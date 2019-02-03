LAC
Leonard scores 18 points, Raptors rout Clippers 121-103

  • Feb 03, 2019

TORONTO (AP) The rested Toronto Raptors made quick work of the weary Los Angeles Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard scored 18 points, Serge Ibaka had 16 points and 12 rebounds and the Raptors beat the Clippers 121-103 on Sunday for their 10th victory in their last 11 home games.

Before the game, Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers bemoaned the lack of rest his team got following a 5 p.m. start Saturday in Detroit, in which the Clippers erased a 25-point deficit to beat the Pistons 111-101.

''This is a ridiculous back-to-back,'' Rivers said.

After watching his team trail by double digits throughout the second half, Rivers said he decided not to push his players and risk injuries.

''I felt like this was probably going to be a second-half game for us, you know, if we could keep within string distance and maybe steal it in the second half, but we just didn't have anything,'' he said. ''That's why I took guys out.

''We had dead legs. I thought you could see it defensively, we weren't moving our feet. It was one of those schedule losses, really. I thought it was going to be a tough night and it was.''

Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said fatigue was ''definitely'' a factor in the outcome.

''It's hard to play a whole other 48 minutes in less than 24 hours,'' the rookie said.

Gilgeous-Alexander, born in nearby Hamilton, had 19 points to lead Los Angeles.

''He came in and played great,'' Rivers said. ''He was the bright spot.''

Lou Williams had 18 points as the Clippers lost for the third time in four games.

Toronto improved to 8-0 when playing with at least one day of rest and facing an opponent playing the second game of a back-to-back. The Raptors are 4-0 at home in such games.

''That's a good stat,'' Wright said. ''I guess we're taking advantage of that.''

Ibaka has a career-best six straight double-doubles, Toronto's longest streak since Chris Bosh had eight in November 2009.

Pascal Siakam and C.J. Miles each had 15 points, and Delon Wright added 14. All-Star guard Kyle Lowry sat out because of a sore back. Lowry also missed six games in December and January because of back pain. Fred VanVleet started in Lowry's place.

The Raptors bounced back after losing at home to Milwaukee on Thursday night, their first home loss since Dec. 9.

''We were on national TV and I felt like we just dropped the ball,'' Wright said about the 105-92 loss to the NBA-leading Bucks.

TIP-INS

Clippers: F Danilo Gallinari (back spasms) missed his ninth straight game. ... Clippers owner Steve Ballmer attended the game. ... Williams won the first of his two NBA Sixth Man of the Year Awards with Toronto in 2015. ... Gilgeous-Alexander said he left tickets for more than 50 family and friends.

Raptors: Toronto is an Eastern Conference-best 16-6 against Western Conference opponents. ... G Malachi Richardson (right knee) missed his second straight game.

KEY RUN

The Raptors used an 11-0 spurt in the second to open a 12-point edge.

''Once we started to get stops in the second quarter, it enabled us to start running and getting layups on the other end,'' Wright said.

ROTTEN FROM RANGE

The Clippers finished 2 for 12 on 3-point shots, their fewest made 3-pointers of the season.

BOARD MEETING

Toronto outrebounded Los Angeles 56-36. The Raptors had a season-high 59 rebounds in a double-overtime win at Washington on Jan. 13.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At Charlotte on Tuesday night

Raptors: At Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher 0:22
  Tyrone Wallace missed jump shot 0:25
+ 2 Chris Boucher made dunk 0:37
  Jordan Loyd missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:39
  Offensive rebound by C.J. Miles 0:41
  Jordan Loyd missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:46
  Bad pass turnover on Sindarius Thornwell, stolen by OG Anunoby 0:56
  LAC team rebound 0:59
  Tyrone Wallace missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by OG Anunoby 0:59
  Traveling violation turnover on OG Anunoby 1:18
Team Stats
Points 103 121
Field Goals 38-89 (42.7%) 43-94 (45.7%)
3-Pointers 2-12 (16.7%) 9-33 (27.3%)
Free Throws 25-29 (86.2%) 26-31 (83.9%)
Total Rebounds 45 66
Offensive 7 16
Defensive 29 40
Team 9 10
Assists 15 21
Steals 7 10
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 24 28
Technicals 1 1
S. Gilgeous-Alexander PG 2
19 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
F. VanVleet PG 23
9 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
away team logo Clippers 29-25 23282923103
home team logo Raptors 38-16 23423224121
away team logo Clippers 29-25 114.2 PPG 45.5 RPG 23.2 APG
home team logo Raptors 38-16 113.7 PPG 44.9 RPG 24.3 APG
Key Players
S. Gilgeous-Alexander PG 10.0 PPG 2.7 RPG 3.0 APG 46.2 FG%
K. Leonard SF 27.6 PPG 7.9 RPG 3.2 APG 49.9 FG%
Top Scorers
S. Gilgeous-Alexander PG 19 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
K. Leonard SF 18 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
42.7 FG% 45.7
16.7 3PT FG% 27.3
86.2 FT% 83.9
Bench
L. Williams
B. Marjanovic
J. Robinson
J. Motley
M. Scott
T. Wallace
S. Thornwell
L. Mbah a Moute
D. Gallinari
A. Delgado
M. Teodosic
M. Gortat
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Williams 18 2 3 5/11 0/0 8/9 2 21 0 0 3 0 2 -9 23
B. Marjanovic 10 9 2 3/6 0/0 4/5 1 16 2 0 2 4 5 0 23
J. Robinson 7 1 0 2/5 1/2 2/2 4 17 0 0 0 0 1 -3 8
J. Motley 4 2 0 1/3 0/0 2/3 1 6 1 1 0 0 2 +3 8
M. Scott 2 3 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 21 0 0 1 0 3 -4 6
T. Wallace 2 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 1 -3 4
S. Thornwell 2 2 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 7 1 0 1 0 2 +2 4
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gortat - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 36 15 38/89 2/12 25/29 24 234 7 7 13 7 29 -90 170
Bench
C. Miles
D. Wright
G. Monroe
C. Boucher
N. Powell
O. Anunoby
J. Loyd
P. McCaw
K. Lowry
J. Valanciunas
M. Richardson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Miles 15 4 1 4/6 3/5 4/4 4 21 1 1 1 2 2 +10 22
D. Wright 14 3 3 5/10 0/1 4/5 0 20 2 0 0 1 2 +13 25
G. Monroe 9 7 1 3/8 0/0 3/4 3 20 1 0 2 0 7 +7 17
C. Boucher 8 4 0 4/6 0/1 0/0 2 6 1 0 0 2 2 -3 13
N. Powell 7 5 1 3/11 0/5 1/1 2 15 0 1 1 2 3 +11 14
O. Anunoby 4 3 0 1/3 0/2 2/2 5 23 2 1 2 0 3 +4 8
J. Loyd 2 0 0 1/5 0/3 0/1 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -5 2
P. McCaw 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 2 0 1 -1 3
K. Lowry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Valanciunas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 121 56 21 43/94 9/33 26/31 28 234 10 5 14 16 40 +90 220
