0:06
  Offensive rebound by Jusuf Nurkic 0:11
+ 2 Evan Turner made dunk 0:09
  Offensive rebound by Evan Turner 0:11
  Jusuf Nurkic missed dunk 0:11
  Damian Lillard missed jump shot 0:11
+ 1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:33
+ 1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 0:33
  Shooting foul on Jusuf Nurkic 0:33
+ 2 Damian Lillard made jump shot 0:44
Team Stats
Points 118 114
Field Goals 45-95 (47.4%) 42-83 (50.6%)
3-Pointers 16-35 (45.7%) 13-29 (44.8%)
Free Throws 12-17 (70.6%) 17-22 (77.3%)
Total Rebounds 52 49
Offensive 14 10
Defensive 29 32
Team 9 7
Assists 25 22
Steals 8 8
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 11 15
Fouls 19 15
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
29 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
T. Hardaway Jr. G 3
32 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 12-5 33253129118
home team logo Knicks 4-14 35252529114
O/U 220.5, NY +7.5
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
O/U 220.5, NY +7.5
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 12-5 114.9 PPG 51.6 RPG 20.7 APG
home team logo Knicks 4-14 107.8 PPG 45.2 RPG 18.4 APG
Key Players
C. McCollum SG 20.8 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.4 APG 46.0 FG%
T. Hardaway Jr. G 23.9 PPG 3.6 RPG 2.8 APG 42.0 FG%
Top Scorers
C. McCollum SG 31 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
T. Hardaway Jr. G 32 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
47.4 FG% 50.6
45.7 3PT FG% 44.8
70.6 FT% 77.3
Trail Blazers
Starters
C. McCollum
D. Lillard
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
J. Layman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. McCollum 38 31 4 2 0 1 1 3 13/23 5/9 0/0 1 3 39 +3
D. Lillard 36 29 6 8 2 0 4 2 9/22 3/9 8/10 1 5 49 +8
J. Nurkic 30 13 11 4 2 2 1 2 6/14 0/1 1/4 4 7 35 -4
A. Aminu 28 6 8 0 1 0 1 1 2/5 2/4 0/0 3 5 14 -7
J. Layman 17 3 3 1 0 1 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 2 9 -8
Bench
M. Leonard
E. Turner
N. Stauskas
Z. Collins
W. Baldwin IV
M. Harkless
S. Curry
C. Swanigan
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Leonard 17 15 3 2 1 0 0 0 5/9 3/4 2/2 1 2 23 +8
E. Turner 33 10 6 4 1 0 3 4 5/9 0/0 0/0 2 4 22 +16
N. Stauskas 17 9 1 3 1 0 0 1 3/6 2/4 1/1 1 0 17 +1
Z. Collins 13 2 1 1 0 0 1 5 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 1 4 +9
W. Baldwin IV 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -6
M. Harkless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 118 43 25 8 4 11 19 45/95 16/35 12/17 14 29 212 +20
Knicks
Starters
T. Hardaway Jr.
E. Mudiay
N. Vonleh
E. Kanter
M. Hezonja
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Hardaway Jr. 36 32 5 4 1 0 2 2 10/21 3/6 9/9 2 3 44 +10
E. Mudiay 24 16 2 4 0 0 2 2 6/9 2/4 2/2 0 2 24 +7
N. Vonleh 36 14 14 2 3 1 0 1 4/8 2/5 4/8 2 12 36 -3
E. Kanter 26 7 5 6 1 1 2 2 3/7 1/1 0/0 0 5 24 +12
M. Hezonja 17 2 3 1 1 0 1 2 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 2 7 +1
Bench
T. Burke
A. Trier
F. Ntilikina
M. Robinson
K. Knox
C. Lee
L. Thomas
I. Hicks
L. Kornet
K. Porzingis
R. Baker
D. Dotson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Burke 25 19 3 3 0 0 2 1 8/15 3/5 0/0 1 2 26 -15
A. Trier 14 9 0 0 0 0 3 0 3/5 1/1 2/2 0 0 6 -11
F. Ntilikina 27 7 4 1 0 0 1 3 3/7 1/5 0/0 0 4 12 -8
M. Robinson 18 6 5 1 2 2 2 2 3/3 0/0 0/1 4 1 15 -11
K. Knox 12 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 1 4 -2
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dotson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 114 42 22 8 5 15 15 42/83 13/29 17/22 10 32 198 -20
NBA Scores