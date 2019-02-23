PHO
Phoenix
Suns
11-50
112
FINAL
Sat Feb. 23
7:00pm
120
TF 0
ATL
Atlanta
Hawks
20-40
ML: +141
ATL -3.5, O/U 233.5
ML: -163
PHO
ATL

Young, Bazemore lead Hawks past Suns 120-112

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 23, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) Trae Young and Kent Bazemore each scored 23 points, Taurean Prince added 21 and the Atlanta Hawks extended the Phoenix Suns' franchise-worst losing streak to 17 games with a 120-112 victory Saturday night.

John Collins finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds for Atlanta, which snapped a two-game skid to avoid a home loss against the NBA's worst team. Just two weeks ago at State Farm Arena, the Hawks allowed the New York Knicks, last in the Eastern Conference, to snap an 18-game slide.

There were 13 lead changes and three ties in the first half, but the Suns were just 1 for 1 on free throws while Atlanta was 14 of 15. The Hawks led 63-59 at the break, but Phoenix got 17 points from Tyler Johnson in the third quarter to lead by one heading into the fourth.

The Suns took their biggest lead at eight on a pair of free throws by DeAndre Ayton with 5:46 remaining. Omari Spellman answered with five points on Atlanta's next two possessions, and Phoenix went without a field goal for the final 4:16.

Young stepped back and made a deep straightaway 3-pointer to force a 105-all tie. He hit a pair of free throws at the 2:56 mark to give Atlanta the lead for good.

Johnson scored 29 points, and Devin Booker added 26 for the Suns. Ayton had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

TIP-INS

Suns: Haven't won since Jan. 12 against Denver and have just two victories in their last 26 games. ... They have allowed at least 111 points in each game of the losing streak.

Hawks: Rookie starting G Kevin Huerter missed his second straight game with a left ankle sprain. Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said he will see how Huerter looks at Monday's shootaround before deciding if he's ready to return.

UP NEXT

Suns: Visit the Miami Heat on Monday.

Hawks: Visit the Houston Rockets on Monday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

D. Booker
J. Collins
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
19.1 Pts. Per Game 19.1
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
9.4 Reb. Per Game 9.4
45.8 Field Goal % 56.5
46.0 Three Point % 56.7
85.0 Free Throw % 76.3
  Defensive rebound by Trae Young 0:00
  Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:04
  Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr. 0:12
+ 1 Devin Booker made 3rd of 3 free throws 0:13
+ 1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 3 free throws 0:13
+ 1 Devin Booker made 1st of 3 free throws 0:13
  Shooting foul on Kent Bazemore 0:13
+ 1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 0:19
  Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr. 0:19
  Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon 0:22
  Mikal Bridges missed dunk 0:23
Points 112 120
Field Goals 41-93 (44.1%) 38-92 (41.3%)
3-Pointers 13-37 (35.1%) 12-33 (36.4%)
Free Throws 17-20 (85.0%) 32-38 (84.2%)
Total Rebounds 51 64
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 35 38
Team 10 14
Assists 25 22
Steals 9 8
Blocks 4 9
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 29 22
Technicals 4 0
D. Booker SG 1
26 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
T. Young PG 11
23 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 11-50 33262825112
home team logo Hawks 20-40 33302334120
ATL -3.5, O/U 233.5
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
ATL -3.5, O/U 233.5
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
away team logo Suns 11-50 105.8 PPG 40.1 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Hawks 20-40 110.8 PPG 45 RPG 25.4 APG
T. Johnson SG 5.5 PPG 4.5 RPG 3.5 APG 20.6 FG%
T. Young PG 17.1 PPG 3.3 RPG 7.7 APG 40.7 FG%
T. Johnson SG 29 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
T. Young PG 23 PTS 2 REB 8 AST
44.1 FG% 41.3
35.1 3PT FG% 36.4
85.0 FT% 84.2
Hawks
Starters
K. Bazemore
T. Young
T. Waller-Prince
J. Collins
D. Dedmon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Bazemore 23 5 1 9/19 5/9 0/0 5 32 2 1 1 1 4 +11 32
T. Young 23 2 8 5/14 2/6 11/12 2 33 1 0 2 0 2 +13 40
T. Waller-Prince 21 8 4 6/15 2/6 7/9 3 32 3 0 2 1 7 +14 38
J. Collins 19 14 2 4/10 1/3 10/10 3 30 0 0 2 4 10 +19 35
D. Dedmon 18 8 2 7/15 1/4 3/4 3 31 1 6 0 4 4 +15 37
Starters
K. Bazemore
T. Young
T. Waller-Prince
J. Collins
D. Dedmon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Bazemore 23 5 1 9/19 5/9 0/0 5 32 2 1 1 1 4 +11 32
T. Young 23 2 8 5/14 2/6 11/12 2 33 1 0 2 0 2 +13 40
T. Waller-Prince 21 8 4 6/15 2/6 7/9 3 32 3 0 2 1 7 +14 38
J. Collins 19 14 2 4/10 1/3 10/10 3 30 0 0 2 4 10 +19 35
D. Dedmon 18 8 2 7/15 1/4 3/4 3 31 1 6 0 4 4 +15 37
Bench
O. Spellman
D. Bembry
J. Anderson
V. Carter
A. Len
J. Adams
M. Plumlee
A. Poythress
K. Huerter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
O. Spellman 9 3 1 4/6 1/2 0/1 2 21 1 1 2 1 2 -11 14
D. Bembry 5 6 2 2/5 0/0 1/2 2 18 0 1 2 0 6 -2 14
J. Anderson 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1 -10 3
V. Carter 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 +3 0
A. Len 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 1 -7 3
J. Adams 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 14 0 0 2 1 1 -5 2
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Huerter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 120 50 22 38/92 12/33 32/38 22 235 8 9 13 12 38 +40 218
NBA Scores