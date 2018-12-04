CHI
Turner's double-double leads Pacers past Bulls 96-90

  • Dec 04, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Myles Turner matched his season high with 18 points and added 11 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Indiana Pacers defeated Chicago 96-90 on Tuesday night and spoiled the debut of new Bulls coach Jim Boylen.

Darren Collison had 23 points and eight rebounds, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 14 points and Tyreke Evans finished with 10 for Indiana. Domantis Sabonis added nine points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Pacers.

Lauri Markkanen led the Bulls with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Justin Holiday, facing off against his brother, Indiana rookie Aaron Holiday, finished with 15 points. Chicago has lost seven straight games.

Boylan was named Bulls coach on Monday, taking over for the fired Fred Hoiberg, who was let go following a 5-19 start this season. Hoiberg had a 115-155 mark with one playoff appearance in three-plus seasons.

The Pacers relied heavily on their five starters to carry the load as All-Star guard Victor Oladipo missed his eighth straight game with a sore right knee. Four of Indiana's five starters scored in double figures, combining for 71 of the Pacers' 96 points.

The teams got off to a sluggish start. Indiana held the slight advantage early, jumping ahead by as many as nine points during the first half. But the Pacers trailed the Bulls 45-43 at halftime despite the early lead and Chicago shooting just 40 percent from the floor over the first two quarters.

The Pacers closed out the third quarter on a 9-4 run for a 70-67 lead. Chicago never recovered from the deficit, although the Bulls stayed within single digits during the final 12 minutes. The Bulls weren't able to get any closer than three points during the final 1:45.

TIP INS

Bulls: New Bulls coach Jim Boylen spent two seasons as an assistant with the Pacers from 2011-13. ... Chicago is 2-11 in its last 13 games. ... The Bulls are 1-6 against Central Division foes.

Pacers: Victor Oladipo remains inactive for Indiana while nursing a sore right knee. The Pacers' All-Star missed his eighth straight game. The Pacers are 4-4 during that stretch. ... Indiana is now 5-1 at home against Eastern Conference foes. ... The Pacers were allowing a league-low 102.7 points per game entering Tuesday night's contest. ... Myles Turner has recorded a double-double in three of his last five games.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

Pacers: At Orlando to face the Magic on Friday.

Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
D. Sabonis
11 PF
24.8 Min. Per Game 24.8
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
10.1 Reb. Per Game 10.1
43.7 Field Goal % 63.9
43.8 Three Point % 64.4
87.3 Free Throw % 75.0
+ 3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Payne 0:08
+ 1 Cory Joseph made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:14
+ 1 Cory Joseph made 1st of 2 free throws 0:14
  Personal foul on Cameron Payne 0:14
  Offensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen 0:15
+ 2 Lauri Markkanen made dunk 0:15
  Zach LaVine missed finger-roll layup 0:15
+ 1 Darren Collison made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:19
+ 1 Darren Collison made 1st of 2 free throws 0:19
  Personal foul on Lauri Markkanen 0:19
  Defensive rebound by Myles Turner 0:20
Team Stats
Points 90 96
Field Goals 37-94 (39.4%) 35-76 (46.1%)
3-Pointers 11-31 (35.5%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 5-5 (100.0%) 20-24 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 50 52
Offensive 12 6
Defensive 32 39
Team 6 7
Assists 26 22
Steals 8 10
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 18 18
Fouls 23 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
L. Markkanen PF 24
21 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
M. Turner C 33
18 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 5-20 2124222390
home team logo Pacers 14-10 2320272696
O/U 210.5, IND -8
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
O/U 210.5, IND -8
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 5-20 103.4 PPG 41.9 RPG 22.2 APG
home team logo Pacers 14-10 106.2 PPG 42.2 RPG 24.5 APG
Key Players
L. Markkanen PF 10.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 0.0 APG 28.6 FG%
D. Collison PG 9.0 PPG 2.4 RPG 5.1 APG 42.3 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Markkanen PF 21 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
D. Collison PG 23 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
39.4 FG% 46.1
35.5 3PT FG% 27.3
100.0 FT% 83.3
Bulls
Starters
L. Markkanen
J. Holiday
Z. LaVine
W. Carter Jr.
R. Arcidiacono
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Markkanen 32 21 10 1 2 1 3 4 8/24 5/13 0/0 4 6 33 -12
J. Holiday 41 15 6 3 1 0 1 0 5/11 3/6 2/2 3 3 27 -7
Z. LaVine 34 13 2 9 1 0 3 4 6/15 1/3 0/0 0 2 31 +3
W. Carter Jr. 31 12 13 4 1 1 2 5 5/11 0/0 2/2 3 10 33 +2
R. Arcidiacono 29 0 1 1 2 0 3 4 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 1 2 -10
Bench
J. Parker
C. Payne
S. Harrison
C. Hutchison
R. Lopez
D. Valentine
K. Dunn
B. Portis
T. Ulis
C. Felicio
A. Blakeney
R. Alkins
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Parker 29 12 8 1 0 0 4 2 6/12 0/2 0/0 2 6 18 -6
C. Payne 20 10 1 4 0 0 1 3 4/7 1/2 1/1 0 1 18 -3
S. Harrison 13 4 1 1 1 0 1 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 1 7 +6
C. Hutchison 8 3 2 2 0 0 0 0 1/4 1/1 0/0 0 2 9 -3
R. Lopez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Portis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ulis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Blakeney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 90 44 26 8 2 18 23 37/94 11/31 5/5 12 32 178 -30
Pacers
Starters
D. Collison
M. Turner
B. Bogdanovic
T. Evans
T. Young
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Collison 35 23 8 3 0 0 2 1 6/7 3/4 8/8 0 8 35 +13
M. Turner 34 18 11 3 1 5 1 1 8/17 0/1 2/4 3 8 40 +4
B. Bogdanovic 33 14 6 2 1 0 1 3 5/10 1/4 3/4 0 6 24 +3
T. Evans 24 10 3 2 1 0 5 2 3/9 0/3 4/4 0 3 13 +9
T. Young 29 6 3 2 2 0 1 1 3/8 0/1 0/0 1 2 14 +7
Bench
C. Joseph
D. Sabonis
A. Holiday
D. McDermott
K. O'Quinn
V. Oladipo
D. Reed
E. Sumner
A. Johnson
I. Anigbogu
T. Leaf
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Joseph 26 9 2 3 1 0 3 1 3/6 1/3 2/2 0 2 15 -2
D. Sabonis 28 9 11 2 3 1 4 2 4/8 0/0 1/2 2 9 24 +6
A. Holiday 11 5 0 3 1 0 0 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 0 12 -6
D. McDermott 17 2 1 2 0 0 1 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 1 6 -4
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Anigbogu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 96 45 22 10 6 18 13 35/76 6/22 20/24 6 39 183 +30
NBA Scores