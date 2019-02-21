MIA
76ers overcome Joel Embiid's absence to beat Heat 106-102

  • Feb 21, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Boban Marjanovic covered up All-Star center Joel Embiid's absence - at least for a night.

Marjanovic had 19 points and 12 rebounds and made three key free throws in the final 1 1/2 minutes to help Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat 106-102 on Thursday night.

''He was our bell-ringer tonight,'' Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said.

Tobias Harris had 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and JJ Redick hit a late 3-pointer to help Philadelphia win its first game without Embiid. He's expected to miss at least a week with a sore left knee.

Dwyane Wade scored 19 points for Miami, and Dion Waiters added 18.

Miami led 99-98 after Wade's runner with 1:56 left. Marjanovic made two free throws to put Philadelphia ahead 100-99. Following Wade's missed jumper, Redick drained the 3 from the top of the key to make it 103-99 with 1:04 left.

Kelly Olynyk then missed a 3-point attempt, and Marjanovic made the first of two free throws with 38.3 ticks left to put Philadelphia up five.

''He was fantastic,'' Redick said about Marjanovic. ''He really stepped up for us tonight.''

Perhaps the only way Marjanovic didn't impersonate Embiid was after the game, as he was unavailable for comment due to treatment - quite unlike the loquacious and quotable Embiid.

It was left to his teammates to speak for his performance.

''He's a bucket,'' Butler said. ''All you have to do is throw it to him.''

Added Harris, ''I was surprised he didn't shoot a 3 tonight because he had it going.''

Marjanovic, starting for Embiid, had 11 points and seven rebounds to help Philadelphia to a 23-13 lead before being lifted with 3:34 left in the first quarter. He returned 3 1/2 minutes into the second, finishing the half with 16 points and eight rebounds while making all six of his field-goal attempts to help the 76ers to a 57-50 halftime lead.

He finished 6 for 7 from the field and 7 for 10 from the free-throw line.

''He's incredibly skilled for a man of his size,'' Brown said.

WADE'S EXIT

The 37-year-old Wade, playing in his last season, was honored early in the first quarter with a highlight video that included a tribute from 76ers great Allen Iverson. Philadelphia fans gave Wade a standing ovation following the video, and the Miami star pounded his heart and waved back in appreciation.

Wade was touched by the tribute, particularly by Iverson's inclusion. After Michael Jordan, Iverson was Wade's favorite player growing up.

''To take myself out of the moment and think 20-something odd years later, Allen Iverson would be the one, his voice would be the one dedicating something to me in this arena, in his city, I couldn't have written it any sweeter, any better,'' Wade said.

PASSING THE TORCH

Simmons and Wade exchanged jerseys after the game. Fresh off his first All-Star appearance and a rising star in the league, Simmons reflected on playing against Wade.

''It's cool to be on the floor with a legend,'' Simmons said. ''It's an amazing feeling.''

Simmons, who had 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists, said he wore Wade's brand of sneakers as a kid.

TIP-INS

Miami: G Goran Dragic was inactive. Dragic, who had right knee surgery in December, practiced Wednesday and a return to the court on Thursday was thought to be a possibility. An All-Star last season, Dragic is averaging 15.3 points and 4.9 assists. ... The Heat dropped to 15-15 on the road. They are 11-16 at home. ... James Johnson left with an apparent left shoulder injury with 8:31 left in the first half and didn't return. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said X-rays were negative and Johnson would have an MRI when the team returns home. ... Derrick Jones Jr. returned after missing eight games due to bone bruises in his right knee. He had nine points.

Philadelphia: Philadelphia leads the season series 2-0. The 76ers won 124-114 on Nov. 12 in Miami. The teams will wrap up the series April 9 in Miami. ... Philadelphia improved to 24-7 at home.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Detroit on Saturday night.

76ers: Host Portland Saturday.

H. Whiteside
21 C
B. Simmons
25 PG
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
7.9 Ast. Per Game 7.9
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
54.7 Field Goal % 56.8
55.0 Three Point % 57.1
43.1 Free Throw % 58.3
  Personal foul on Justise Winslow 0:05
+ 3 Dion Waiters made 3-pt. jump shot 0:07
+ 1 Jonathon Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:10
  Personal foul on Dion Waiters 0:10
  Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:26
+ 1 Boban Marjanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 0:38
  Defensive rebound by JJ Redick 0:52
+ 3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 1:04
  Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by Bam Adebayo 2:04
  Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:17
+ 2 Ben Simmons made hook shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 2:33
Points 102 106
Field Goals 45-95 (47.4%) 37-82 (45.1%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 7-26 (26.9%)
Free Throws 6-12 (50.0%) 25-35 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 49 62
Offensive 7 12
Defensive 33 39
Team 9 11
Assists 27 23
Steals 11 5
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 9 15
Fouls 28 13
Technicals 0 0
D. Wade SG 3
19 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
T. Harris SF 33
23 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Heat 26-30 21292527102
home team logo 76ers 37-21 29281633106
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
away team logo Heat 26-30 105.1 PPG 46.7 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo 76ers 37-21 115.9 PPG 47 RPG 27.4 APG
D. Wade SG 14.0 PPG 3.8 RPG 4.3 APG 43.3 FG%
T. Harris SF 17.8 PPG 7.0 RPG 3.5 APG 51.9 FG%
D. Wade SG 19 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
T. Harris SF 23 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
47.4 FG% 45.1
26.1 3PT FG% 26.9
50.0 FT% 71.4
Heat
Starters
D. Waiters
K. Olynyk
J. Richardson
J. Winslow
H. Whiteside
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Waiters 18 5 1 7/16 2/7 2/2 2 30 3 0 3 1 4 -11 25
K. Olynyk 15 6 3 7/13 1/3 0/0 2 28 0 0 1 1 5 -8 26
J. Richardson 13 2 5 6/15 1/7 0/0 3 36 0 1 2 1 1 +7 24
J. Winslow 11 7 5 5/11 1/2 0/0 6 28 3 0 1 0 7 +2 30
H. Whiteside 4 5 2 2/6 0/0 0/2 3 20 1 2 0 2 3 -11 16
Bench
D. Wade
D. Jones Jr.
B. Adebayo
R. McGruder
J. Johnson
R. Anderson
G. Dragic
Y. Maten
D. Robinson
E. Terry
U. Haslem
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Wade 19 4 6 8/18 0/1 3/6 2 30 1 1 2 0 4 -9 35
D. Jones Jr. 9 2 0 4/7 1/2 0/0 4 16 0 0 0 1 1 -12 11
B. Adebayo 6 2 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 4 16 2 0 0 0 2 +10 14
R. McGruder 4 6 3 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 23 1 0 0 1 5 +6 17
J. Johnson 3 1 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 7 0 0 0 0 1 +6 4
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Dragic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Maten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Terry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 102 40 27 45/95 6/23 6/12 28 234 11 4 9 7 33 -20 202
76ers
Starters
T. Harris
B. Simmons
B. Marjanovic
J. Butler
J. Redick
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Harris 23 11 1 8/15 3/7 4/6 2 35 0 1 1 1 10 +19 36
B. Simmons 21 7 4 9/19 0/0 3/7 1 38 1 1 2 2 5 -3 36
B. Marjanovic 19 12 2 6/7 0/0 7/10 2 27 0 1 5 4 8 +10 31
J. Butler 18 6 6 5/14 0/2 8/8 1 35 1 0 3 3 3 +12 34
J. Redick 13 6 3 4/12 3/10 2/2 3 34 0 1 0 0 6 -1 26
Bench
T. McConnell
M. Scott
J. Simmons
J. Ennis III
J. Bolden
J. Embiid
S. Milton
F. Korkmaz
J. Patton
Z. Smith
H. Highsmith
A. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. McConnell 6 2 5 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 11 3 0 0 1 1 +8 21
M. Scott 3 2 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 0 2 -10 6
J. Simmons 3 1 1 1/4 0/2 1/2 1 17 0 0 1 0 1 -9 5
J. Ennis III 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 0 +5 -1
J. Bolden 0 4 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 1 3 -11 3
J. Embiid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Highsmith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 51 23 37/82 7/26 25/35 13 235 5 4 15 12 39 +20 197
