Pistons pull away in 4th to beat Suns 118-107

  • Nov 25, 2018

DETROIT (AP) Andre Drummond had 19 points and 16 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Phoenix Suns 118-107 on Sunday.

Devin Booker scored 37 points for Phoenix, and Detroit had a hard time shaking free of the Suns until a 15-3 run in the fourth. Blake Griffin had 16 points and 11 assists for the Pistons, and Reggie Jackson had 19 points and eight assists.

Deandre Ayton had 25 points for 12 rebounds for the Suns.

Phoenix forward T.J. Warren was ejected in the second quarter after receiving two technical fouls following an offensive foul call that went against him.

Booker scored 21 points in the first half, but the Pistons led 62-60 after two quarters. It was close throughout the third and still tied at 88 early in the fourth.

Then Langston Galloway made a 3-pointer that began Detroit's crucial run. Jackson and Stanley Johnson also made 3s during that stretch.

Booker scored the first seven points of the second half for Phoenix, then didn't have another field goal until he made a 3-pointer to end the Detroit run in the fourth.

ON THE LINE

Drummond has improved his free throws quite a bit, but he went just 1 for 8 Sunday, including an air ball in the fourth quarter.

Phoenix tried fouling him intentionally in the fourth, but the Suns couldn't capitalize on his misses that much.

TIP-INS

Suns: Jamal Crawford scored 12 points, surpassing 19,000 for his career.

Pistons: Detroit is without G Luke Kennard, who has been recovering from a sprained right shoulder. ... Galloway scored 15 points and Johnson added 14.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host Indiana on Tuesday night.

Pistons: Host New York on Tuesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

---

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
B. Griffin
23 PF
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
25.3 Pts. Per Game 25.3
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
10.4 Reb. Per Game 10.4
44.8 Field Goal % 46.8
43.4 Three Point % 46.4
85.9 Free Throw % 74.6
+ 2 Deandre Ayton made layup, assist by Devin Booker 0:11
  Blake Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:21
  Bad pass turnover on Trevor Ariza, stolen by Stanley Johnson 0:44
  Team rebound 0:46
  Blake Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:50
+ 2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Trevor Ariza 1:13
+ 2 Blake Griffin made jump shot 1:19
  Out of bounds turnover on Devin Booker 1:41
+ 2 Reggie Jackson made driving layup 1:48
+ 2 Deandre Ayton made alley-oop shot, assist by Jamal Crawford 2:01
+ 3 Blake Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 2:15
Team Stats
Points 107 118
Field Goals 42-82 (51.2%) 43-93 (46.2%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 16-41 (39.0%)
Free Throws 15-21 (71.4%) 16-25 (64.0%)
Total Rebounds 49 56
Offensive 10 13
Defensive 32 28
Team 7 15
Assists 22 30
Steals 6 9
Blocks 6 0
Turnovers 17 12
Fouls 22 19
Technicals 4 1
away team logo
D. Booker SG 1
37 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
A. Drummond C 0
19 PTS, 16 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 4-15 32282423107
home team logo Pistons 10-7 27352135118
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
O/U 221.5, DET -8.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 4-15 104.3 PPG 39.7 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Pistons 10-7 111.3 PPG 47.8 RPG 21.1 APG
Key Players
D. Booker SG 24.1 PPG 3.7 RPG 7.3 APG 43.7 FG%
A. Drummond C 19.5 PPG 16.1 RPG 1.6 APG 52.4 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Booker SG 37 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
A. Drummond C 19 PTS 16 REB 1 AST
51.2 FG% 46.2
32.0 3PT FG% 39.0
71.4 FT% 64.0
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
D. Ayton
T. Warren
T. Ariza
M. Bridges
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Booker 37 37 4 5 0 0 4 2 14/24 3/9 6/6 0 4 47 -4
D. Ayton 32 25 13 2 0 3 3 3 11/13 0/0 3/4 4 9 42 -3
T. Warren 14 6 2 0 2 0 1 3 3/8 0/2 0/0 0 2 9 -4
T. Ariza 36 5 2 4 3 0 2 3 1/5 1/3 2/2 0 2 16 +2
M. Bridges 34 2 7 3 0 0 2 0 1/8 0/3 0/0 4 3 13 -6
Bench
J. Crawford
R. Holmes
J. Jackson
I. Canaan
R. Anderson
T. Daniels
G. King
D. Bender
D. Melton
E. Okobo
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crawford 25 12 2 5 0 0 1 2 4/8 3/4 1/2 0 2 23 -12
R. Holmes 15 10 6 0 0 3 1 5 4/6 0/0 2/5 1 5 18 -8
J. Jackson 23 10 4 1 1 0 2 3 4/8 1/4 1/2 1 3 15 -3
I. Canaan 19 0 2 2 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 5 -17
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Melton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okobo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 107 42 22 6 6 17 22 42/82 8/25 15/21 10 32 188 -55
Pistons
Starters
R. Jackson
A. Drummond
B. Griffin
R. Bullock
G. Robinson III
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Jackson 31 19 2 8 2 0 1 4 6/20 4/15 3/3 0 2 38 0
A. Drummond 30 19 16 1 5 0 3 4 9/14 0/0 1/8 7 9 39 -3
B. Griffin 35 16 3 11 0 0 5 2 7/16 2/8 0/0 0 3 36 +7
R. Bullock 31 13 0 2 0 0 2 1 5/10 2/5 1/1 0 0 15 -6
G. Robinson III 14 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 7 -6
Bench
L. Galloway
S. Johnson
I. Smith
Z. Pachulia
B. Brown
J. Leuer
Z. Lofton
K. Evans
K. Thomas
H. Ellenson
L. Kennard
J. Calderon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Galloway 26 15 1 1 0 0 0 2 4/6 4/6 3/3 0 1 18 +18
S. Johnson 24 14 4 0 2 0 1 1 5/9 2/3 2/2 1 3 19 +16
I. Smith 16 9 1 4 0 0 0 0 3/10 2/4 1/2 0 1 18 +11
Z. Pachulia 12 7 10 2 0 0 0 4 1/3 0/0 5/6 3 7 21 +12
B. Brown 15 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 1 5 +6
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Lofton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kennard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 118 41 30 9 0 12 19 43/93 16/41 16/25 13 28 216 +55
