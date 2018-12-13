SAN ANTONIO (AP) LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points and the San Antonio Spurs won their fourth straight, topping the Los Angeles Clippers 125-87 on Thursday night for their largest win of the season.

Rudy Gay added 21 points and DeMar DeRozan had 14 points and seven assists for San Antonio.

The Spurs held an opponent under 100 points for the third straight game while winning the first four games of a six-game homestand.

Tobias Harris had 17 points for Los Angeles and Danilo Gallinari and Avery Bradley added 15 apiece. The Clippers have lost two straight and four of five.

San Antonio held Los Angeles to 20 points in the third quarter, extending its lead to 24 points and enabling Spurs coach Gregg Popovich to rest his starters in the fourth.

The Clippers' only lead came in the opening 2 1/2 minutes of the game.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Harris was cut across the bridge of his nose when DeRozan swiped down in an attempt to strip the Clippers forward of the ball. Harris had to have a bandage placed on his nose before re-entering. . Guard Lou Williams missed his second straight game after injuring his left hamstring Dec. 10 against Phoenix. Williams is expected to miss two weeks. . Forward Luc Mbah a Moute has sat out 24 straight games with a sore left knee. . The Clippers are 13-71 against the Spurs in San Antonio.

Spurs: San Antonio forward Davis Bertans returned after missing two games following the birth of his first child. Bertans had five points and four rebounds in 17 minutes. . The Spurs' 38 points in the first quarter were two shy of matching their season high of 40, which they set Oct. 22 against the Lakers. . Bryn Forbes joined Danny Green and Gary Neal as the only Spurs players to score 1,000 points and make 150 3-pointers in their first 150 games with the team.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

Spurs: Host Chicago on Saturday night.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.