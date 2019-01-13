PHI
76ers escape with 108-105 win over Knicks; Embiid scores 26

  • Jan 13, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Ben Simmons fell an assist short of a triple-double with 20 points and 22 rebounds, Joel Embiid scored 26 points and the Philadelphia 76ers escaped with a 108-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

New York's Emmanuel Mudiay missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have sent the game into overtime.

JJ Reddick had 22 points for the 76ers, who ended a two-game skid. Philadelphia survived a scare after leading by as many as 24 points late in second quarter before New York charged back with a strong third period and closed the gap to 83-82 with 11 seconds left after Luke Kornet's jumper.

The 76ers recovered to start the fourth quarter and went on an 11-0 run capped by Jimmy Butler's driving layup that extended the lead to 94-82 with 6:22 left.

Embiid hit a free throw that extended Philadelphia's lead to 108-103 with 9.3 seconds to go but then made the mistake of fouling New York's Damyean Dotson on a 3-point attempt.

Dotson hit two of three free throws, cutting the deficit to 108-105. Mudiay grabbed the rebound and ran behind the 3-point line before his last second heave fell short.

It was Philadelphia's seventh straight win over the Knicks.

Kevin Knox scored 31 points for the New York, who have lost four straight and 19 of their last 22.

The Knicks have lost eight straight at Madison Square Garden. Their last home win was Dec. 1 over Milwaukee.

76ers: C Embiid played 32 minutes in his return to the starting lineup after missing Friday night's home loss to Atlanta. Embiid, who suffered a sore left ankle Wednesday night at Washington, had eight rebounds and blocked six shots.

Knicks: G Tim Hardaway Jr., who injured his left hamstring during Friday night's loss, did not play. . C Enes Kanter was held out because of what coach David Fizdale described as ''flu-like symptoms''. . G Frank Ntilikina played 28 minutes after missing his last three games because of a sprained left ankle. He had eight points and six assists.

With the 76ers leading by 18 points late in the first quarter and again in the second period, Philadelphia fans visiting Madison Square Garden broke into an ''E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!'' chant in support of the NFL's defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, who play later Sunday in a divisional round playoff game at New Orleans.

76ers: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Knicks: Will play the NBA's ninth regular-season game in London when they face the Washington Wizards. It is New York's third game in England.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Simmons
25 PG
T. Hardaway Jr.
3 G
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
19.8 Pts. Per Game 19.8
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
58.1 Field Goal % 39.2
57.6 Three Point % 39.2
56.5 Free Throw % 85.6
  Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons 0:00
  Emmanuel Mudiay missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Damyean Dotson made 2nd of 3 free throws 0:04
+ 1 Damyean Dotson made 1st of 3 free throws 0:04
  Shooting foul on Joel Embiid 0:04
+ 1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:09
  PHI team rebound 0:09
  Joel Embiid missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:09
  Personal foul on Luke Kornet 0:09
+ 3 Kevin Knox made 3-pt. jump shot 0:10
+ 1 JJ Redick made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:17
Points 108 105
Field Goals 40-87 (46.0%) 37-86 (43.0%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 10-31 (32.3%)
Free Throws 22-30 (73.3%) 21-30 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 70 43
Offensive 12 7
Defensive 44 27
Team 14 9
Assists 22 24
Steals 4 8
Blocks 9 5
Turnovers 16 10
Fouls 22 21
Technicals 0 0
B. Simmons PG 25
20 PTS, 22 REB, 9 AST
L. Kornet PF 2
23 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
away team logo 76ers 28-16 36301725108
home team logo Knicks 10-33 24263223105
NY +7.5, O/U 227.5
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
away team logo 76ers 28-16 114.7 PPG 47.1 RPG 27.1 APG
home team logo Knicks 10-33 107.3 PPG 44.9 RPG 19.8 APG
J. Embiid C 26.9 PPG 13.5 RPG 3.5 APG 49.0 FG%
K. Knox SF 12.1 PPG 4.1 RPG 0.9 APG 37.5 FG%
J. Embiid C 26 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
K. Knox SF 31 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
46.0 FG% 43.0
30.0 3PT FG% 32.3
73.3 FT% 70.0
J. Embiid
J. Redick
B. Simmons
J. Butler
W. Chandler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Embiid 26 8 1 9/24 0/2 8/12 4 32 0 6 2 2 6 -3 40
J. Redick 22 3 2 6/13 3/8 7/8 2 34 0 0 3 0 3 -8 26
B. Simmons 20 22 9 10/13 0/0 0/2 4 37 0 0 2 5 17 +7 58
J. Butler 16 8 2 7/15 0/0 2/2 2 28 0 0 1 3 5 +12 27
W. Chandler 7 2 1 2/5 1/2 2/2 4 29 1 1 1 1 1 -2 12
M. Muscala
T. McConnell
L. Shamet
J. Bolden
F. Korkmaz
S. Milton
M. Fultz
J. Patton
Z. Smith
H. Highsmith
A. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Muscala 6 2 2 2/5 1/3 1/2 2 15 2 2 1 1 1 +6 15
T. McConnell 6 2 4 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 21 1 0 4 0 2 -1 13
L. Shamet 5 0 1 1/5 1/4 2/2 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 +14 7
J. Bolden 0 9 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 17 0 0 2 0 9 -3 7
F. Korkmaz 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 -7 0
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Highsmith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 108 56 22 40/87 6/20 22/30 22 236 4 9 16 12 44 +15 205
K. Knox
E. Mudiay
D. Dotson
L. Thomas
N. Vonleh
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Knox 31 7 0 12/23 4/9 3/4 4 43 2 0 4 0 7 +11 36
E. Mudiay 19 4 4 7/17 1/5 4/4 2 27 1 0 3 2 2 -11 29
D. Dotson 8 4 5 2/5 2/3 2/3 3 36 0 0 1 0 4 +2 21
L. Thomas 4 3 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 2 19 0 1 1 0 3 -12 9
N. Vonleh 3 2 1 0/3 0/1 3/6 5 18 0 2 0 2 0 -32 9
L. Kornet
M. Hezonja
F. Ntilikina
A. Trier
C. Lee
E. Kanter
T. Burke
T. Hardaway Jr.
I. Hicks
K. Porzingis
M. Robinson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Kornet 23 5 5 7/13 3/8 6/8 3 33 1 0 1 2 3 +25 38
M. Hezonja 9 5 2 3/6 0/1 3/3 0 21 2 0 0 0 5 +2 20
F. Ntilikina 8 2 6 4/11 0/1 0/2 1 27 2 1 0 1 1 +10 25
A. Trier 0 2 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 11 0 1 0 0 2 -10 3
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Kanter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hardaway Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 34 24 37/86 10/31 21/30 21 235 8 5 10 7 27 -15 190
