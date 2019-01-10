CLE
Davis has 38 points, 13 boards to lead Pelicans over Cavs

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 10, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) The New Orleans Pelicans weren't concerned when the Cavaliers went 8 for 8 from beyond the arc to build a 13-point first-quarter lead.

''It's like the stock market,'' Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. ''At some point, there has to be an adjustment.''

New Orleans pounced when the Cavaliers cooled. Anthony Davis had 38 points and 13 rebounds, and the Pelicans came alive in the second half to beat Cleveland 140-126 on Wednesday night.

The Cavs hit just 8 of 22 3-pointers in the final three quarters, while New Orleans scored 41 points in the third quarter and 40 in the fourth for a runaway victory. Davis had 18 points in the third quarter alone.

''Obviously if you have back to back 40-point quarters, your offense is working pretty well,'' Gentry said.

In the second half, the Pelicans shot 67.6 percent (25 of 37) from the floor, 38.5 percent (5 of 13) on 3-pointers and 96.3 percent (26 OF 27) on free throws.

The Cavaliers lost their 11th in a row. They built a 16-point second-quarter lead before cooling off and letting the Pelicans finish the second quarter on a 12-2 run.

''We made a push before halftime,'' guard Jrue Holiday said, ''and we broke it open after that.''

Four other Pelicans scored in double figures as Frank Jackson scored 19, Holiday added 18 and Nikola Mirotic and Julius Randle had 17 each.

The Pelicans won their third straight game for the first time since Nov. 16-19.

All 10 Pelicans who played scored, and the team shot well throughout.

''I thought we did some good things in spurts, but we didn't sustain,'' Cavaliers coach Larry Drew said. ''We just have to buckle down and try to put four solid quarters together, which we haven't been able to do.''

Cleveland's bench outscored the starters. Jordan Clarkson led the reserves with 21 points, Matthew Dellavedova had 17, Cameron Payne had 16 and Ante Zizic had 10 as the group totaled 75 points. Alec Burks led the starters with 17 points, and Collin Sexton added 13.

''The problem tonight was not the offense,'' Drew said. ''It was the defense.''

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: F Larry Nance Jr. did not play because of an injury to his right knee that he suffered a night earlier in a game against Indiana. ... The Cavaliers allowed a season-high in points five days after the Pelicans handed them their most lopsided loss of the season, 133-98 in Cleveland.

Pelicans: F Nikola Mirotic returned after a 12-game absence due to an ankle injury. ...The Pelicans' 41 points in the third quarter tied a season high for points in a period. ... Davis made 12 of 13 free throws in the third quarter, setting a franchise record for both attempts and makes in a quarter.

ROOKIE COMING ON

Jackson had a season high in points for the second consecutive game. He had 17 in a 114-95 victory against Memphis on Monday night.

''He has a gift,'' Holiday said. ''He's so athletic and so fast in getting to the basket. He's aggressive, and he's a mutant with the way he can jump.''

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Cleveland visits Houston on Friday.

Pelicans: New Orleans visits Minnesota on Saturday.

---

Key Players
T. Thompson
13 C
A. Davis
23 PF
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
28.7 Pts. Per Game 28.7
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
13.3 Reb. Per Game 13.3
53.5 Field Goal % 51.4
54.5 Three Point % 51.2
65.1 Free Throw % 80.4
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:01
  Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton 0:23
  Jalen Jones missed jump shot 0:26
+ 3 Frank Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 0:48
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Mirotic 0:50
  Collin Sexton missed layup 0:54
+ 2 Nikola Mirotic made reverse layup, assist by Jahlil Okafor 1:05
+ 2 Jaron Blossomgame made dunk 1:11
  Offensive rebound by Jaron Blossomgame 1:11
  Out of bounds turnover on Kenrich Williams 1:29
+ 1 Alec Burks made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:36
Team Stats
Points 124 140
Field Goals 42-88 (47.7%) 46-84 (54.8%)
3-Pointers 14-30 (46.7%) 12-29 (41.4%)
Free Throws 26-30 (86.7%) 36-39 (92.3%)
Total Rebounds 42 50
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 22 34
Team 11 5
Assists 27 33
Steals 7 7
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 13 16
Fouls 30 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
M. Dellavedova PG 18
17 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
A. Davis PF 23
38 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 8-34 38252833124
home team logo Pelicans 20-22 25344140140
NO -14.5, O/U 225
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
NO -14.5, O/U 225
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 8-34 102.0 PPG 42.5 RPG 20.0 APG
home team logo Pelicans 20-22 116.6 PPG 46.9 RPG 26.8 APG
Key Players
J. Clarkson PG 17.2 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.3 APG 45.7 FG%
A. Davis PF 28.7 PPG 13.3 RPG 4.4 APG 51.1 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Clarkson PG 21 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
A. Davis PF 38 PTS 13 REB 7 AST
47.7 FG% 54.8
46.7 3PT FG% 41.4
86.7 FT% 92.3
Cavaliers
Starters
A. Burks
C. Sexton
C. Osman
T. Thompson
C. Frye
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Burks 17 0 2 4/7 2/3 7/8 4 26 1 0 1 0 0 -15 21
C. Sexton 13 3 4 2/12 1/4 8/8 4 24 0 0 2 1 2 -21 22
C. Osman 10 4 1 3/9 2/5 2/2 3 32 0 0 3 1 3 -15 13
T. Thompson 6 10 5 2/9 0/0 2/2 2 28 0 0 2 4 6 -22 24
C. Frye 3 1 1 1/3 1/1 0/0 3 10 0 0 0 0 1 -7 6
Bench
J. Clarkson
M. Dellavedova
C. Payne
A. Zizic
J. Blossomgame
J. Jones
K. Love
L. Nance Jr.
J. Henson
R. Hood
D. Nwaba
J. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Clarkson 21 4 2 9/16 2/5 1/2 4 29 3 3 2 0 4 -8 33
M. Dellavedova 17 4 7 6/8 3/5 2/2 2 20 0 0 1 1 3 0 34
C. Payne 16 0 2 6/8 3/5 1/2 2 22 0 0 1 0 0 -2 19
A. Zizic 10 4 2 5/9 0/0 0/0 4 20 0 1 0 1 3 +12 19
J. Blossomgame 6 1 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 0 +2 7
J. Jones 5 0 1 1/4 0/2 3/4 2 18 3 0 1 0 0 -4 9
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nance Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nwaba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 124 31 27 42/88 14/30 26/30 30 234 7 4 13 9 22 -80 207
Pelicans
Starters
A. Davis
J. Holiday
J. Randle
D. Miller
E. Payton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Davis 38 13 7 11/17 1/1 15/16 1 36 2 4 1 6 7 +12 70
J. Holiday 18 7 5 8/13 0/3 2/2 3 36 3 0 3 1 6 +25 35
J. Randle 17 9 4 4/8 0/2 9/9 2 27 0 2 2 1 8 +14 34
D. Miller 8 2 3 3/8 2/7 0/0 4 36 0 0 3 0 2 +28 13
E. Payton 6 3 9 3/9 0/2 0/0 4 28 1 0 3 0 3 +9 25
Bench
F. Jackson
N. Mirotic
T. Frazier
J. Okafor
K. Williams
E. Moore
W. Johnson
S. Hill
I. Clark
C. Diallo
T. Bluiett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
F. Jackson 19 1 1 4/5 4/4 7/7 2 19 0 0 1 0 1 -3 21
N. Mirotic 17 4 1 6/11 4/7 1/3 3 21 0 0 1 1 3 +5 22
T. Frazier 7 3 2 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 0 3 +2 13
J. Okafor 6 2 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 11 1 1 0 1 1 +2 12
K. Williams 4 1 0 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 6 0 0 1 1 0 -14 4
E. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 140 45 33 46/84 12/29 36/39 21 235 7 7 16 11 34 +80 249
NBA Scores