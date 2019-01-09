SA
Gasol leads Grizzlies past Spurs 96-86 ending Memphis skid

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 09, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Grizzlies center Marc Gasol snapped out of a recent slump with a more energized performance to help Memphis end a six-game slide.

Gasol had 26 points and 14 rebounds, and Memphis led from the second quarter on in a 96-86 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Gasol had played poorly in recent games but converted 9 of 16 shots, including 3 of 5 from outside the arc, to help the Grizzlies lead by 16 during the fourth quarter. With four minutes left, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich had all reserves in the game.

''(He) came out aggressive, came out assertive and you could see the energy in his face and his actions. That's the guy we need, and he knows it,'' Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley said of Gasol.

In the previous two games, Gasol was held to single-digit scoring and missed all six of his 3-point attempts. Against the Spurs, the Grizzlies center was much more animated and engaged.

''I was trying to be a little more aggressive, obviously, and stay aggressive,'' Gasol said. ''It wasn't just where I had one quarter that I was aggressive, I've got to build on it and create those habits for the team.''

Conley added 15 points and six assists for Memphis, and Jaren Jackson Jr. and JaMychal Green scored 12 points each.

Marco Belinelli and Bryn Forbes scored 14 points apiece for the Spurs, who ended a five-game winning streak. LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills had 13 points each for San Antonio.

''I thought both teams were pretty sloppy in the first half,'' Popovich said. ''Neither team played that well in the first half, but I thought they picked it up in the second half.''

San Antonio shot 36 percent and committed 15 turnovers. Aldridge was 4-of-12 shooting, Forbes went 5 of 14, and leading-scorer DeMar DeRozan made just 4 of 15 with nine points. The Spurs 86 points were a season low.

Memphis held a 42-31 lead at the half, maintained the lead after three periods and stretched the advantage to 16 when Gasol converted a 3-pointer with 3:16 left.

''That sense of urgency is the way we have to play every single night,'' Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.

TIP-INS

Spurs: F Rudy Gay missed his second straight game with a sprained left wrist. ... DeRozan's nine points marked only the second game this season where he was held under 10. ... Davis Bertans was ejected in the third quarter when he collected his second technical of the game. ... San Antonio's 31 first-half points matched a season low in a half.

Grizzlies: The game marked the first home appearance for G Justin Holiday, obtained in a trade with the Chicago Bulls last Friday. He finished with six points. ... Memphis, among the league leaders in blocks at six per game, had a half dozen at halftime and finished with eight, including three by Kyle Anderson. ... Gasol recorded his 16th double-double.

WHAT GOES UP...

All was not perfect for Gasol. With about eight minutes left in the third, Gasol headed down the lane and cocked his arm for a big dunk, but it clanked it off the rim.

''Gravity is a hell of a thing,'' Gasol said with a laugh

''I gave him five of 10,'' Conley said. ''He got halfway there.''

UP NEXT

Spurs: Entertain the Thunder on Thursday, the first of two straight games against Oklahoma City.

Grizzlies: Play Saturday in Miami against the Heat.

---

Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
M. Conley
11 PG
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
20.3 Pts. Per Game 20.3
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
47.3 Field Goal % 41.7
47.7 Three Point % 41.6
83.7 Free Throw % 84.4
  Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol 0:03
  Offensive rebound by Pau Gasol 0:12
  Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:16
  Defensive rebound by Pau Gasol 0:24
  Marc Gasol missed jump shot 0:27
  Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol 0:48
+ 2 Mike Conley made driving layup 0:59
  Bad pass turnover on Derrick White, stolen by Garrett Temple 1:12
  Defensive rebound by Pau Gasol 1:29
  Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:33
+ 3 Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot 1:54
Team Stats
Points 86 96
Field Goals 30-83 (36.1%) 37-90 (41.1%)
3-Pointers 11-27 (40.7%) 8-33 (24.2%)
Free Throws 15-23 (65.2%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 63 57
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 45 43
Team 10 5
Assists 14 22
Steals 4 6
Blocks 2 8
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 19 22
Technicals 4 0
away team logo
P. Mills PG 8
13 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
M. Gasol C 33
26 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 24-18 1813332286
home team logo Grizzlies 19-22 2220302496
MEM +2.5, O/U 205.5
FedExForum Memphis, TN
MEM +2.5, O/U 205.5
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 24-18 111.9 PPG 44.3 RPG 24.9 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 19-22 101.0 PPG 39.5 RPG 23.2 APG
Key Players
M. Belinelli SG 9.8 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.9 APG 39.6 FG%
M. Gasol C 15.5 PPG 8.5 RPG 4.5 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Belinelli SG 14 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
M. Gasol C 26 PTS 14 REB 3 AST
36.1 FG% 41.1
40.7 3PT FG% 24.2
65.2 FT% 70.0
Spurs
Starters
B. Forbes
L. Aldridge
D. White
D. DeRozan
J. Poeltl
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Forbes 14 4 1 5/14 3/8 1/1 1 32 0 0 1 0 4 -15 19
L. Aldridge 13 7 1 4/12 0/0 5/6 2 29 0 1 1 2 5 -4 22
D. White 12 2 2 4/7 1/2 3/5 5 15 0 0 3 0 2 -6 15
D. DeRozan 9 5 4 4/15 0/0 1/3 0 31 1 0 4 2 3 -17 19
J. Poeltl 1 3 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 13 0 1 1 1 2 -10 6
Bench
M. Belinelli
P. Mills
P. Gasol
D. Bertans
D. Cunningham
Q. Pondexter
D. Eubanks
R. Gay
C. Metu
D. Murray
B. Moore
L. Walker IV
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Belinelli 14 3 1 5/11 3/6 1/2 3 29 0 0 0 0 3 -12 19
P. Mills 13 3 3 5/11 3/7 0/0 2 30 2 0 1 0 3 -1 23
P. Gasol 7 12 1 2/5 0/0 3/4 0 19 0 0 1 1 11 0 20
D. Bertans 3 6 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 3 18 0 0 1 1 5 -7 8
D. Cunningham 0 7 0 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 9 1 0 0 1 6 +11 8
Q. Pondexter 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 +7 0
D. Eubanks 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1 +4 1
R. Gay - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 53 14 30/83 11/27 15/23 19 234 4 2 13 8 45 -50 160
Grizzlies
Starters
M. Gasol
M. Conley
J. Jackson Jr.
K. Anderson
G. Temple
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Gasol 26 14 3 9/16 3/5 5/7 2 36 1 1 1 1 13 +1 47
M. Conley 15 2 6 6/19 0/6 3/4 1 31 1 0 0 0 2 -2 30
J. Jackson Jr. 12 2 0 5/9 2/5 0/0 4 18 0 1 3 0 2 +4 12
K. Anderson 9 3 2 3/7 0/1 3/4 4 33 1 3 0 1 2 +4 20
G. Temple 2 5 0 1/6 0/4 0/0 3 27 1 0 1 1 4 +7 7
Bench
J. Green
S. Mack
J. Holiday
O. Casspi
J. Noah
C. Parsons
J. Stokes
Y. Watanabe
J. Carter
D. Brooks
I. Rabb
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Green 12 11 2 5/8 2/4 0/0 4 27 2 0 2 3 8 +4 27
S. Mack 10 3 7 3/8 1/4 3/3 0 16 0 0 0 0 3 +12 27
J. Holiday 6 3 0 3/8 0/3 0/0 1 20 0 1 1 0 3 +3 9
O. Casspi 4 5 0 2/5 0/1 0/2 2 16 0 0 1 2 3 +8 8
J. Noah 0 4 2 0/4 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 2 0 1 3 +9 10
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Stokes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 96 52 22 37/90 8/33 14/20 22 235 6 8 9 9 43 +50 197
NBA Scores