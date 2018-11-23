PHO
MIL

No Text

Crawford's last-second shot lifts Suns past Bucks, 116-114

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 23, 2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) Jamal Crawford made a jumper with 0.8 seconds left to give the Phoenix Suns a 116-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

Devin Booker had 29 points, and T.J. Warren 19 for Phoenix. The Suns won for just the second time in their last nine games and ended a six-game losing streak to the Bucks.

After Crawford's jumper with Malcolm Brogdon draped on him, the Bucks called a timeout. Khris Middleton, after a quick head fake, made a corner 3 after the buzzer. The call was confirmed after a brief review.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points to lead Milwaukee, and Brogdon added 22 points. The Bucks were coming off a 143-100 home victory over Portland on Wednesday night.

Middleton tied it at 108 on a free throw for Suns coach Igor Kokoskov's technical foul. Antetokounmpo's layup put the Bucks up 110-108. Booker was whistled for a technical foul, and Middleton again converted to put Milwaukee up by three. Brogdon was fouled as he made a driving layup, and his free throw put the Bucks up by six and capped a frantic 14-0 run.

A three by Trevor Ariza pulled the Suns within three with about a minute left. Warren's traditional three-point play tied it at 114. After Antetokounmpo's turnover, Phoenix got possession of the ball with 12.2 seconds left, setting up Crawford's winner.

TIP-INS

Suns: Made 14 of 23 shots (61 percent) in the first quarter.

Bucks: G Donte DiVincenzo missed his fourth consecutive game with a left quadriceps strain. ''I think he's close to what we had hoped but I don't have an update other than I know he's making progress in the right direction,'' coach Mike Budenholzer said.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Detroit on Sunday.

Bucks: Host San Antonio on Saturday night to wrap up a six-game homestand.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
26.3 Pts. Per Game 26.3
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
12.9 Reb. Per Game 12.9
43.7 Field Goal % 57.7
42.6 Three Point % 55.9
84.8 Free Throw % 66.4
+ 2 Jamal Crawford made jump shot 0:00
  Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:12
  Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:26
  Team rebound 0:44
  Khris Middleton missed jump shot, blocked by T.J. Warren 0:44
+ 1 T.J. Warren made free throw 0:53
  Shooting foul on Brook Lopez 0:53
+ 2 T.J. Warren made layup, assist by Jamal Crawford 0:53
  Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza 0:56
+ 3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deandre Ayton 1:17
  Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren 1:26
Team Stats
Points 116 114
Field Goals 45-90 (50.0%) 42-87 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 9-26 (34.6%) 10-44 (22.7%)
Free Throws 17-22 (77.3%) 20-30 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 50 55
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 34 36
Team 10 12
Assists 21 30
Steals 8 6
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 11 14
Fouls 25 17
Technicals 4 0
away team logo
D. Booker SG 1
29 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
35 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 4-14 34302725116
home team logo Bucks 13-5 30312924114
O/U 232.5, MIL -13.5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
O/U 232.5, MIL -13.5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 4-14 103.6 PPG 39.6 RPG 24.0 APG
home team logo Bucks 13-5 121.4 PPG 51.8 RPG 27.1 APG
Key Players
D. Booker SG 23.7 PPG 3.6 RPG 7.3 APG 43.1 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 26.3 PPG 12.9 RPG 5.8 APG 56.1 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Booker SG 29 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 35 PTS 10 REB 3 AST
50.0 FG% 48.3
34.6 3PT FG% 22.7
77.3 FT% 66.7
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
T. Warren
D. Ayton
T. Ariza
M. Bridges
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Booker 39 29 4 7 3 0 3 4 13/26 1/5 2/2 0 4 47 +14
T. Warren 31 19 5 2 1 1 0 5 8/13 2/4 1/2 1 4 30 +2
D. Ayton 30 17 7 3 0 0 1 3 8/13 0/0 1/2 3 4 29 +10
T. Ariza 40 13 11 3 2 0 2 3 4/10 3/7 2/2 0 11 30 +1
M. Bridges 24 4 3 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/2 1/2 0 3 7 +7
Starters
D. Booker
T. Warren
D. Ayton
T. Ariza
M. Bridges
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Booker 39 29 4 7 3 0 3 4 13/26 1/5 2/2 0 4 47 +14
T. Warren 31 19 5 2 1 1 0 5 8/13 2/4 1/2 1 4 30 +2
D. Ayton 30 17 7 3 0 0 1 3 8/13 0/0 1/2 3 4 29 +10
T. Ariza 40 13 11 3 2 0 2 3 4/10 3/7 2/2 0 11 30 +1
M. Bridges 24 4 3 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/2 1/2 0 3 7 +7
Bench
R. Holmes
J. Crawford
J. Jackson
I. Canaan
R. Anderson
T. Daniels
G. King
D. Bender
D. Melton
E. Okobo
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Holmes 17 12 4 0 1 2 1 2 4/4 0/0 4/5 2 2 18 -8
J. Crawford 23 11 3 2 1 0 3 2 5/13 1/3 0/0 0 3 16 -8
J. Jackson 15 11 2 1 0 1 1 3 2/4 1/1 6/7 0 2 15 -6
I. Canaan 16 0 1 3 0 0 0 1 0/5 0/4 0/0 0 1 7 -2
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Melton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okobo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 116 40 21 8 4 11 25 45/90 9/26 17/22 6 34 199 +10
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
M. Brogdon
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
B. Lopez
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 36 35 10 3 1 0 4 2 14/16 0/1 7/12 1 9 48 +7
M. Brogdon 30 22 3 4 1 0 0 0 8/10 3/3 3/3 1 2 34 -14
K. Middleton 29 15 6 4 1 0 4 4 4/9 2/4 5/5 0 6 26 -7
E. Bledsoe 30 12 3 7 1 1 4 3 4/9 2/6 2/4 0 3 27 -3
B. Lopez 32 7 5 0 0 4 0 3 3/17 0/12 1/2 0 5 16 -12
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
M. Brogdon
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
B. Lopez
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 36 35 10 3 1 0 4 2 14/16 0/1 7/12 1 9 48 +7
M. Brogdon 30 22 3 4 1 0 0 0 8/10 3/3 3/3 1 2 34 -14
K. Middleton 29 15 6 4 1 0 4 4 4/9 2/4 5/5 0 6 26 -7
E. Bledsoe 30 12 3 7 1 1 4 3 4/9 2/6 2/4 0 3 27 -3
B. Lopez 32 7 5 0 0 4 0 3 3/17 0/12 1/2 0 5 16 -12
Bench
E. Ilyasova
P. Connaughton
T. Snell
S. Brown
T. Maker
M. Dellavedova
J. Henson
C. Wood
D. DiVincenzo
D. Wilson
T. Duval
J. Morris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Ilyasova 16 9 4 3 0 0 2 3 4/8 1/3 0/0 3 1 17 +5
P. Connaughton 21 8 5 2 2 2 0 0 3/7 2/6 0/0 0 5 21 +14
T. Snell 19 2 4 3 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/4 2/2 1 3 12 +7
S. Brown 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 1 3 -8
T. Maker 8 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 1/4 0/3 0/2 1 0 7 -5
M. Dellavedova 6 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 +6
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 114 43 30 6 7 14 17 42/87 10/44 20/30 7 36 216 -10
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores