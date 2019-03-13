BKN
OKC

Westbrook's triple-double leads Thunder past Nets

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 13, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook scored 31 points in his 26th triple-double of the season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Brooklyn Nets 108-96 on Wednesday night.

Westbrook added 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the 130th triple-double of his career.

Paul George scored 25 points and Jerami Grant added 15 for the Thunder, who shot 49 percent in the second half. Oklahoma City has won three of four as it battles to secure home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points and D'Angelo Russell added 14 points and seven assists for the Nets, who saw their four-game win streak snapped.

The Nets led 52-42 at halftime behind 11 points from Dinwiddie. Westbrook scored 17 points in the first half to keep the Thunder in the game, but Oklahoma City shot just 35.6 percent from the field before the break.

The Thunder quickly eliminated Brooklyn's lead in the second half. Oklahoma City scored 20 points in the first 3:41 of the third quarter to take the lead, and the Thunder took an 80-78 edge into the fourth.

Oklahoma City dominated the fourth behind Westbrook's all-around play. He hit a 3-pointer after a scramble to put the Thunder ahead 100-87 with 4:51 to go. He had seven points, five rebounds and five assists in the final period.

TIP-INS

Nets: Opened the game with a 9-0 run. ... G Shabazz Napier sat out with right hamstring tightness. ... Shot 6 for 21 in the fourth quarter.

Thunder: Westbrook only had one assist in the first half. ... George scored 13 points in the third quarter. ... F Markieff Morris sat out with neck soreness.

UP NEXT

The Nets play at the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

The Thunder play at the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Russell
1 PG
R. Westbrook
0 PG
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
23.1 Pts. Per Game 23.1
10.5 Ast. Per Game 10.5
11.1 Reb. Per Game 11.1
43.1 Field Goal % 43.0
43.1 Three Point % 42.9
80.5 Free Throw % 64.9
  Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook 1:02
  Rodions Kurucs missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:04
  BKN team rebound 1:04
  Rodions Kurucs missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:04
  Shooting foul on Russell Westbrook 1:04
  Defensive rebound by Paul George 1:22
+ 2 Steven Adams made alley-oop shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 1:36
+ 3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 1:54
  Defensive rebound by Joe Harris 1:57
  Jerami Grant missed driving layup 2:01
+ 3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 2:21
Points 96 108
Field Goals 35-84 (41.7%) 41-96 (42.7%)
3-Pointers 13-35 (37.1%) 11-28 (39.3%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 54 60
Offensive 7 16
Defensive 36 35
Team 11 9
Assists 19 21
Steals 7 9
Blocks 5 6
Turnovers 16 11
Fouls 18 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
S. Dinwiddie PG 8
25 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
31 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 36-34 2725261896
home team logo Thunder 42-26 19233828108
OKC -7.5, O/U 232.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
OKC -7.5, O/U 232.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
away team logo Nets 36-34 111.8 PPG 46.1 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Thunder 42-26 115.2 PPG 48.1 RPG 23.1 APG
S. Dinwiddie PG 17.4 PPG 2.5 RPG 5.0 APG 46.1 FG%
R. Westbrook PG 23.1 PPG 11.1 RPG 10.5 APG 42.8 FG%
S. Dinwiddie PG 25 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
R. Westbrook PG 31 PTS 12 REB 11 AST
41.7 FG% 42.7
37.1 3PT FG% 39.3
68.4 FT% 78.9
Nets
Starters
D. Russell
J. Harris
A. Crabbe
J. Allen
R. Kurucs
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Russell 14 4 7 6/18 2/8 0/0 1 33 3 0 3 0 4 -8 32
J. Harris 13 6 2 4/8 3/6 2/2 2 30 0 1 2 2 4 -17 22
A. Crabbe 8 1 2 3/9 2/7 0/0 1 35 0 0 2 0 1 +2 11
J. Allen 8 5 1 3/4 0/0 2/2 4 30 0 1 0 1 4 -11 16
R. Kurucs 8 5 1 3/9 1/4 1/4 4 27 2 1 4 1 4 -15 14
S. Dinwiddie
C. LeVert
J. Dudley
E. Davis
T. Pinson
D. Carroll
T. McCall
R. Hollis-Jefferson
S. Napier
T. Graham
A. Williams
D. Musa
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Dinwiddie 25 5 2 8/17 2/6 7/10 1 27 0 1 3 0 5 -16 32
C. LeVert 8 6 4 3/10 1/2 1/1 2 18 0 0 0 0 6 0 22
J. Dudley 6 0 0 2/3 2/2 0/0 1 18 1 0 1 0 0 +6 6
E. Davis 6 11 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 2 17 1 1 1 3 8 -1 18
T. Pinson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
D. Carroll - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. McCall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hollis-Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Napier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 96 43 19 35/84 13/35 13/19 18 236 7 5 16 7 36 -60 173
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
P. George
J. Grant
S. Adams
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Westbrook 31 12 11 12/23 4/8 3/5 3 35 3 0 5 3 9 +18 63
P. George 25 9 3 9/18 3/6 4/4 2 36 2 2 2 2 7 +11 42
J. Grant 15 7 0 5/14 2/6 3/4 1 28 0 1 0 2 5 +9 23
S. Adams 13 7 1 6/12 0/0 1/2 2 30 2 1 2 6 1 +11 23
T. Ferguson 2 4 3 0/3 0/1 2/2 5 29 1 0 0 1 3 +15 13
D. Schroder
D. Burton
N. Noel
A. Nader
R. Felton
M. Morris
P. Patterson
A. Roberson
D. Grantham
H. Diallo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 7 2 2 3/10 1/4 0/0 2 28 0 0 1 0 2 +1 12
D. Burton 7 2 0 3/7 1/2 0/0 1 15 1 0 0 0 2 -2 10
N. Noel 6 5 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 17 0 1 0 2 3 +1 12
A. Nader 2 3 1 0/3 0/1 2/2 3 13 0 0 1 0 3 +4 6
R. Felton 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 0 0 -8 1
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Grantham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 108 51 21 41/96 11/28 15/19 20 235 9 6 11 16 35 +60 205
