Porter scores career-high 37, Bulls beat Grizzlies 122-110

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 13, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Otto Porter Jr. scored a career-high 37 points on 16-for-20 shooting, Robin Lopez added season-high 25 points, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-110 on Wednesday night.

Lauri Markkanen added 21 points as Chicago ended a franchise-record 11-game home losing streak with their first win at the United Center since beating Orlando on Dec. 21. The Bulls also won for just the fourth time in 22 games.

Avery Bradley scored 15 points for the Grizzlies, who lost for the second straight night.

Porter scored at ease, getting the Bulls' first six points in the third quarter and capping it off with a dunk off a pass from Zach LaVine. Porter later set up LaVine for a three-point play to give the Bulls a 80-66 lead with 7:21 left in the quarter.

Bradley got Memphis to 109-101 with 4:48 left, but the Bulls answered with a 10-0 run. Markkanen made a 3 to give the Bulls a 118-101 lead with 2:33 left.

Mike Conley was back in the Grizzlies' lineup after missing Tuesday's loss to the Spurs with an illness. He finished with 12 points.

Porter, who was acquired last Wednesday in a trade with the Wizards, shot 8 for 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from 3-point range for 21 points in the first half.

The Bulls led 67-62 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jonas Valciunas each had 10 points for the Grizzlies and they each finished with 12 points.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: C Joakim Noah, who received a nice ovation when he checked in the first quarter, played against his former team for only the third time. Noah was the 2013-14 Defensive Player of Year with the Bulls. ''My years in Chicago were just so special and I feel I learned so much. In that 10-year span we were really going for it, we were going for a championship, and I thought there was a couple of years where we really had a chance,'' Noah said.

Bulls: Former F Bobby Portis indicated in a HoopsHype article the communication with the Bulls leading to his trade to Washington at the deadline wasn't always direct. ''I just don't think it was done the right way,'' Portis was quoted as saying. Coach Jim Boylen didn't agree. ''At this level, a lot of times you get out of something what you put into it. Bobby had a great experience here that he's verbalized. Obviously, he's with a different team now. We did offer Bobby a contract to be here and it's his purgative to choose to not take that deal, part of the league too. Everybody here is being treated with respect. I'm direct and honest with what I want, who we are, who I think we can be,'' said Boylen. ... G Kris Dunn didn't play. He is out with a lower back contusion.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Bradley reunites with his former teammates when the Grizzlies host the Clippers on Feb. 22.

Bulls: Travel to Orlando after the All-Star break to face the Magic on Feb. 22.

---

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Delon Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:16
+ 1 Delon Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 0:16
  Shooting foul on Rawle Alkins 0:16
  Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter 0:22
  Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:25
+ 3 Tyler Dorsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruno Caboclo 0:44
  Defensive rebound by Bruno Caboclo 0:59
  Cristiano Felicio missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:02
+ 1 Cristiano Felicio made 1st of 2 free throws 1:02
  Shooting foul on Ivan Rabb 1:02
+ 2 Ivan Rabb made jump shot, assist by Bruno Caboclo 1:12
Team Stats
Points 110 122
Field Goals 43-89 (48.3%) 45-80 (56.3%)
3-Pointers 11-31 (35.5%) 8-20 (40.0%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 24-29 (82.8%)
Total Rebounds 36 54
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 26 38
Team 5 7
Assists 33 28
Steals 10 2
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 8 15
Fouls 19 20
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
J. Valanciunas C 17
12 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
O. Porter Jr. SF 22
37 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 23-36 32302127110
home team logo Bulls 14-44 36312530122
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 23-36 100.4 PPG 40.6 RPG 23.5 APG
home team logo Bulls 14-44 102.8 PPG 42.1 RPG 21.9 APG
Key Players
A. Bradley SG 20.5 PPG 3.5 RPG 4.0 APG 58.1 FG%
O. Porter Jr. SF 17.7 PPG 4.3 RPG 2.3 APG 52.6 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Bradley SG 15 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
O. Porter Jr. SF 37 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
48.3 FG% 56.3
35.5 3PT FG% 40.0
76.5 FT% 82.8
Grizzlies
Starters
A. Bradley
M. Conley
J. Jackson Jr.
I. Rabb
J. Holiday
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Bradley 15 1 5 7/12 1/2 0/0 1 28 1 0 2 0 1 -24 25
M. Conley 12 2 5 3/11 1/5 5/6 1 25 0 0 0 0 2 -23 24
J. Jackson Jr. 12 2 0 5/10 2/4 0/0 2 27 0 1 1 0 2 -22 14
I. Rabb 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 8 2 0 0 1 0 -4 7
J. Holiday 3 0 2 1/4 0/2 1/1 1 21 2 0 0 0 0 -21 9
Bench
J. Valanciunas
D. Wright
C. Miles
T. Dorsey
J. Noah
B. Caboclo
J. Carter
C. Parsons
K. Anderson
Y. Watanabe
D. Brooks
J. Washburn
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Valanciunas 12 7 5 6/14 0/1 0/0 3 22 0 1 3 1 6 -17 27
D. Wright 12 2 5 4/6 2/3 2/2 1 26 2 1 0 0 2 +17 27
C. Miles 12 2 2 5/12 2/7 0/0 1 23 0 0 1 0 2 +4 17
T. Dorsey 9 2 1 4/6 1/3 0/0 1 9 1 0 0 1 1 +3 14
J. Noah 8 3 3 2/4 0/0 4/6 4 20 0 2 0 0 3 +8 19
B. Caboclo 8 5 2 3/4 2/3 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 1 4 +13 17
J. Carter 3 4 3 1/3 0/1 1/2 1 14 2 0 1 1 3 +6 14
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Washburn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 110 31 33 43/89 11/31 13/17 19 233 10 5 8 5 26 -60 214
Bulls
Starters
O. Porter Jr.
R. Lopez
L. Markkanen
Z. LaVine
R. Arcidiacono
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
O. Porter Jr. 37 10 2 16/20 3/5 2/2 2 34 0 1 2 3 7 +21 50
R. Lopez 25 5 1 10/15 0/1 5/6 2 31 0 2 2 2 3 +26 32
L. Markkanen 21 10 6 6/14 3/6 6/6 2 34 1 0 3 0 10 +19 41
Z. LaVine 15 6 7 5/10 1/3 4/4 2 34 0 0 4 1 5 +25 31
R. Arcidiacono 2 6 11 1/2 0/0 0/0 4 33 1 0 1 0 6 +20 30
Bench
C. Felicio
W. Selden Jr.
S. Harrison
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
A. Blakeney
R. Alkins
D. Valentine
K. Dunn
B. Sampson
W. Carter Jr.
C. Hutchison
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Felicio 8 3 0 2/4 0/0 4/7 1 14 0 0 0 2 1 -12 11
W. Selden Jr. 6 3 0 2/7 1/3 1/2 3 20 0 0 2 0 3 -8 7
S. Harrison 6 4 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 1 3 -10 9
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 2 0 0 0/4 0/2 2/2 1 17 0 0 0 0 0 -13 2
A. Blakeney 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -4 2
R. Alkins 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 -4 0
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 122 47 28 45/80 8/20 24/29 20 235 2 3 15 9 38 +60 215
