TOR
Toronto
Raptors
48-19
away team logo
125
TF 8
FINAL
End
4th
Sun Mar. 10
3:30pm
BONUS
104
TF 8
home team logo
MIA
Miami
Heat
31-35
ML: +112
MIA -1.5, O/U 214
ML: -133
TOR
MIA

No Text

Raptors tie team record with 21 3s, top Heat 125-104

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2019

MIAMI (AP) Kyle Lowry was all alone for what seemed like forever. He was in the corner in front of the Miami bench early in the fourth quarter, no Heat defenders within 10 feet of him, and made as open a 3-pointer as one can find in an NBA game.

They all weren't that easy for Toronto.

But the Raptors made a lot of them look that way.

Lowry scored 24 points, and the Raptors tied a franchise record by making 21 3-pointers while rolling past the Heat 125-104 on Sunday. Half of Lowry's 10 assists set up 3s for the Raptors - who became the 19th team this season to set or tie a franchise mark for 3s in a game.

''Good weather. The body was warm. It definitely helps,'' Lowry said. ''But we just came out with a composed mentality. We knew who were going up against and those guys are hard to play.''

The 3-pointer was the difference. Toronto made 42 field goals, exactly the same as Miami. The Raptors had seven more turnovers. The Heat had five more bench points.

These are not the makings of a 21-point win.

The 63-24 edge in scoring from beyond the arc, that was too much for Miami to overcome.

''You could tell they prepared for us,'' Miami's Dwyane Wade said. ''They prepared for our zone. They did things that teams normally don't do in the zone and they made shots out of it. So kudos to them for coming in with a great game plan and executing it.''

Danny Green scored 15 points, all on 3-pointers. Norman Powell also scored 15, and OG Anunoby and Jeremy Lin each scored 11 for the Raptors, whose only other game with 21 3s came against Philadelphia in 2005. The Raptors were 21 of 40 from deep, and 21 of 34 from inside the arc - shooting 57 percent.

Bam Adebayo scored 19 for the Heat, who had won four in a row. Wade and Dion Waiters each scored 15, and Rodney McGruder added 13.

''This is the prototypical, modern, progressive NBA - 3s versus 2s,'' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. ''Exhibit A.''

Kawhi Leonard missed the game - ''load management'' the cited reason - and hasn't appeared in more than two consecutive Raptors games since playing in five straight from Jan. 25 through Feb. 5.

It hasn't hurt Toronto: The Raptors are now 14-5 when Leonard doesn't play, and he'll sit a few more before the playoffs.

''We've kind of looked at it all the way through now, and I think there's maybe a few games yet that he's going to probably stay out,'' coach Nick Nurse said. ''We're just super happy with where we are with it. We kind of feel like we're ahead of the game.''

The Raptors set the tone early, going 7 for 10 from 3-point range in the opening quarter.

They cooled off, albeit only slightly.

By halftime Toronto was up to 12 makes from beyond the arc, helping send the Raptors into the locker room with a 68-54 lead. They had a 14-0 run late in the second quarter, and then the 3s just kept coming.

''The shooting gods were with us today,'' Nurse said. ''No doubt about that.''

TIP-INS

Raptors: This was the third straight Sunday game for the Raptors, and Leonard has missed them all. They play in Detroit next Sunday, and on his current schedule Leonard might be in line to sit that one out as well. ... Toronto is now 55-1 since December 2013 when having a 14-point lead or better at the half. The loss came last season, in Cleveland.

Heat: Miami hasn't rallied from a double-digit halftime deficit at home since December 2015, now having lost 14 such games in a row. They're 0-5 in that situation this season. ... Kelly Olynyk, one of Miami's best players of late, was 0 for 8. ... The Heat led only twice, at 2-0 and 4-2, for a total of 54 seconds.

ZERO BLOCKS

Miami didn't block any of Toronto's 74 shot attempts. The last time the Heat didn't block a shot was Nov. 1, 2017, against Chicago - 145 games ago, including playoffs. That ends the fifth-longest such streak in team history.

MCCAW STARTS

The Raptors went with a new starting five, putting Patrick McCaw on the first unit for the first time this season. It was McCaw's first start since March 29, 2018, for Golden State. His first start, oddly enough, was also against Miami for the Warriors back in 2017. McCaw scored 10 points, going 3 for 3 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit Cleveland on Monday.

