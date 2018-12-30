SA
LAC

No Text

Aldridge scores 38 to lead Spurs past Clippers 122-111

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 30, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) LaMarcus Aldridge scored 38 points and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Los Angeles Clippers 122-111 on Saturday night.

DeMar DeRozan had 25 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the Spurs, who won for the fifth time in their past seven games. Rudy Gay had 12 points, and San Antonio's starters combined for 97 points with all five in double figures.

Danilo Gallinari had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers, who had won three straight at home. Montrezl Harrell scored 21 points and Lou Williams had 16 points and seven assists off the bench.

It was the second straight win by San Antonio over Los Angeles. The Spurs' 125-87 victory at home on Dec. 13 is their largest margin of victory this season.

Los Angeles trailed by as many as 24 in the fourth quarter before cutting the margin.

The Spurs dominated the third quarter and took their largest lead of the game to that point at 91-68 with 2:38 left in the quarter when Patty Mills hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions. DeRozan scored nine points and Aldridge had seven as the Spurs made 59 percent of their shots in the quarter, outscoring the Clippers 39-19.

Los Angeles was 6-of-19 shooting and had six turnovers in the quarter, leading to 12 points for San Antonio.

Aldridge had 22 of the Spurs' 56 points at halftime. Tobias Harris, with 10, was the Clippers' only double-digit scorer in the first half.

TIP-INS

Spurs: San Antonio had 14 fast-break points in the third quarter without allowing any. . Bryn Forbes had 10 points and seven assists. . Marco Belinelli had 11 points, but the Spurs were outscored 55-25 in bench production. . F Pau Gasol was active for the second straight night but did not play. Gasol missed 26 games because of a stress fracture in his left foot and has not played since Nov. 4.

Clippers: Harris finished with 16 points. . Los Angeles led four times and never by more than two points. . Coach Doc Rivers said there was no update on the status of F Luc Mbah a Moute (knee). Mbah a Moute missed his 32nd straight game and has not played since Oct. 23.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host Boston on Monday night.

Clippers: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
T. Harris
34 SF
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
21.1 Pts. Per Game 21.1
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
8.2 Reb. Per Game 8.2
48.1 Field Goal % 50.4
48.0 Three Point % 50.5
83.6 Free Throw % 88.1
  Defensive rebound by Dante Cunningham 0:04
  Tyrone Wallace missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:08
  Out of bounds turnover on Bryn Forbes 0:15
  Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks 0:29
  Sindarius Thornwell missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:32
  Shooting foul on Drew Eubanks 0:32
  Bad pass turnover on Dante Cunningham, stolen by Mike Scott 0:42
+ 1 Boban Marjanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:58
+ 1 Boban Marjanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 0:58
  Personal foul on Drew Eubanks 0:58
  Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic 1:08
Team Stats
Points 122 111
Field Goals 44-87 (50.6%) 36-82 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 9-20 (45.0%)
Free Throws 28-31 (90.3%) 30-38 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 52 48
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 41 33
Team 3 8
Assists 27 22
Steals 10 9
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 15 17
Fouls 25 25
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
D. DeRozan SG 10
25 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
D. Gallinari SF 8
21 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 20-17 32243927122
home team logo Clippers 21-15 30261936111
LAC -3, O/U 226
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
LAC -3, O/U 226
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 20-17 110.9 PPG 44.5 RPG 24.5 APG
home team logo Clippers 21-15 116.0 PPG 46.1 RPG 22.6 APG
Key Players
L. Aldridge PF 19.5 PPG 9.0 RPG 2.2 APG 49.4 FG%
D. Gallinari SF 19.6 PPG 6.3 RPG 2.3 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Aldridge PF 38 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
D. Gallinari SF 21 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
50.6 FG% 43.9
26.1 3PT FG% 45.0
90.3 FT% 78.9
Spurs
Starters
L. Aldridge
D. DeRozan
R. Gay
D. White
B. Forbes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Aldridge 36 38 7 2 0 2 2 4 14/23 0/1 10/12 3 4 49 +19
D. DeRozan 37 25 13 6 4 1 3 3 9/19 0/1 7/7 1 12 52 +13
R. Gay 26 12 3 2 2 0 2 6 5/13 0/3 2/2 1 2 19 +7
D. White 29 12 7 4 2 0 0 2 4/6 1/1 3/3 1 6 29 +26
B. Forbes 32 10 2 7 0 0 1 0 4/8 2/6 0/0 0 2 25 +11
Starters
L. Aldridge
D. DeRozan
R. Gay
D. White
B. Forbes
Bench
M. Belinelli
P. Mills
J. Poeltl
D. Bertans
D. Cunningham
Q. Pondexter
D. Eubanks
C. Metu
D. Murray
P. Gasol
B. Moore
L. Walker IV
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Belinelli 20 11 4 1 1 0 3 1 4/8 1/3 2/2 0 4 15 +1
P. Mills 19 9 1 3 1 0 1 2 2/3 2/3 3/3 0 1 16 -8
J. Poeltl 10 3 4 1 0 1 0 3 1/1 0/0 1/2 2 2 10 -5
D. Bertans 22 2 6 1 0 0 2 2 1/5 0/4 0/0 0 6 8 0
D. Cunningham 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 -3
Q. Pondexter 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -3
D. Eubanks 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -3
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 122 49 27 10 4 15 25 44/87 6/23 28/31 8 41 224 +55
Clippers
Starters
D. Gallinari
T. Harris
A. Bradley
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
B. Marjanovic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Gallinari 28 21 9 2 0 0 2 4 6/14 2/4 7/7 2 7 32 -16
T. Harris 33 16 7 3 1 0 3 2 5/12 1/3 5/6 0 7 27 -19
A. Bradley 32 10 7 4 0 0 1 3 4/9 2/2 0/0 3 4 24 -18
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 20 5 2 1 0 0 1 3 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 2 8 -4
B. Marjanovic 7 4 1 1 0 0 1 2 1/2 0/0 2/3 0 1 6 -6
Starters
D. Gallinari
T. Harris
A. Bradley
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
B. Marjanovic
Bench
M. Harrell
L. Williams
P. Beverley
M. Scott
T. Wallace
M. Gortat
S. Thornwell
L. Mbah a Moute
J. Motley
A. Delgado
M. Teodosic
J. Robinson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Harrell 27 21 5 1 4 0 4 3 8/13 0/0 5/8 2 3 28 -2
L. Williams 27 16 3 7 0 0 2 1 4/14 0/2 8/10 0 3 31 -7
P. Beverley 22 8 2 3 0 0 1 3 3/3 2/2 0/0 0 2 15 +11
M. Scott 19 5 3 0 1 0 0 1 2/7 1/5 0/0 0 3 9 +5
T. Wallace 14 2 1 0 3 2 2 1 0/3 0/1 2/2 0 1 6 +10
M. Gortat 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -10
S. Thornwell 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0 1 +1
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 111 40 22 9 2 17 25 36/82 9/20 30/38 7 33 189 -55
