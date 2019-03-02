CHI
Chicago
Bulls
18-45
168
TF 3
FINAL/4OT
End
4OT
Fri Mar. 1
7:30pm
BONUS
161
TF 4
home team logo
ATL
Atlanta
Hawks
21-42
ML: -102
ATL -1, O/U 230
ML: -118
CHI
ATL

Markkanen, LaVine help Bulls outlast Hawks 168-161 in 4 OTs

  STATS AP
  Mar 02, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) The Chicago Bulls are playing their best basketball of the season at a time many might have thought the focus would be shifting to the NBA draft lottery.

The wins are making Lauri Markkanen hungry for more.

Markkanen made three free throws to give Chicago the lead for good, Zach LaVine scored a career-high 47 points and the Bulls overcame Trae Young's career-high 49 points to beat the Atlanta Hawks 168-161 in four overtimes Friday night.

Each team set franchise records for points in a game.

Markkanen finished with 31 points and 17 rebounds. He snapped a 159-all tie by making the three free throws after he was fouled by Alex Len.

''It was great fun,'' Markkanen said. ''It should make us feel more hungry. We can do it.''

The Bulls (18-45) have won five of six but still rank only 13th of 15 Eastern Conference teams - one spot behind Atlanta (21-42).

LaVine said the game was exhausting.

''I've never been part of a game that long,'' LaVine said. ''... I airballed one because I was so damn tired.''

LaVine was impressed with Young, the rookie who had his third straight game of setting or matching his career scoring high after back-to-back games with 36 points.

''Trae Young is an incredible talent,'' LaVine said. ''You can already see. He has the `it' factor.''

Young hit a tiebreaking, step-back 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining in regulation before three free throws from Otto Porter Jr. forced the first overtime. Young's last-second layup tied it at 140 to force the second overtime.

The rookie had 16 assists, eight rebounds and nine turnovers. Otherwise, his line was very similar to LaVine's.

Young made 17 of 33 shots, including six 3-pointers. LaVine made 17 of 35 shots with six 3s. Each played almost 56 minutes.

''That was a fun game to play, probably one of the most fun games I've played in my career,'' Young said. '' ... I'm proud of the way we fought. We came up short but I love the way we fought.''

Young and DeAndre Bembry had turnovers in the final 30 seconds of the third overtime, preventing the Hawks from an opportunity to snap a 155-all tie.

Ryan Arcidiacono's 3-pointer forced the third overtime.

TIP-INS

Bulls: LaVine narrowly missed a triple-double, finishing with nine rebounds and nine assists. ... Markkanen had only four points while making only two of seven shots in the first half before finishing strong for his 11th straight game with at least 20 points and his career-best fifth straight double-double. He regrouped quickly with 11 third-quarter points. ... Porter had 31 points and 10 rebounds.

Hawks: Young is the first Atlanta player to be named rookie of the month three times since Al Horford in 2007-08. Young won top rookie honors for the Eastern Conference in February after also winning in November and January. ... F B.J. Johnson, who has played in 38 games with Lakeland of the G League, was signed to a 10-day contract but did not play. ... Len had 24 points and 10 rebounds. Dewayne Dedmon had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

YOUTH IS SERVED

The Bulls have the NBA's youngest roster with an average age of 24.1 years. The Hawks made their own statement about youth by starting three rookies. Omari Spellman moved into the lineup as the third rookie, joining Young and Kevin Huerter.

MEDICAL REPORT

Hawks forward John Collins, who scored 35 points in an overtime win over Minnesota on Wednesday night, was held out because of flu-like symptoms. Collins was told to rest at home as the team tried to protect other players from becoming ill.

Spellman started for Collins but didn't return after he was helped to the locker room with a sprained left ankle late in the third quarter. The injury is not believed to be serious. Huerter had a hard fall under the Bulls' basket in the fourth quarter but returned to the game.