Heat: Host Detroit on Wednesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Lowry
7 PG
J. Richardson
0 SG
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
41.4 Field Goal % 42.0
41.3 Three Point % 42.0
83.4 Free Throw % 85.8
+ 1 Norman Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:06
  Shooting foul on Ryan Anderson 1:06
+ 1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 1:13
  Shooting foul on Chris Boucher 1:13
+ 2 Bam Adebayo made layup 1:47
+ 3 Malcolm Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by OG Anunoby 2:09
  Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher 2:25
  Rodney McGruder missed 2nd of 2 free throws 2:29
+ 1 Rodney McGruder made 1st of 2 free throws 2:29
  Shooting foul on Jeremy Lin 2:29
+ 2 Derrick Jones Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 2:52
Team Stats
Points 125 104
Field Goals 42-74 (56.8%) 42-92 (45.7%)
3-Pointers 21-40 (52.5%) 8-27 (29.6%)
Free Throws 20-26 (76.9%) 12-21 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 51 46
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 38 27
Team 7 10
Assists 32 27
Steals 8 13
Blocks 8 0
Turnovers 19 13
Fouls 23 22
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
K. Lowry PG 7
24 PTS, 7 REB, 10 AST
home team logo
B. Adebayo C 13
19 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 48-19 32362334125
home team logo Heat 31-35 27272525104
MIA -1.5, O/U 214
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
MIA -1.5, O/U 214
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 48-19 114.1 PPG 45.2 RPG 24.8 APG
home team logo Heat 31-35 106.1 PPG 46.2 RPG 24.1 APG
Key Players
K. Lowry PG 14.7 PPG 4.7 RPG 9.1 APG 41.1 FG%
B. Adebayo C PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
K. Lowry PG 24 PTS 7 REB 10 AST
B. Adebayo C 19 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
56.8 FG% 45.7
52.5 3PT FG% 29.6
76.9 FT% 57.1
Raptors
Starters
K. Lowry
P. Siakam
D. Green
S. Ibaka
P. McCaw
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Lowry 24 7 10 8/14 6/11 2/3 2 35 0 0 6 1 6 +31 45
P. Siakam 20 5 5 8/12 1/2 3/5 2 29 1 1 1 1 4 +12 36
D. Green 15 6 4 5/9 5/8 0/0 3 26 1 0 3 0 6 +15 27
S. Ibaka 10 8 1 4/7 1/3 1/2 0 22 0 3 0 0 8 +18 23
P. McCaw 10 3 2 3/4 3/3 1/2 1 26 0 0 1 0 3 +22 16
Bench
N. Powell
J. Lin
O. Anunoby
M. Gasol
M. Miller
C. Boucher
J. Meeks
K. Leonard
F. VanVleet
J. Loyd
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Powell 15 2 4 4/7 3/5 4/4 3 24 0 0 2 1 1 -1 23
J. Lin 11 3 1 3/7 1/3 4/4 5 23 2 2 1 0 3 +3 19
O. Anunoby 11 3 1 3/5 0/1 5/6 4 23 2 1 3 2 1 +3 16
M. Gasol 6 6 3 3/6 0/1 0/0 1 21 2 1 2 1 5 +4 19
M. Miller 3 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -1 5
C. Boucher 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 -1 1
J. Meeks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. VanVleet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 125 44 32 42/74 21/40 20/26 23 235 8 8 19 6 38 +105 230
Heat
Starters
B. Adebayo
D. Waiters
J. Winslow
J. Richardson
K. Olynyk
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Adebayo 19 6 5 8/11 0/0 3/3 2 27 2 0 1 3 3 -12 36
D. Waiters 15 3 3 6/10 3/6 0/2 1 24 0 0 2 0 3 -19 22
J. Winslow 10 3 2 4/13 1/2 1/2 5 28 1 0 2 0 3 -17 16
J. Richardson 8 2 3 3/10 0/3 2/2 1 26 1 0 1 1 1 -27 16
K. Olynyk 1 5 2 0/8 0/4 1/1 2 24 4 0 0 1 4 -20 14
Bench
D. Wade
R. McGruder
G. Dragic
H. Whiteside
D. Jones Jr.
R. Anderson
J. Johnson
Y. Maten
D. Robinson
U. Haslem
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Wade 15 2 4 7/12 1/3 0/0 3 21 3 0 2 0 2 -3 26
R. McGruder 13 4 2 4/7 2/5 3/6 0 20 2 0 0 0 4 -5 23
G. Dragic 11 4 3 4/8 1/3 2/4 3 20 0 0 2 0 4 +1 19
H. Whiteside 8 7 2 4/9 0/0 0/1 2 17 0 0 0 4 3 -2 19
D. Jones Jr. 4 0 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 2 23 0 0 3 0 0 -2 3
R. Anderson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 +1 0
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Maten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 36 27 42/92 8/27 12/21 22 233 13 0 13 9 27 -105 194
NBA Scores