Aldridge scores 33 to lead Spurs over Pacers 111-100

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 23, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) LaMarcus Aldridge had 33 points and 14 rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 111-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

DeMar DeRozan had 16 points and six assists and Patty Mills added 15 points off the bench for the Spurs, who avoided a second straight sweep in the series.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 points, Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 16 rebounds, and reserve Cory Joseph added 18 points and seven assists for the Pacers, playing without All-Star guard Victor Oladipo for a third straight game with a sore right knee. Center Myles Turner also was out with a sore left ankle.

The Spurs got off to a quick start and never trailed, scoring eight of the first nine points in the game.

San Antonio took a 54-45 halftime lead and then went on a 9-2 run to open the second half. The Spurs took a 63-47 lead on Bryn Forbes' 3-pointer with 8:56 remaining in the third quarter.

San Antonio led by as many as 20 points when Mills scored on a layup to make it 72-52 with 5:44 left in the third.

The Pacers went on a 7-1 run to close out the third quarter. Joseph scored to make it 82-69 with 4 seconds left in the period.

TIP-INS:

Spurs: San Antonio shot 50.6 percent from the field. ... F Rudy Gay had 11 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. ... Forbes scored eight of his third points in the third quarter. ... C Pau Gasol missed his ninth straight game with left foot soreness.

Pacers: Indiana shot 46.5 percent from the field. ... F Thaddeus Young had 12 points and five rebounds. ... Indiana scored 18 points off San Antonio's 15 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Spurs: At Milwaukee on Saturday for second of a four-game road trip.

Pacers: At Utah on Monday for the first of four straight road games.

Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
D. Sabonis
11 PF
24.2 Min. Per Game 24.2
14.2 Pts. Per Game 14.2
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
9.3 Reb. Per Game 9.3
48.6 Field Goal % 69.3
48.3 Three Point % 69.6
86.7 Free Throw % 71.6
  Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl 0:08
  Ike Anigbogu missed dunk 0:09
  Traveling violation turnover on Jakob Poeltl 0:18
+ 2 Aaron Holiday made floating jump shot, assist by Ike Anigbogu 0:32
+ 2 Jakob Poeltl made dunk 0:40
  Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl 0:40
  Chimezie Metu missed hook shot 0:41
+ 2 Cory Joseph made jump shot 0:58
  Bad pass turnover on Jakob Poeltl, stolen by Cory Joseph 1:02
+ 2 Thaddeus Young made dunk 1:21
  Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young 1:21
Team Stats
Points 111 100
Field Goals 42-83 (50.6%) 46-99 (46.5%)
3-Pointers 10-21 (47.6%) 3-24 (12.5%)
Free Throws 17-24 (70.8%) 5-9 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 54 51
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 37 34
Team 8 6
Assists 28 31
Steals 3 9
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 19 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
L. Aldridge PF 12
33 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
D. Sabonis PF 11
19 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 9-9 29252829111
home team logo Pacers 11-8 23222431100
O/U 207.5, IND -2.5
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 9-9 108.5 PPG 45.2 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo Pacers 11-8 105.9 PPG 41.4 RPG 23.3 APG
Key Players
L. Aldridge PF 17.2 PPG 11.4 RPG 2.5 APG 40.6 FG%
B. Bogdanovic SF 15.3 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.3 APG 53.9 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Aldridge PF 33 PTS 14 REB 3 AST
B. Bogdanovic SF 21 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
50.6 FG% 46.5
47.6 3PT FG% 12.5
70.8 FT% 55.6
Spurs
Starters
L. Aldridge
D. DeRozan
B. Forbes
R. Gay
D. Cunningham
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Aldridge 37 33 14 3 0 2 3 2 14/25 0/1 5/6 5 9 52 +21
D. DeRozan 37 16 3 6 0 1 2 2 7/13 0/0 2/4 0 3 30 +18
B. Forbes 26 13 3 2 0 0 4 4 5/10 3/6 0/0 0 3 16 +16
R. Gay 27 11 12 7 0 0 0 2 3/8 2/4 3/4 0 12 37 +24
D. Cunningham 18 2 4 2 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 2 10 +10
Bench
P. Mills
M. Belinelli
D. Bertans
J. Poeltl
D. White
Q. Pondexter
C. Metu
D. Murray
P. Gasol
B. Moore
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. Mills 29 15 1 2 2 0 1 0 6/9 2/3 1/2 0 1 21 -5
M. Belinelli 26 7 2 5 0 0 0 1 2/7 2/4 1/2 0 2 19 -10
D. Bertans 12 7 1 0 1 0 2 3 2/5 1/3 2/2 0 1 7 +1
J. Poeltl 15 6 4 1 0 1 3 1 2/3 0/0 2/2 2 2 10 -11
D. White 7 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 2 3 -5
Q. Pondexter 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
C. Metu 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 111 46 28 3 4 15 19 42/83 10/21 17/24 9 37 205 +55
Pacers
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
D. Sabonis
T. Young
D. Collison
T. Evans
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Bogdanovic 32 21 1 2 1 0 1 3 10/15 0/3 1/2 0 1 26 -23
D. Sabonis 34 19 16 4 0 0 3 4 8/12 0/0 3/6 1 15 40 -17
T. Young 30 12 5 1 2 0 0 1 6/12 0/1 0/0 3 2 21 -16
D. Collison 26 4 1 6 1 0 2 3 2/8 0/3 0/0 0 1 16 -20
T. Evans 19 2 5 5 2 0 0 2 1/12 0/5 0/0 3 2 19 -21
Bench
C. Joseph
A. Holiday
T. Leaf
K. O'Quinn
D. Reed
D. McDermott
I. Anigbogu
V. Oladipo
M. Turner
E. Sumner
A. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Joseph 31 18 4 7 2 0 1 1 8/15 2/3 0/0 0 4 37 +11
A. Holiday 20 11 4 2 1 1 2 2 5/14 0/5 1/1 0 4 19 +8
T. Leaf 15 11 3 0 0 0 1 2 5/7 1/3 0/0 1 2 13 +10
K. O'Quinn 12 2 5 3 0 1 2 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 3 12 +4
D. Reed 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +2
D. McDermott 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 +5
I. Anigbogu 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 3 +2
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 100 45 31 9 2 12 22 46/99 3/24 5/9 11 34 206 -55
