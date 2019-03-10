CHI
DET

Griffin scores 28, Pistons top Bulls for 5th straight win

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2019

DETROIT (AP) Blake Griffin scored 17 of his 28 points in the third quarter as the Detroit Pistons routed the Chicago Bulls 131-108 Sunday for their fifth straight win.

Detroit has won 12 of 14 to take a half-game lead over Brooklyn for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons and Nets play Monday night in Brooklyn.

Reggie Jackson scored 21 points for Detroit and Andre Drummond added 16 points and 15 rebounds.

The Bulls have lost four of five, including twice to Detroit in three days.

Chicago played without Zach LaVine, who missed the game with a right patellar tendon strain. Wayne Selden led the Bulls with 18 points while Otto Porter Jr. and Lauri Markkanen scored 17 each.

The Pistons hit 10 of 16 first-half 3-pointers (62.5 percent) to take a 61-55 lead. Jackson, who had missed pregame warmups to get treatment on an injured thumb had 13 points in the half, while Porter had 12.

Detroit started the second half with an 11-2 run, including seven points from Griffin, to move the lead to 15 points. Griffin and Drummond combined for 26 points in the third quarter, which the Pistons finished with a 103-80 lead.

TIP-INS

Bulls: The game started at noon in Detroit, but due to the switch to daylight saving time and the Bulls changing time zones, the start was at the equivalent of 10 am for them. The Bulls only dressed 10 players.

Pistons: Langston Galloway has hit 12 straight 3-pointers over three games . Rookie Bruce Brown missed the game with a sprained right ankle and was replaced in the starting lineup by Glenn Robinson III.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Pistons: Play at the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
B. Griffin
23 PF
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
25.3 Pts. Per Game 25.3
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
7.8 Reb. Per Game 7.8
46.8 Field Goal % 47.4
46.8 Three Point % 47.1
83.3 Free Throw % 74.8
  Defensive rebound by Jose Calderon 0:10
+ 1 Khyri Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:21
  Khyri Thomas missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:21
  Khyri Thomas missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:21
  Shooting foul on Shaquille Harrison 0:21
  Bad pass turnover on Shaquille Harrison, stolen by Khyri Thomas 0:25
  Offensive foul on Khyri Thomas 0:32
+ 2 Antonio Blakeney made jump shot 0:45
  Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio 0:54
  Jon Leuer missed jump shot, blocked by Cristiano Felicio 0:54
  Offensive rebound by Jose Calderon 0:57
Team Stats
Points 108 131
Field Goals 41-82 (50.0%) 49-91 (53.8%)
3-Pointers 9-18 (50.0%) 19-35 (54.3%)
Free Throws 17-26 (65.4%) 14-22 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 47 53
Offensive 6 10
Defensive 31 34
Team 10 9
Assists 18 34
Steals 4 5
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 10 7
Fouls 18 24
Technicals 2 0
L. Markkanen PF 24
17 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
B. Griffin PF 23
28 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
away team logo Bulls 19-49 32232528108
home team logo Pistons 34-31 31304228131
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
away team logo Bulls 19-49 104.9 PPG 42.5 RPG 22.1 APG
home team logo Pistons 34-31 107.8 PPG 45.3 RPG 22.5 APG
Top Scorers
W. Selden Jr. SG 18 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
B. Griffin PF 28 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
50.0 FG% 53.8
50.0 3PT FG% 54.3
65.4 FT% 63.6
Bulls
Starters
O. Porter Jr.
L. Markkanen
R. Arcidiacono
R. Lopez
K. Dunn
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
O. Porter Jr. 17 6 1 6/12 3/4 2/2 1 26 0 1 0 0 6 -8 26
L. Markkanen 17 6 2 6/13 3/7 2/2 4 25 1 1 2 1 5 -7 27
R. Arcidiacono 10 3 2 5/7 0/1 0/2 1 26 0 0 1 0 3 -9 16
R. Lopez 9 6 0 4/6 0/0 1/2 2 23 0 1 1 4 2 -18 15
K. Dunn 7 0 4 3/7 1/2 0/0 3 22 2 0 2 0 0 -13 15
Bench
W. Selden Jr.
S. Harrison
A. Blakeney
C. Felicio
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
D. Valentine
Z. LaVine
B. Sampson
R. Alkins
W. Carter Jr.
C. Hutchison
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Selden Jr. 18 4 2 7/14 1/1 3/3 1 27 0 0 1 0 4 -23 25
S. Harrison 11 2 7 3/6 1/1 4/8 4 31 0 0 1 0 2 -19 26
A. Blakeney 9 1 0 2/5 0/0 5/7 0 13 0 0 1 0 1 -4 9
C. Felicio 8 7 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 18 0 1 1 1 6 +2 15
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 2 2 0 1/6 0/2 0/0 1 24 1 1 0 0 2 -16 6
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. LaVine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 108 37 18 41/82 9/18 17/26 18 235 4 5 10 6 31 -115 180
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
R. Jackson
A. Drummond
W. Ellington
G. Robinson III
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Griffin 28 6 5 10/14 3/6 5/6 1 26 1 0 1 1 5 +19 44
R. Jackson 21 0 6 7/14 5/8 2/2 1 24 1 0 0 0 0 +17 34
A. Drummond 16 15 1 6/6 0/0 4/7 1 29 0 0 0 3 12 +25 33
W. Ellington 13 0 2 5/6 3/4 0/0 4 14 1 0 1 0 0 +6 17
G. Robinson III 2 0 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 3 13 0 0 0 0 0 +1 4
Bench
L. Galloway
L. Kennard
J. Leuer
K. Thomas
I. Smith
T. Maker
J. Calderon
K. Lucas
S. Mykhailiuk
I. Whitehead
B. Brown
Z. Pachulia
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Galloway 21 2 2 7/10 6/6 1/1 1 29 0 0 2 0 2 +17 25
L. Kennard 9 9 4 4/11 1/5 0/0 3 31 0 0 2 0 9 +27 24
J. Leuer 7 3 1 3/6 0/0 1/2 2 18 0 0 0 2 1 -2 12
K. Thomas 7 1 0 3/5 0/1 1/2 2 7 1 0 1 1 0 -5 8
I. Smith 4 4 5 2/10 0/0 0/2 2 20 0 0 0 1 3 +10 18
T. Maker 3 1 6 1/5 1/3 0/0 4 21 1 1 0 0 1 +4 18
J. Calderon 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 2 1 -4 5
K. Lucas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mykhailiuk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Pachulia - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 131 44 34 49/91 19/35 14/22 24 235 5 1 7 10 34 +115 242
