Sexton scores 29 as Cavs hold off Harden, Rockets 117-108

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 24, 2018

CLEVELAND (AP) Rookie Collin Sexton scored a season-high 29 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame 40 points by Houston's James Harden to win consecutive games for the first time this season, beating the Rockets 117-108 on Saturday night.

Sexton, taken with the eighth pick in the draft, was 14 for 21 from the floor and hit several key baskets in the second half as the Cavaliers held off multiple runs from the Rockets.

Cleveland (4-14) won 121-112 in Philadelphia on Friday and rode that momentum against the Rockets, who played without star point guard Chris Paul.

Harden, playing the entire second half, was 14 for 30 from the floor with 13 assists. The reigning MVP scored 24 points in the first half, including 15 for the second straight night in the first quarter. Harden has scored at least 30 points in four consecutive games.

Harden made two free throws in the third quarter, but both were waved off because of his own foul line violations.

Paul, who is second on the team in scoring and leads Houston in assists, was rested after the Rockets lost in overtime to Detroit on Friday. Eric Gordon started at point guard and scored 28 points.

Tristan Thompson had 16 points and 20 rebounds for Cleveland. Jordan Clarkson added 20 points.

Sexton and Clarkson hit baskets after Houston cut a 10-point deficit to 106-102 with five minutes to play. Rodney Hood's 3-pointer gave Cleveland a 115-104 lead with 2:47 remaining.

The first half had 12 lead changes. Cleveland hit five 3-pointers in the second quarter, including two by Kyle Korver that helped the Cavaliers go ahead 59-50. That was the biggest lead for either team in the half.

MAPPING IT OUT

The Rockets want to be cautious with how much the 33-year-old Paul plays. The nine-time All-Star is in his 14th season.

''The plan was always to monitor his workload,'' coach Mike D'Antoni said.

Paul scored 20 points in 37 minutes Friday. He averages 17.9 points and 7.7 assists in 15 games.

EARLY STATS

The first quarter produced some unusually high numbers. The Rockets had six turnovers in the first four minutes, but didn't turn the ball over again in the period. The Cavaliers were whistled for nine team fouls and were in the penalty midway through the quarter.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Houston had won 10 of the last 12 meetings with Cleveland going into the game. ... Friday's game began a stretch that will see the Rockets play seven of nine on the road.

Cavaliers: F David Nwaba started for the third straight game in place of Larry Nance. Nwaba had steals on Houston's first two possessions that resulted in Cleveland baskets. ... G George Hill (sprained right shoulder) has begun shooting drills, but coach Larry Drew isn't sure when he'll return. Hill has missed the last eight games.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Visit Washington on Monday.

Cavaliers: Host Minnesota on Monday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
T. Thompson
13 C
28.5 Min. Per Game 28.5
10.8 Pts. Per Game 10.8
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
10.9 Reb. Per Game 10.9
42.6 Field Goal % 52.7
42.1 Three Point % 52.9
82.4 Free Throw % 56.4
  Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton 0:19
  James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:19
  Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker 0:24
+ 2 James Harden made driving layup 0:50
+ 1 Jordan Clarkson made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:58
  Shooting foul on James Harden 0:58
  Shooting foul on James Harden 0:58
  Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson 1:16
  Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:18
  Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker 1:20
  Collin Sexton missed driving layup, blocked by Clint Capela 1:23
Team Stats
Points 108 117
Field Goals 37-74 (50.0%) 44-90 (48.9%)
3-Pointers 15-39 (38.5%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 19-28 (67.9%) 22-29 (75.9%)
Total Rebounds 39 60
Offensive 7 20
Defensive 23 29
Team 9 11
Assists 18 15
Steals 5 11
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 16 13
Fouls 20 24
Technicals 1 2
J. Harden SG 13
40 PTS, 4 REB, 13 AST
T. Thompson C 13
16 PTS, 20 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 9-9 30282525108
home team logo Cavaliers 4-14 29343024117
O/U 208.5, CLE +7
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 9-9 106.9 PPG 41 RPG 20.4 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 4-14 104.4 PPG 43.8 RPG 19.6 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 29.3 PPG 5.1 RPG 7.5 APG 42.1 FG%
C. Sexton PG 13.7 PPG 2.7 RPG 2.4 APG 44.6 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harden SG 40 PTS 4 REB 13 AST
C. Sexton PG 29 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
50.0 FG% 48.9
38.5 3PT FG% 31.8
67.9 FT% 75.9
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
E. Gordon
C. Capela
P. Tucker
J. Ennis III
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harden 43 40 4 13 1 0 9 4 14/30 5/12 7/12 1 3 62 -2
E. Gordon 38 28 2 0 3 0 1 0 8/16 5/11 7/9 0 2 32 -9
C. Capela 39 12 10 3 0 4 2 1 4/4 0/0 4/4 5 5 30 -8
P. Tucker 41 7 8 0 0 0 2 5 3/7 1/4 0/0 1 7 13 +2
J. Ennis III 30 5 1 1 1 0 2 4 2/6 1/4 0/0 0 1 7 -17
Bench
G. Green
M. Carter-Williams
G. Clark
I. Hartenstein
B. Knight
V. Edwards
M. Chriss
Z. Qi
Nene
C. Anthony
C. Paul
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Green 16 6 3 0 0 0 0 3 2/5 1/4 1/2 0 3 9 +4
M. Carter-Williams 4 5 0 0 0 0 0 2 2/2 1/1 0/1 0 0 5 -7
G. Clark 21 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 2 9 -6
I. Hartenstein 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chriss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Qi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Paul - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 108 30 18 5 4 16 20 37/74 15/39 19/28 7 23 167 -45
Cavaliers
Starters
C. Sexton
T. Thompson
D. Nwaba
R. Hood
C. Osman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Sexton 33 29 4 2 0 0 3 4 14/21 1/3 0/0 0 4 34 +7
T. Thompson 39 16 20 2 4 0 1 3 6/12 0/0 4/8 9 11 43 +8
D. Nwaba 38 12 4 0 2 1 1 4 5/16 0/5 2/4 3 1 18 +11
R. Hood 25 9 0 1 0 0 1 2 3/7 2/4 1/1 0 0 10 +15
C. Osman 23 7 3 3 2 0 1 3 1/6 0/3 5/5 0 3 17 +14
Bench
J. Clarkson
K. Korver
L. Nance Jr.
A. Harrison
G. Hill
K. Love
S. Dekker
A. Zizic
B. Preston
C. Frye
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Clarkson 27 20 5 4 1 0 2 1 8/16 0/2 4/4 5 0 32 -4
K. Korver 18 12 5 0 1 0 2 1 3/5 3/3 3/3 0 5 16 -7
L. Nance Jr. 18 8 8 1 1 1 1 4 2/3 1/1 3/4 3 5 19 -1
A. Harrison 14 4 0 2 0 0 1 2 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 0 7 +2
G. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dekker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zizic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Preston - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Frye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 117 49 15 11 2 13 24 44/90 7/22 22/29 20 29 196 +45
