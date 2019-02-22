CHI
ORL

No Text

Markannen makes 2 late free throws, Bulls beat Magic 110-109

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 22, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Lauri Markannen made two of three free throws with 1.5 seconds left to give the Chicago Bulls a 110-109 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night in the first game after the All-Star break for both teams.

After being fouled by Aaron Gordon on a 3-pointer, Markannen missed the first attempt, the Bulls' only miss of the game in 19 attempts, and hit the second two. Markannen finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Evan Fournier, whose 3-pointer gave Orlando a one-point lead with 6.3 seconds left, missed a shot after the buzzer. The Magic had won a season-high five straight games.

Zach LaVine added 22 points for the Bulls, Robin Lopez had 18, and Otto Porter Jr. 17. Fournier led Orlando with 22 points, and Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and 13 rebounds.

The Magic missed 11 of 24 free throws, two by B.J. Augustin with 34 seconds left. He went into the game as the NBA's 12th-leading free-throw shooter at 87.3 percent.

TIP-INS

Bulls: The scheduled morning shootaround at an Orlando high school was canceled because of concerns about the floor, which did not have a 3-point line.

Magic: David Steele, who called his 2,396th game as the team's radio or TV voice, was inducted as the eighth member of the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame. . . . A win would have given the Magic their longest winning streak in seven years. . . . After five full days off, coach Steve Clifford said Wednesday's practice ''felt like we haven't played for two months.''

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Boston on Saturday night.

Magic: At Toronto on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
N. Vucevic
9 C
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
20.5 Pts. Per Game 20.5
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
12.1 Reb. Per Game 12.1
46.1 Field Goal % 52.2
46.4 Three Point % 52.1
86.1 Free Throw % 76.6
+ 1 Lauri Markkanen made 2nd of 3 free throws 0:00
  Lauri Markkanen missed 1st of 3 free throws 0:00
  Shooting foul on Aaron Gordon 0:00
+ 3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 0:07
+ 2 Robin Lopez made dunk 0:08
  Zach LaVine missed fade-away jump shot 0:11
  D.J. Augustin missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:34
  ORL team rebound 0:34
  ORL team rebound 0:34
  Shooting foul on Kris Dunn 0:34
  Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:54
Team Stats
Points 110 109
Field Goals 40-90 (44.4%) 41-81 (50.6%)
3-Pointers 12-29 (41.4%) 14-34 (41.2%)
Free Throws 18-19 (94.7%) 13-24 (54.2%)
Total Rebounds 44 58
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 33 38
Team 5 12
Assists 18 25
Steals 8 4
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 8 14
Fouls 19 14
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
L. Markkanen PF 24
25 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
19 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 15-44 24273821110
home team logo Magic 27-33 26272927109
ORL -8, O/U 217.5
Amway Center Orlando, FL
ORL -8, O/U 217.5
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 15-44 103.2 PPG 42.1 RPG 22.0 APG
home team logo Magic 27-33 105.8 PPG 44.4 RPG 24.9 APG
Key Players
L. Markkanen PF 18.5 PPG 8.8 RPG 1.3 APG 43.7 FG%
E. Fournier SG 14.9 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.7 APG 43.0 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Markkanen PF 25 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
E. Fournier SG 22 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
44.4 FG% 50.6
41.4 3PT FG% 41.2
94.7 FT% 54.2
Bulls
Starters
L. Markkanen
Z. LaVine
R. Lopez
O. Porter Jr.
K. Dunn
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Markkanen 25 11 2 8/21 4/10 5/6 4 37 1 0 1 0 11 +2 40
Z. LaVine 22 4 6 6/14 5/6 5/5 1 33 2 0 2 1 3 +3 38
R. Lopez 18 6 1 8/13 0/0 2/2 2 31 0 3 0 3 3 -3 29
O. Porter Jr. 17 5 4 6/15 3/6 2/2 3 37 1 1 1 0 5 +10 31
K. Dunn 8 3 2 4/9 0/2 0/0 1 29 1 0 2 0 3 -1 14
Starters
L. Markkanen
Z. LaVine
R. Lopez
O. Porter Jr.
K. Dunn
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Markkanen 25 11 2 8/21 4/10 5/6 4 37 1 0 1 0 11 +2 40
Z. LaVine 22 4 6 6/14 5/6 5/5 1 33 2 0 2 1 3 +3 38
R. Lopez 18 6 1 8/13 0/0 2/2 2 31 0 3 0 3 3 -3 29
O. Porter Jr. 17 5 4 6/15 3/6 2/2 3 37 1 1 1 0 5 +10 31
K. Dunn 8 3 2 4/9 0/2 0/0 1 29 1 0 2 0 3 -1 14
Bench
S. Harrison
W. Selden Jr.
R. Arcidiacono
C. Felicio
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
D. Valentine
A. Blakeney
B. Sampson
R. Alkins
W. Carter Jr.
C. Hutchison
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Harrison 8 4 0 3/4 0/0 2/2 0 13 3 0 1 1 3 -2 14
W. Selden Jr. 6 4 2 2/7 0/3 2/2 0 24 0 0 0 0 4 -3 14
R. Arcidiacono 4 1 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 4 19 0 0 0 0 1 +4 7
C. Felicio 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 7 0 0 1 1 0 -4 2
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Blakeney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 110 39 18 40/90 12/29 18/19 19 235 8 4 8 6 33 +5 189
Magic
Starters
E. Fournier
N. Vucevic
A. Gordon
D. Augustin
J. Isaac
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Fournier 22 3 5 8/17 3/10 3/3 2 37 0 0 2 0 3 -12 33
N. Vucevic 19 13 7 9/16 0/1 1/4 3 28 2 2 2 4 9 +4 48
A. Gordon 17 5 4 7/14 2/7 1/4 2 32 0 3 4 0 5 -7 29
D. Augustin 14 5 5 5/9 4/5 0/2 0 27 0 0 2 2 3 +1 27
J. Isaac 4 3 0 1/6 1/2 1/2 1 31 2 0 1 0 3 -8 8
Starters
E. Fournier
N. Vucevic
A. Gordon
D. Augustin
J. Isaac
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Fournier 22 3 5 8/17 3/10 3/3 2 37 0 0 2 0 3 -12 33
N. Vucevic 19 13 7 9/16 0/1 1/4 3 28 2 2 2 4 9 +4 48
A. Gordon 17 5 4 7/14 2/7 1/4 2 32 0 3 4 0 5 -7 29
D. Augustin 14 5 5 5/9 4/5 0/2 0 27 0 0 2 2 3 +1 27
J. Isaac 4 3 0 1/6 1/2 1/2 1 31 2 0 1 0 3 -8 8
Bench
T. Ross
I. Briscoe
K. Birch
W. Iwundu
T. Mozgov
J. Grant
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
J. Martin
M. Frazier
M. Fultz
M. Bamba
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Ross 15 7 1 5/11 4/8 1/1 0 26 0 0 1 0 7 +6 23
I. Briscoe 10 2 3 3/5 0/1 4/6 0 20 0 0 1 0 2 0 17
K. Birch 6 5 0 2/2 0/0 2/2 4 16 0 1 0 2 3 0 12
W. Iwundu 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 19 0 0 1 0 3 +11 4
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bamba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 109 46 25 41/81 14/34 13/24 14 236 4 6 14 8 38 -5 201
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores