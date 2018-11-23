MEM
Clippers win in OT to snap Grizzlies 5-game winning streak

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 23, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) Danilo Gallinari hit three free throws with 3 seconds left to tie it in regulation and finished with 20 points, Montrezl Harrell had 22 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat Memphis 112-107 on Friday to end the Grizzlies' five-game winning streak.

Marc Gasol led Memphis with 27 points and 13 rebounds, and rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 points. Mike Conley scored 19 points before fouling out with 2:51 left in regulation.

Harrell scored five points in OT for the Clippers.

The Grizzlies had an opportunity to tie it in overtime, but Avery Bradley stole the ball from Garrett Temple with 5.3 seconds to play. Bradley was fouled and made both free throws to seal the victory.

The Grizzlies did not score a field goal in regulation after Conley hit a 3-pointer with 3:26 to play to put them up 93-85.

After trailing by eight at the half, the Clippers outscored the Grizzlies 31-18 to take a 75-70 lead into the fourth quarter. Memphis answered with an 8-0 run to start the final period and regain the lead.

TIP INS

Grizzlies: Coach J.B. Bickerstaff remains impressed by the early play of rookie forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds), who just turned 19 last month: ''He's extremely gifted and athletic, but the most important thing is his want-to. The first thing he does every day is work on his defense.''

Clippers: G Milos Teodosic, who has played in only eight games, told Serbian media he expects to return to European basketball, possibly this season. Clippers coach Doc Rivers said he'd heard the report, but doesn't expect him to return this season. Said Rivers: ''We want Milos to be happy. Obviously, he hasn't played the minutes or at level he'd like to.''

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host New York on Sunday night.

Clippers: At Portland on Sunday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
M. Gasol
33 C
T. Harris
34 SF
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
21.4 Pts. Per Game 21.4
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
8.7 Reb. Per Game 8.7
46.0 Field Goal % 51.6
44.8 Three Point % 51.5
75.3 Free Throw % 81.7
  Team rebound 0:00
  Kyle Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Avery Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:05
+ 1 Avery Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 0:05
  Personal foul on Garrett Temple 0:05
  Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Avery Bradley 0:05
  Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol 0:15
  Avery Bradley missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:18
+ 1 Avery Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 0:18
  Personal foul on Shelvin Mack 0:18
+ 2 Marc Gasol made driving dunk 0:22
Team Stats
Points 107 112
Field Goals 42-92 (45.7%) 40-94 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 9-27 (33.3%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 24-27 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 57 54
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 42 40
Team 9 7
Assists 29 26
Steals 5 6
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 16 10
Fouls 29 23
Technicals 2 1
M. Gasol C 33
27 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST
M. Harrell PF 5
22 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Grizzlies 12-6 223018289107
home team logo Clippers 12-6 1628312314112
O/U 210, LAC -4.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
away team logo Grizzlies 12-6 103.1 PPG 38.9 RPG 23.1 APG
home team logo Clippers 12-6 117.9 PPG 46.6 RPG 22.4 APG
M. Gasol C 17.0 PPG 9.6 RPG 3.8 APG 45.0 FG%
M. Harrell PF 15.5 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.5 APG 66.9 FG%
M. Gasol C 27 PTS 13 REB 7 AST
M. Harrell PF 22 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
Grizzlies
Starters
M. Gasol
J. Jackson Jr.
M. Conley
K. Anderson
G. Temple
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Gasol 37 27 13 7 0 1 1 3 11/19 1/3 4/5 0 13 54 -5
J. Jackson Jr. 34 20 7 3 0 3 3 4 8/15 1/3 3/5 1 6 33 -2
M. Conley 29 19 3 11 0 0 6 6 6/10 3/6 4/4 0 3 38 +8
K. Anderson 39 11 5 4 1 1 1 1 5/14 1/3 0/0 1 4 25 -7
G. Temple 37 6 3 0 2 0 3 2 2/8 2/7 0/0 1 2 8 -6
Bench
S. Mack
J. Green
W. Selden Jr.
O. Casspi
C. Parsons
M. Brooks
Y. Watanabe
J. Carter
D. Brooks
I. Rabb
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Mack 24 8 3 4 1 0 2 3 2/7 1/2 3/4 0 3 18 -8
J. Green 33 6 9 0 1 1 0 6 3/9 0/2 0/0 2 7 17 -2
W. Selden Jr. 13 6 2 0 0 1 0 1 3/8 0/1 0/0 1 1 9 -5
O. Casspi 13 4 3 0 0 0 0 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 7 +2
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 259 107 48 29 5 7 16 29 42/92 9/27 14/18 6 42 209 -25
Clippers
Starters
D. Gallinari
A. Bradley
T. Harris
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
M. Gortat
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Gallinari 39 20 9 2 0 1 1 5 6/14 5/8 3/3 0 9 33 +6
A. Bradley 32 13 2 3 1 1 0 3 5/8 0/1 3/4 0 2 23 +3
T. Harris 35 12 7 4 0 0 1 0 5/11 0/2 2/2 0 7 26 +13
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 29 8 2 5 1 0 1 1 4/14 0/2 0/0 1 1 20 -10
M. Gortat 17 6 7 1 0 0 1 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 6 14 +9
Bench
M. Harrell
L. Williams
P. Beverley
B. Marjanovic
M. Scott
L. Mbah a Moute
T. Wallace
J. Motley
A. Delgado
S. Thornwell
M. Teodosic
J. Robinson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Harrell 34 22 11 1 1 2 3 5 7/14 0/0 8/10 2 9 35 +1
L. Williams 29 15 2 6 1 0 0 1 5/14 1/4 4/4 0 2 30 +5
P. Beverley 25 9 2 4 2 0 2 6 2/6 1/3 4/4 0 2 19 -5
B. Marjanovic 5 4 2 0 0 1 0 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 0 7 +3
M. Scott 15 3 3 0 0 0 1 0 1/5 1/3 0/0 1 2 5 0
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Thornwell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 260 112 47 26 6 5 10 23 40/94 8/23 24/27 7 40 212 +25