UP NEXT

The Hawks visit the Bulls on Sunday to end the four-game season series. The Bulls have won two of the first three.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
T. Young
11 PG
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
17.8 Pts. Per Game 17.8
7.7 Ast. Per Game 7.7
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
46.7 Field Goal % 41.3
46.6 Three Point % 41.0
85.2 Free Throw % 81.6
  Defensive rebound by Wayne Selden Jr. 0:01
+ 1 Lauri Markkanen made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:14
  CHI team rebound 0:14
  Lauri Markkanen missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:14
  Personal foul on Justin Anderson 0:14
+ 1 Wayne Selden Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 0:16
  Full timeout called 0:19
+ 2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 0:37
  Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono 0:57
  Otto Porter Jr. missed jump shot 1:08
  Offensive rebound by Robin Lopez 1:28
Team Stats
Points 168 161
Field Goals 56-119 (47.1%) 61-123 (49.6%)
3-Pointers 21-48 (43.8%) 22-60 (36.7%)
Free Throws 35-48 (72.9%) 17-25 (68.0%)
Total Rebounds 78 68
Offensive 11 9
Defensive 51 50
Team 16 9
Assists 30 33
Steals 10 11
Blocks 5 8
Turnovers 16 20
Fouls 30 34
Technicals 0 0
Z. LaVine PG 8
47 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST
T. Young PG 11
49 PTS, 8 REB, 16 AST
1234OT2OT3OT4OTT
away team logo Bulls 18-45 26313829167813168
home team logo Hawks 21-42 3327244016786161
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 18-45 103.8 PPG 42.2 RPG 22.1 APG
home team logo Hawks 21-42 111.3 PPG 45.3 RPG 25.4 APG
Key Players
Z. LaVine PG 23.2 PPG 4.6 RPG 4.5 APG 46.6 FG%
T. Young PG 17.8 PPG 3.3 RPG 7.7 APG 41.0 FG%
Top Scorers
Z. LaVine PG 47 PTS 9 REB 9 AST
T. Young PG 49 PTS 8 REB 16 AST
47.1 FG% 49.6
43.8 3PT FG% 36.7
72.9 FT% 68.0
Starters
Z. LaVine
O. Porter Jr.
L. Markkanen
K. Dunn
R. Lopez
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Z. LaVine 47 9 9 17/35 6/14 7/11 3 55 2 0 8 2 7 +5 68
O. Porter Jr. 31 10 4 10/25 7/13 4/4 4 54 1 0 3 2 8 +12 47
L. Markkanen 31 17 2 9/18 3/6 10/12 2 53 1 1 1 2 15 +14 53
K. Dunn 14 1 6 5/11 3/5 1/2 6 31 0 1 1 0 1 -12 27
R. Lopez 11 11 1 5/8 0/0 1/2 3 39 1 3 1 5 6 +19 27
Bench
S. Harrison
R. Arcidiacono
W. Selden Jr.
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
C. Felicio
D. Valentine
A. Blakeney
B. Sampson
R. Alkins
W. Carter Jr.
C. Hutchison
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Harrison 13 3 2 4/6 0/1 5/7 3 15 1 0 0 0 3 +5 21
R. Arcidiacono 10 6 1 3/5 2/3 2/2 4 37 0 0 1 0 6 +11 17
W. Selden Jr. 5 2 4 1/6 0/4 3/6 2 31 3 0 0 0 2 -17 18
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 4 2 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 14 1 0 0 0 2 -1 9
C. Felicio 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 2 5 0 0 1 0 1 -1 2
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Blakeney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 168 62 30 56/119 21/48 35/48 30 334 10 5 16 11 51 +35 289
Starters
T. Young
T. Waller-Prince
K. Huerter
D. Dedmon
O. Spellman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young 49 8 16 17/33 6/13 9/11 2 55 1 1 9 1 7 -9 82
T. Waller-Prince 17 3 4 7/10 3/6 0/0 6 37 2 0 1 2 1 +1 29
K. Huerter 15 2 0 6/12 3/7 0/0 2 30 1 0 0 1 1 -12 18
D. Dedmon 14 12 2 6/11 1/5 1/1 6 33 2 4 2 0 12 +7 34
O. Spellman 9 5 2 3/8 1/4 2/2 1 18 0 0 1 1 4 -8 17
Bench
A. Len
V. Carter
D. Bembry
K. Bazemore
J. Adams
J. Anderson
M. Plumlee
B. Johnson
J. Sibert
A. Poythress
J. Collins
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Len 24 10 1 9/12 2/4 4/9 5 35 1 2 1 2 8 -7 38
V. Carter 13 7 1 5/14 3/10 0/0 5 44 1 1 1 1 6 -2 23
D. Bembry 13 7 2 6/11 1/2 0/0 1 36 1 0 2 0 7 +3 23
K. Bazemore 4 2 2 1/8 1/5 1/2 3 30 2 0 2 0 2 -10 10
J. Adams 3 3 2 1/4 1/4 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 1 2 +5 10
J. Anderson 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 1 0 0 -3 1
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sibert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 161 59 33 61/123 22/60 17/25 34 333 11 8 20 9 50 -35 285
