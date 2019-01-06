CHA
Walker's big finish gives Hornets win over Suns

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 06, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) Kemba Walker scored 18 of his 29 points in the final 4 1/2 minutes - including a halfcourt heave when he was trying to run out the clock - and the Charlotte Hornets pulled away late to hand the Phoenix Suns their sixth straight loss, 119-113 on Sunday night.

Tony Parker added 20 points, and Willy Hernangomez and Marvin Williams 16 for the Hornets.

T.J. Warren had 23 points, Josh Jackson 22 and Deandre Ayton 19 for Phoenix. Jamal Crawford scored 16. The Suns' Devin Booker left the game with back spasms in the second quarter and did not return.

Phoenix fell to 0-6 with one game left on a seven-game homestand. The Suns had won five of seven when the homestand began.

The Hornets were on the second stop in a season-high, six-game road trip that began with a loss at Denver on Saturday night.

Walker was 5 of 8 from the field and 7 of 8 on free throws in his late surge, which ended with a basket at the final buzzer from just inside midcourt. Initially it was waived off but allowed after a video review.

Charlotte outscored Phoenix 11-4 over the last 1:17, with Walker scoring all of them, after Crawford's 20-footer put Phoenix up 109-108 with 1:21 to play.

Neither team led by more than eight points in the tight contest.

There were 13 ties and eight lead changes in the first half, with neither team up by more than six points, and the Suns were ahead 60-57 at the break.

Ayton had 15 points and seven rebounds in the first half.

Charlotte took an 85-81 into the fourth quarter before the Suns tied it 85-85 on De'Anthony Melton's 3-pointer from the corner with 11:02 to play.

Parker started the subsequent 8-0 run with a layup and ended it with a 16-footer that put Charlotte up 93-85 with 8:55 to play.

The Suns came back and repeatedly cut the lead to one before Crawford's basket finally gave them the lead.

But four seconds later, Walker converted a three-point play and the Hornets were back on top for good.

TIP INS

Hornets: Charlotte swept the season series with Phoenix 2-0 last season. ... Walker ranks second to LeBron James in fourth-quarter scoring at 8.27 points per game. The Suns' Booker is third (7.50). ... Charlotte doesn't play another home game until Jan. 17 (Sacramento). ... The Hornets won for just the third time in nine games.

Suns: Crawford joined Dell Curry as the only NBA players, since starting lineups were recorded, with 11,000 career points as reserves. ... Booker's back problem brought an end to 11 consecutive 20-point games for the Phoenix star guard, the second-longest such streak of his career. ... Phoenix entered the game fourth in the NBA in steals at 8.98 per game.

UP NEXT

Hornets: at Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Suns: host Sacramento on Tuesday

Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
D. Booker
1 SG
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
25.4 Pts. Per Game 25.4
7.1 Ast. Per Game 7.1
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
44.0 Field Goal % 45.2
43.8 Three Point % 45.2
81.7 Free Throw % 84.3
+ 3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made dunk 0:04
+ 1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:09
+ 1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 0:09
  Personal foul on T.J. Warren 0:09
  Defensive rebound by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 0:11
  T.J. Warren missed finger-roll layup 0:13
+ 2 Kemba Walker made jump shot 0:22
  Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker 0:38
  Jamal Crawford missed jump shot 0:41
+ 1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:00
Team Stats
Points 119 113
Field Goals 44-91 (48.4%) 43-83 (51.8%)
3-Pointers 7-25 (28.0%) 10-25 (40.0%)
Free Throws 24-34 (70.6%) 17-19 (89.5%)
Total Rebounds 58 41
Offensive 14 3
Defensive 32 33
Team 12 5
Assists 22 23
Steals 9 8
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 15 14
Fouls 21 26
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Walker PG 15
29 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
T. Warren SF 12
23 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 19-20 29282834119
home team logo Suns 9-32 30302132113
PHO -1.5, O/U 225
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
PHO -1.5, O/U 225
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 19-20 112.8 PPG 44.3 RPG 24.1 APG
home team logo Suns 9-32 106.1 PPG 40.5 RPG 23.9 APG
Key Players
K. Walker PG 25.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 5.9 APG 43.9 FG%
T. Warren SF 18.5 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.5 APG 49.9 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Walker PG 29 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
T. Warren SF 23 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
48.4 FG% 51.8
28.0 3PT FG% 40.0
70.6 FT% 89.5
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
M. Williams
N. Batum
D. Graham
B. Biyombo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 32 29 7 1 0 0 3 2 9/20 2/7 9/12 0 7 35 +2
M. Williams 34 16 7 2 1 1 0 3 6/12 2/5 2/2 5 2 29 +9
N. Batum 35 8 4 4 3 0 1 3 3/7 0/4 2/2 0 4 22 +4
D. Graham 20 8 3 3 1 0 2 1 2/4 2/2 2/2 0 3 16 -2
B. Biyombo 21 6 8 1 1 0 1 1 2/6 0/0 2/3 5 3 16 0
Bench
T. Parker
W. Hernangomez
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Monk
M. Bridges
F. Kaminsky
J. Lamb
C. Zeller
J. Chealey
J. Macura
D. Bacon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Parker 26 20 1 6 0 0 2 1 9/16 0/1 2/2 0 1 31 +13
W. Hernangomez 23 19 9 4 1 0 3 5 8/12 0/0 3/7 3 6 34 +1
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 15 7 2 0 2 0 3 2 3/5 0/1 1/2 1 1 8 +4
M. Monk 16 5 3 1 0 0 0 1 2/8 1/4 0/0 0 3 10 +2
M. Bridges 12 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 2 3 -3
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lamb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 119 46 22 9 1 15 21 44/91 7/25 24/34 14 32 204 +30
Suns
Starters
T. Warren
D. Ayton
D. Booker
M. Bridges
D. Melton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Warren 37 23 5 5 2 1 1 5 9/17 3/6 2/2 1 4 40 -3
D. Ayton 31 19 9 2 1 1 1 3 7/12 0/0 5/5 0 9 33 -3
D. Booker 12 7 0 3 0 0 2 1 3/7 1/2 0/0 0 0 11 +3
M. Bridges 30 5 3 1 1 2 0 2 1/6 1/4 2/2 1 2 13 -5
D. Melton 26 5 7 4 1 0 2 5 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 7 19 -3
Bench
J. Jackson
J. Crawford
R. Holmes
K. Oubre Jr.
E. Okobo
R. Anderson
T. Daniels
G. King
D. Bender
J. Evans
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Jackson 32 22 6 4 0 0 3 2 9/13 3/4 1/2 1 5 33 0
J. Crawford 23 16 1 2 1 0 3 1 6/10 1/2 3/3 0 1 19 +3
R. Holmes 16 6 3 1 1 0 0 3 2/3 0/0 2/3 0 3 12 -3
K. Oubre Jr. 17 6 2 1 0 0 1 3 2/6 0/2 2/2 0 2 9 -11
E. Okobo 12 4 0 0 1 0 1 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 0 4 -8
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 113 36 23 8 4 14 26 43/83 10/25 17/19 3 33 193 -30
NBA Scores