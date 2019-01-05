NO
Pelicans send Cavaliers to 9th straight loss, 133-98

  • Jan 05, 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle both scored 22 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans handed the Cleveland Cavaliers their ninth straight loss with a 133-98 rout on Saturday night.

The defeat came a night after Cavaliers coach Larry Drew and his players held a lengthy meeting following a 26-point loss to Utah, but the results were no different as Cleveland went on to its most lopsided of the season.

Cleveland (8-32) not only has the worst record in the league, but hasn't played competitive basketball during most of the losing streak. The Cavaliers have lost six straight at home by a total of 141 points.

Anthony Davis had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Randle had 12 rebounds and six Pelicans scored in double figures.

Jordan Clarkson led Cleveland with 23 points. Rookie Collin Sexton and Jalen Jones both had 15.

New Orleans began the third quarter with a 15-0 run to take a 76-52 lead. Drew benched four starters, leaving only Larry Nance Jr. on the floor. The margin grew throughout the second half and reached 39 points - 132-93 - in the last two minutes.

Davis set a franchise record with 26 rebounds and scored a game-high 34 points in Wednesday's loss to Brooklyn. Nance and Tristan Thompson each picked up two fouls in the first eight minutes trying to defend the All-Star forward. Channing Frye, who had played in only 18 games, came off the bench and also fouled Davis.

New Orleans broke away from a 28-all tie with Davis getting a rest. Holiday had nine points in the quarter and Randle added seven, helping the Pelicans build a 61-52 halftime lead.

Cleveland's injury problems have been a major factor in its season-long struggles. All-Star forward Kevin Love has started some basketball activities after surgery on his left foot in November, but there's no timetable for his return.

Rodney Hood (sore left Achilles) and Matthew Dellavedova (sprained left foot) were out Saturday. Hood played the last two games after missing three in a row. Dellavedova didn't play Friday.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: New Orleans broke a six-game road losing streak and is 5-16 away from home. ... C Nikola Mirotic (right ankle) sat out his 11th straight game.

Cavaliers: Sexton appeared to injure his left arm after being knocked to the floor in a collision with Holiday in the second quarter, but stayed in the game. ... C Ante Zizic (sore right knee) and G David Nwaba (sprained left ankle) are also out with injuries.

TAKE A SEAT

Sexton, Tristan Thompson, Cedi Osman and Alec Burks were all benched during New Orleans' big run to start the third. The four returned later in the quarter.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host Memphis on Monday.

Cavaliers: Host Indiana on Tuesday.

Key Players
A. Davis
23 PF
T. Thompson
13 C
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
11.9 Pts. Per Game 11.9
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
11.3 Reb. Per Game 11.3
50.6 Field Goal % 54.1
50.4 Three Point % 54.2
80.3 Free Throw % 63.6
Team Stats
Points 133 98
Field Goals 47-81 (58.0%) 36-88 (40.9%)
3-Pointers 14-27 (51.9%) 12-33 (36.4%)
Free Throws 25-29 (86.2%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 50 44
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 34 24
Team 6 10
Assists 29 22
Steals 13 12
Blocks 7 3
Turnovers 14 17
Fouls 18 23
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
J. Randle PF 30
22 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
J. Clarkson PG 8
23 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 18-22 28333735133
home team logo Cavaliers 8-32 2626202698
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 18-22 116.3 PPG 47.2 RPG 26.7 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 8-32 101.7 PPG 42.9 RPG 19.9 APG
Key Players
J. Randle PF 19.9 PPG 9.3 RPG 2.7 APG 54.3 FG%
J. Clarkson PG 16.8 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.3 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Randle PF 22 PTS 12 REB 8 AST
J. Clarkson PG 23 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
58.0 FG% 40.9
51.9 3PT FG% 36.4
86.2 FT% 77.8
Pelicans
Starters
J. Holiday
J. Randle
A. Davis
E. Payton
E. Moore
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Holiday 26 22 5 3 2 1 0 1 9/13 4/6 0/0 2 3 36 +24
J. Randle 32 22 12 8 1 0 2 1 8/14 1/3 5/5 2 10 49 +28
A. Davis 28 20 10 3 4 2 1 3 6/12 0/2 8/10 3 7 41 +19
E. Payton 23 13 0 3 2 0 2 2 5/8 1/1 2/2 0 0 19 +22
E. Moore 27 10 1 3 2 0 2 0 3/6 1/3 3/3 0 1 17 +24
Bench
D. Miller
J. Okafor
I. Clark
F. Jackson
C. Diallo
T. Frazier
S. Hill
W. Johnson
N. Mirotic
A. Harrison
K. Williams
T. Bluiett
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Miller 22 14 1 1 1 0 1 2 4/6 4/5 2/3 0 1 17 +11
J. Okafor 19 10 4 1 0 2 0 3 3/5 0/0 4/4 1 3 18 +16
I. Clark 7 8 2 1 0 1 1 0 3/5 2/3 0/0 0 2 12 +5
F. Jackson 18 6 5 3 1 0 1 3 3/8 0/2 0/0 1 4 17 +9
C. Diallo 8 5 3 0 0 0 1 1 2/2 0/0 1/2 1 2 7 +4
T. Frazier 19 3 1 3 0 1 2 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1 9 +9
S. Hill 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 +4
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mirotic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 133 44 29 13 7 14 18 47/81 14/27 25/29 10 34 241 +175
Cavaliers
Starters
C. Sexton
C. Osman
T. Thompson
A. Burks
L. Nance Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Sexton 30 15 3 2 0 0 3 2 5/12 2/5 3/4 1 2 19 -30
C. Osman 32 13 1 5 3 0 3 5 5/12 2/4 1/1 0 1 24 -32
T. Thompson 26 10 11 2 2 1 1 4 4/8 0/0 2/2 2 9 27 -20
A. Burks 35 8 3 6 1 0 1 2 2/9 2/6 2/2 1 2 23 -24
L. Nance Jr. 25 6 6 2 1 0 2 3 2/7 0/1 2/2 3 3 15 -23
Bench
J. Clarkson
J. Jones
C. Frye
P. McCaw
K. Love
J. Henson
M. Dellavedova
R. Hood
A. Zizic
D. Nwaba
J. Blossomgame
J. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Clarkson 24 23 4 3 1 1 2 0 8/17 3/6 4/5 1 3 33 -9
J. Jones 27 15 5 0 3 0 4 1 7/13 1/4 0/2 2 3 19 -14
C. Frye 19 8 0 2 0 1 1 5 3/8 2/5 0/0 0 0 12 -13
P. McCaw 16 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1 2 -10
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zizic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nwaba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Blossomgame - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 98 34 22 12 3 17 23 36/88 12/33 14/18 10 24 174 -175
NBA Scores