Spurs earn largest win of the season, beat Clippers 125-87

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 13, 2018

SAN ANTONIO (AP) LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points and the San Antonio Spurs won their fourth straight, topping the Los Angeles Clippers 125-87 on Thursday night for their largest win of the season.

Rudy Gay added 21 points and DeMar DeRozan had 14 points and seven assists for San Antonio.

The Spurs held an opponent under 100 points for the third straight game while winning the first four games of a six-game homestand.

Tobias Harris had 17 points for Los Angeles and Danilo Gallinari and Avery Bradley added 15 apiece. The Clippers have lost two straight and four of five.

San Antonio held Los Angeles to 20 points in the third quarter, extending its lead to 24 points and enabling Spurs coach Gregg Popovich to rest his starters in the fourth.

The Clippers' only lead came in the opening 2 1/2 minutes of the game.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Harris was cut across the bridge of his nose when DeRozan swiped down in an attempt to strip the Clippers forward of the ball. Harris had to have a bandage placed on his nose before re-entering. . Guard Lou Williams missed his second straight game after injuring his left hamstring Dec. 10 against Phoenix. Williams is expected to miss two weeks. . Forward Luc Mbah a Moute has sat out 24 straight games with a sore left knee. . The Clippers are 13-71 against the Spurs in San Antonio.

Spurs: San Antonio forward Davis Bertans returned after missing two games following the birth of his first child. Bertans had five points and four rebounds in 17 minutes. . The Spurs' 38 points in the first quarter were two shy of matching their season high of 40, which they set Oct. 22 against the Lakers. . Bryn Forbes joined Danny Green and Gary Neal as the only Spurs players to score 1,000 points and make 150 3-pointers in their first 150 games with the team.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

Spurs: Host Chicago on Saturday night.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Harris
34 SF
D. DeRozan
10 SG
35.4 Min. Per Game 35.4
24.1 Pts. Per Game 24.1
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
5.6 Reb. Per Game 5.6
50.0 Field Goal % 47.9
50.2 Three Point % 47.9
87.1 Free Throw % 85.3
  Lost ball turnover on Boban Marjanovic, stolen by Dante Cunningham 0:17
  Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic 0:12
  Tyrone Wallace missed dunk 0:19
  Tyrone Wallace missed floating jump shot 0:24
+ 2 Derrick White made jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl 0:46
  Bad pass turnover on Sindarius Thornwell, stolen by Chimezie Metu 1:06
+ 3 Dante Cunningham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy Pondexter 1:21
  Offensive rebound by Dante Cunningham 1:25
  Derrick White missed jump shot 1:28
+ 2 Tyrone Wallace made floating jump shot 1:44
  Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley 1:56
Team Stats
Points 87 125
Field Goals 30-84 (35.7%) 48-83 (57.8%)
3-Pointers 10-31 (32.3%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Free Throws 17-24 (70.8%) 19-24 (79.2%)
Total Rebounds 50 51
Offensive 13 8
Defensive 29 39
Team 8 4
Assists 21 25
Steals 4 10
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 17 11
Fouls 18 20
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
D. Gallinari SF 8
15 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
R. Gay SF 22
21 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 17-11 2730201087
home team logo Spurs 15-14 38283227125
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 17-11 115.3 PPG 46.2 RPG 22.4 APG
home team logo Spurs 15-14 110.3 PPG 44.4 RPG 24.0 APG
Key Players
T. Harris SF 21.0 PPG 8.2 RPG 2.2 APG 50.5 FG%
L. Aldridge PF 18.2 PPG 9.7 RPG 2.2 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Harris SF 17 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
L. Aldridge PF 27 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
35.7 FG% 57.8
32.3 3PT FG% 45.5
70.8 FT% 79.2
Clippers
Starters
T. Harris
D. Gallinari
A. Bradley
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
M. Gortat
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 28 17 5 2 0 0 3 2 5/14 1/4 6/7 1 4 23 -13
D. Gallinari 27 15 3 4 1 0 0 3 3/7 2/4 7/7 0 3 27 -11
A. Bradley 28 15 3 3 0 0 1 1 5/9 3/4 2/2 0 3 23 -16
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 28 13 2 2 1 0 3 1 6/8 1/2 0/0 1 1 17 -13
M. Gortat 22 2 8 5 0 0 2 1 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 6 18 -12
Spurs
Starters
L. Aldridge
R. Gay
D. DeRozan
D. White
B. Forbes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Aldridge 26 27 4 1 2 0 2 3 12/14 1/1 2/4 1 3 33 +14
R. Gay 28 21 6 3 2 1 0 4 8/10 1/2 4/4 1 5 36 +19
D. DeRozan 29 14 4 7 1 0 2 3 6/14 0/1 2/3 1 3 31 +10
D. White 24 11 4 2 1 0 2 0 5/9 1/2 0/0 0 4 18 +20
B. Forbes 22 10 0 2 1 0 0 1 4/11 2/7 0/0 0 0 15 +13
