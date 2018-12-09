NO
DET

No Text

Holiday scores 37 points, Pelicans beat slumping Pistons

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 09, 2018

DETROIT (AP) Jrue Holiday scored 37 points and Julius Randle added 28 to help the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Detroit Pistons 116-108 on Sunday.

Pelicans star Anthony Davis left with a right hip injury after a first-quarter collision with Blake Griffin. Davis returned early in the third quarter, but finished with only six points - three before the injury. He also had five blocks and nine rebounds.

Griffin scored 35 points for Detroit, Andre Drummond had 23 points and 19 rebounds, and Langston Galloway added a season-best 24 off the bench. The Pistons have lost four straight.

Holiday had 18 points in the first half, and New Orleans led by 11 before the Pistons cut it to 56-50.

Davis returned at the first stoppage in the third quarter and helped the Pelicans take a 78-62 lead midway through the period. He was clearly limited on the offensive end but was able to get stops on defense.

Griffin and Galloway combined for 26 points in the period and had the Pistons within four points until Tim Frazier's buzzer-beating 3-pointer made it 91-84 going to the fourth.

Detroit quickly narrowed the gap to 93-91, but the Pelicans responded with a 7-1 run to take an eight-point lead.

Drummond missed two free throws with 4:03 left, then fouled Randle at the other end. He hit both shots to make it 107-98, and the Pelicans held on to win.

TIP INS

Pelicans: New Orleans has won 16 of its last 20 against Detroit, including 12 of the last 13. ... Alvin Gentry, who coached the Pistons from 1997-2000, is 16-5 against them as a head coach.

Pistons: Galloway has hit at least four 3-pointers six times in the last 15 games. .. Reggie Jackson missed his first five shots and didn't score until 4:26 remained in the game.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Boston on Monday night.

Pistons: At Philadelphia on Monday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Davis
23 PF
B. Griffin
23 PF
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
25.2 Pts. Per Game 25.2
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
9.3 Reb. Per Game 9.3
50.2 Field Goal % 46.7
50.3 Three Point % 46.4
81.1 Free Throw % 74.1
+ 2 Blake Griffin made driving layup 0:12
  Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond 0:21
  Anthony Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:23
+ 1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 0:23
  Personal foul on Luke Kennard 0:23
  Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:25
+ 1 Jrue Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:31
+ 1 Jrue Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 0:31
  Personal foul on Langston Galloway 0:31
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Mirotic 0:37
  Blake Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:41
Team Stats
Points 116 108
Field Goals 42-79 (53.2%) 43-98 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 12-30 (40.0%) 9-29 (31.0%)
Free Throws 20-23 (87.0%) 13-24 (54.2%)
Total Rebounds 48 58
Offensive 8 17
Defensive 39 30
Team 1 11
Assists 27 28
Steals 5 8
Blocks 8 5
Turnovers 18 10
Fouls 19 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Holiday PG 11
37 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
B. Griffin PF 23
35 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 14-14 28283525116
home team logo Pistons 13-11 20303424108
O/U 224.5, DET +1.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
O/U 224.5, DET +1.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 14-14 118.1 PPG 47.7 RPG 27.1 APG
home team logo Pistons 13-11 109.4 PPG 47.6 RPG 21.3 APG
Key Players
J. Holiday PG 20.4 PPG 4.4 RPG 9.1 APG 47.4 FG%
B. Griffin PF 25.2 PPG 9.3 RPG 5.0 APG 46.4 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Holiday PG 37 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
B. Griffin PF 35 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
53.2 FG% 43.9
40.0 3PT FG% 31.0
87.0 FT% 54.2
Pelicans
Starters
J. Holiday
J. Randle
T. Frazier
A. Davis
S. Hill
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Holiday 40 37 5 5 3 0 9 3 14/22 6/10 3/3 1 4 46 +17
J. Randle 33 28 6 5 0 2 1 5 11/19 0/2 6/7 2 4 45 +18
T. Frazier 34 14 3 8 2 0 2 2 4/5 2/3 4/4 0 3 33 +5
A. Davis 25 6 9 4 0 5 1 1 2/7 0/2 2/4 2 7 27 +10
S. Hill 27 5 8 0 0 0 2 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 7 11 +15
Starters
J. Holiday
J. Randle
T. Frazier
A. Davis
S. Hill
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Holiday 40 37 5 5 3 0 9 3 14/22 6/10 3/3 1 4 46 +17
J. Randle 33 28 6 5 0 2 1 5 11/19 0/2 6/7 2 4 45 +18
T. Frazier 34 14 3 8 2 0 2 2 4/5 2/3 4/4 0 3 33 +5
A. Davis 25 6 9 4 0 5 1 1 2/7 0/2 2/4 2 7 27 +10
S. Hill 27 5 8 0 0 0 2 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 7 11 +15
Bench
N. Mirotic
D. Miller
E. Moore
C. Diallo
W. Johnson
I. Clark
A. Harrison
E. Payton
J. Okafor
K. Williams
F. Jackson
T. Bluiett
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Mirotic 30 12 7 0 0 1 0 4 5/13 2/8 0/0 0 7 20 -9
D. Miller 22 6 0 4 0 0 1 0 1/4 1/3 3/3 0 0 13 -6
E. Moore 15 4 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/5 0/1 2/2 1 1 6 -8
C. Diallo 10 4 7 1 0 0 2 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 11 -2
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Payton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 116 47 27 5 8 18 19 42/79 12/30 20/23 8 39 212 +40
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
B. Brown
R. Jackson
G. Robinson III
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 37 35 5 2 1 1 3 1 13/25 4/9 5/8 0 5 43 -11
A. Drummond 34 23 19 1 1 1 4 5 10/23 0/1 3/6 11 8 42 -9
B. Brown 18 7 1 0 0 2 0 2 3/7 1/2 0/0 0 1 10 -11
R. Jackson 26 2 0 7 2 0 1 3 1/6 0/2 0/0 0 0 17 -18
G. Robinson III 14 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -18
Starters
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
B. Brown
R. Jackson
G. Robinson III
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 37 35 5 2 1 1 3 1 13/25 4/9 5/8 0 5 43 -11
A. Drummond 34 23 19 1 1 1 4 5 10/23 0/1 3/6 11 8 42 -9
B. Brown 18 7 1 0 0 2 0 2 3/7 1/2 0/0 0 1 10 -11
R. Jackson 26 2 0 7 2 0 1 3 1/6 0/2 0/0 0 0 17 -18
G. Robinson III 14 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -18
Bench
L. Galloway
J. Leuer
Z. Pachulia
L. Kennard
J. Calderon
I. Smith
R. Bullock
Z. Lofton
S. Johnson
K. Evans
K. Thomas
H. Ellenson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Galloway 36 24 3 3 2 0 0 2 9/20 4/10 2/3 1 2 35 +6
J. Leuer 12 9 4 1 0 0 0 3 4/5 0/1 1/2 3 1 15 +3
Z. Pachulia 10 6 5 3 0 0 1 1 2/4 0/0 2/5 2 3 16 +1
L. Kennard 26 2 5 2 0 1 1 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 5 11 +7
J. Calderon 21 0 4 9 2 0 0 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 24 +10
I. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bullock - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Lofton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 108 47 28 8 5 10 22 43/98 9/29 13/24 17 30 214 -40
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores