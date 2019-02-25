MIL
With Antetokounmpo sidelined, Bucks beat Bulls 117-106

  • Feb 25, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo spent most of the game standing on the sideline and cheering just about every play, big and small.

That was all he could do for the NBA-leading Bucks.

Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon each scored 22 points, and Milwaukee beat the Chicago Bulls 117-106 Monday night without Antetokounmpo.

While the All-Star forward sat out with a sore right knee, the Bucks overcame a sluggish start to pick up their 17th win in 19 games.

''We have one of the best players in the NBA,'' Brogdon said. ''But when he's out, we still have a really good team.''

The Bucks used a huge second quarter to grab a nine-point lead after falling behind by 14. That propelled them to their eighth straight road win - their best streak since a nine-game run during the 1981-82 season.

Brogdon hit 4 of 7 3-pointers. Middleton nailed 3 of 5 from beyond the arc. Nikola Mirotic scored 13 in his first game in Chicago since the Bulls traded him to New Orleans last season. And the Bucks moved a season-high 32 games over .500.

''Would not surprise me in the least,'' Bulls coach Jim Boylen said about the possibility of Milwaukee winning the NBA championship.

Lauri Markkanen and Robin Lopez each scored 26 for Chicago. But the Bulls' season-high three-game win streak came to an end.

It was the ninth straight 20-point game for Markkanen, who scored a career-best 35 against Boston on Saturday.

Lopez had his highest scoring game of the season. But coming off a career-best 42-point performance, Zach LaVine finished with 11. He scored just one point after the first quarter, though he did have nine assists and eight rebounds in the game.

TAKING CONTROL

The Bucks trailed by 14 late in the first quarter, only to outscore Chicago 38-16 in the second to grab a 63-54 halftime lead.

Brogdon had nine points in a 16-2 run to start the period as Milwaukee erased a 13-point deficit. Middleton scored 12 over the final 4:07, including a step-back 3 in the closing seconds to send Milwaukee to the locker room up by nine. And the Bucks never really were threatened after that.

''I just thought we weren't organized (in the second quarter),'' Boylen said. ''I just thought we made some poor decisions. I called a timeout and drew a baseline out-of-bounds and we ran it poorly. Can't do that. I can't use my timeout and draw something up that's worked for us before and you come out and don't execute it. That's unacceptable here. And it aggravates me.''

TIP-INS

Bucks: Coach Mike Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo worked out Monday and the Bucks are ''hopeful'' his absence is ''very short term.'' Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.2 points and 12.7 rebounds per game, putting him among the league's top 10 in both categories. ... The Bucks were also missing guards George Hill (strained left groin) and Sterling Brown (right wrist). Budenholzer said Hill likely will be out at least a few games. ... Milwaukee signed G Isaiah Canaan to a 10-day contract and recalled F Christian Wood from the G League's Wisconsin Herd. ... The Bucks completed a four-game sweep against Chicago this season.

Bulls: G Kris Dunn (migraine) and F Otto Porter Jr. (strained lower left leg) missed the game. Boylen said he thinks Porter ''will for sure'' travel with the team to Memphis on Tuesday, though he was less certain about Dunn. ... The Bulls are scheduled to visit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Visit Sacramento on Wednesday.

Bulls: Visit Memphis on Wednesday.

Key Players
K. Middleton
22 SF
Z. LaVine
8 PG
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
23.3 Pts. Per Game 23.3
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
43.6 Field Goal % 46.3
43.8 Three Point % 46.5
84.3 Free Throw % 85.8
+ 1 Wayne Selden Jr. made free throw 0:06
+ 2 Wayne Selden Jr. made driving layup 0:06
  Traveling violation turnover on Christian Wood 0:17
  Shaquille Harrison missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:34
  Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot 0:41
  MIL team rebound 0:43
  Christian Wood missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:43
  Shooting foul on Cristiano Felicio 0:43
+ 3 Antonio Blakeney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot 0:55
  Bonzie Colson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:02
+ 2 Antonio Blakeney made layup 1:15
Team Stats
Points 117 106
Field Goals 42-91 (46.2%) 41-92 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 17-49 (34.7%) 9-26 (34.6%)
Free Throws 16-23 (69.6%) 15-22 (68.2%)
Total Rebounds 60 54
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 37 35
Team 15 13
Assists 26 31
Steals 3 3
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 8 7
Fouls 22 18
Technicals 1 1
M. Brogdon PG 13
22 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
L. Markkanen PF 24
26 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Bucks 46-14 25382727117
home team logo Bulls 16-45 38162626106
United Center Chicago, IL
away team logo Bucks 46-14 117.0 PPG 48.9 RPG 26.1 APG
home team logo Bulls 16-45 103.7 PPG 42.2 RPG 22.0 APG
M. Brogdon PG 15.7 PPG 4.8 RPG 3.3 APG 50.3 FG%
L. Markkanen PF 19.1 PPG 9.0 RPG 1.3 APG 44.1 FG%
M. Brogdon PG 22 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
L. Markkanen PF 26 PTS 12 REB 3 AST
46.2 FG% 44.6
34.7 3PT FG% 34.6
69.6 FT% 68.2
Starters
M. Brogdon
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
E. Ilyasova
E. Bledsoe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Brogdon 22 2 5 7/15 4/7 4/4 1 24 0 0 1 1 1 +25 33
K. Middleton 22 4 3 6/16 3/5 7/10 4 27 0 0 2 0 4 +1 30
B. Lopez 13 4 1 5/12 0/7 3/3 4 27 1 5 0 0 4 +4 25
E. Ilyasova 10 6 1 4/7 1/3 1/2 2 23 0 0 0 1 5 +25 18
E. Bledsoe 8 5 4 3/5 1/3 1/2 1 26 0 0 2 2 3 +4 19
Bench
N. Mirotic
P. Connaughton
D. Wilson
I. Canaan
T. Snell
C. Wood
B. Colson
G. Hill
G. Antetokounmpo
S. Brown
D. DiVincenzo
T. Duval
J. Morris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Mirotic 13 4 2 5/11 3/9 0/0 2 22 0 0 0 1 3 0 21
P. Connaughton 10 6 5 4/10 2/6 0/0 1 28 1 0 1 1 5 +14 26
D. Wilson 7 8 0 3/5 1/3 0/0 4 19 0 0 1 2 6 +2 14
I. Canaan 6 1 2 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 1 -10 11
T. Snell 4 4 3 2/6 0/3 0/0 2 22 1 1 0 0 4 +8 16
C. Wood 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/2 1 3 0 0 1 0 1 -9 2
B. Colson 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -9 0
G. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 117 45 26 42/91 17/49 16/23 22 235 3 6 8 8 37 +55 215
Starters
R. Lopez
L. Markkanen
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
Z. LaVine
R. Arcidiacono
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Lopez 26 3 2 10/16 1/1 5/7 1 33 0 1 1 2 1 -3 33
L. Markkanen 26 12 3 11/22 2/6 2/2 3 35 1 0 0 3 9 -9 45
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 12 7 4 5/10 1/4 1/3 3 28 1 0 3 0 7 +15 25
Z. LaVine 11 8 9 4/13 2/4 1/3 1 36 0 2 2 0 8 -7 37
R. Arcidiacono 7 3 6 2/7 1/3 2/2 1 30 0 0 0 0 3 -4 22
Bench
W. Selden Jr.
A. Blakeney
C. Felicio
S. Harrison
D. Valentine
K. Dunn
O. Porter Jr.
B. Sampson
R. Alkins
W. Carter Jr.
C. Hutchison
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Selden Jr. 12 3 3 5/12 1/4 1/1 3 29 1 0 1 1 2 -20 21
A. Blakeney 8 2 1 3/7 1/2 1/1 0 15 0 0 0 0 2 -9 12
C. Felicio 2 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 1 -6 5
S. Harrison 2 2 2 0/2 0/2 2/3 4 20 0 0 0 0 2 -12 8
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 41 31 41/92 9/26 15/22 18 236 3 3 7 6 35 -55 208
