MILWAUKEE (AP) Jamal Crawford made a jumper with 0.8 seconds left to give the Phoenix Suns a 116-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

Devin Booker had 29 points, and T.J. Warren 19 for Phoenix. The Suns won for just the second time in their last nine games and ended a six-game losing streak to the Bucks.

After Crawford's jumper with Malcolm Brogdon draped on him, the Bucks called a timeout. Khris Middleton, after a quick head fake, made a corner 3 after the buzzer. The call was confirmed after a brief review.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points to lead Milwaukee, and Brogdon added 22 points. The Bucks were coming off a 143-100 home victory over Portland on Wednesday night.

Middleton tied it at 108 on a free throw for Suns coach Igor Kokoskov's technical foul. Antetokounmpo's layup put the Bucks up 110-108. Booker was whistled for a technical foul, and Middleton again converted to put Milwaukee up by three. Brogdon was fouled as he made a driving layup, and his free throw put the Bucks up by six and capped a frantic 14-0 run.

A three by Trevor Ariza pulled the Suns within three with about a minute left. Warren's traditional three-point play tied it at 114. After Antetokounmpo's turnover, Phoenix got possession of the ball with 12.2 seconds left, setting up Crawford's winner.

TIP-INS

Suns: Made 14 of 23 shots (61 percent) in the first quarter.

Bucks: G Donte DiVincenzo missed his fourth consecutive game with a left quadriceps strain. ''I think he's close to what we had hoped but I don't have an update other than I know he's making progress in the right direction,'' coach Mike Budenholzer said.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Detroit on Sunday.

Bucks: Host San Antonio on Saturday night to wrap up a six-game homestand.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.