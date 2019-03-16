MEM
Beal scores 40 points, Wizards beat Grizzlies 135-128

  • Mar 16, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Bradley Beal scored 40 points for the second straight night and the Washington Wizards beat the Memphis Grizzlies 135-128 on Saturday.

Beal shot 12 of 17 from the field and made a career-high nine 3-pointers. The Wizards converted 17 of 35 from beyond the arc in a game that featured 20 lead changes.

The Wizards, 11th in the Eastern Conference, moved within three games of eighth-place Miami.

Jabari Parker had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Bobby Portis scored 18 points as Washington improved to 3-1 on a five-game homestand.

Mike Conley had 28 points and 12 assists for Memphis. Jonas Valanciunas scored 22 points and Avery Bradley added 21.

Beal's 3-pointer gave the Wizards a 119-114 lead with 6:03 remaining and he followed with a driving layup to increase the lead to seven.

Memphis cut it to three when Valanciunas dunked and Conley made two free throws after a Washington turnover, but Jeff Green hit a corner 3 for Washington to make it 129-123.

Conley answered with a 3, but Beal scored on a drive as the shot clock expired.

Valanciunas' dunk pulled Memphis to 131-128, but Parker hit two free throws with 6.2 seconds left off a clear-path foul.

Conley's runner at the buzzer gave Memphis a 71-69 halftime lead. He and Beal each had 19 points in the first half.

The Grizzlies shot 59 percent in the first half while the Wizards hit 53.5 percent.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: It was the first time in franchise history the Grizzlies and their opponent each scored at least 100 points through the first three quarters. . Swingman C.J. Miles left the game in the first half because of left foot injury and did not return. . It was Conley's 10th double-double. . F Chandler Parsons had season highs in points (16) and rebounds (six).

Wizards: G Tomas Satoransky was in the lineup after leaving Friday's game for a concussion evaluation. . Are 9-4 in the second of back-to-backs. . It was Parker's seventh double-double of the season. . The Wizards have won five straight against the Grizzlies at home.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Wizards: Host the Utah Jazz on Monday.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Conley
11 PG
B. Beal
3 SG
37.7 Min. Per Game 37.7
26.0 Pts. Per Game 26.0
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
43.5 Field Goal % 47.8
43.3 Three Point % 47.7
84.6 Free Throw % 82.2
+ 1 Tomas Satoransky made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:05
+ 1 Tomas Satoransky made 1st of 2 free throws 0:05
  Personal foul on Delon Wright 0:05
+ 1 Jabari Parker made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:06
+ 1 Jabari Parker made 1st of 2 free throws 0:06
  Clear path foul on Justin Holiday 0:06
+ 2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk, assist by Mike Conley 0:07
  Offensive rebound by Justin Holiday 0:17
+ 3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Parsons 0:47
+ 3 Jeff Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thomas Bryant 0:50
+ 1 Mike Conley made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:10
Team Stats
Points 128 135
Field Goals 48-90 (53.3%) 41-81 (50.6%)
3-Pointers 12-33 (36.4%) 17-35 (48.6%)
Free Throws 20-26 (76.9%) 36-43 (83.7%)
Total Rebounds 45 50
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 33 36
Team 5 5
Assists 35 26
Steals 5 6
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 27 21
Technicals 1 0
M. Conley PG 11
28 PTS, 3 REB, 12 AST
B. Beal SG 3
40 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 28-42 37343225128
home team logo Wizards 30-40 35343630135
WAS -1.5, O/U 225
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
away team logo Grizzlies 28-42 101.8 PPG 40.9 RPG 23.7 APG
home team logo Wizards 30-40 114.3 PPG 41.8 RPG 26.7 APG
M. Conley PG 20.6 PPG 3.4 RPG 6.4 APG 43.3 FG%
B. Beal SG 26.0 PPG 5.3 RPG 5.6 APG 47.5 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Conley PG 28 PTS 3 REB 12 AST
B. Beal SG 40 PTS 5 REB 7 AST
53.3 FG% 50.6
36.4 3PT FG% 48.6
76.9 FT% 83.7
Grizzlies
Starters
M. Conley
J. Valanciunas
A. Bradley
J. Holiday
B. Caboclo
Bench
C. Parsons
J. Noah
T. Dorsey
D. Wright
I. Rabb
C. Miles
K. Anderson
Y. Watanabe
J. Carter
D. Brooks
J. Washburn
J. Jackson Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Parsons 16 6 5 6/10 2/6 2/3 4 22 1 0 0 1 5 +3 33
J. Noah 15 8 1 6/8 0/0 3/4 4 26 0 1 2 0 8 -4 24
T. Dorsey 7 3 1 2/4 2/3 1/2 2 11 0 0 0 0 3 +2 12
D. Wright 5 1 3 2/5 0/2 1/2 2 24 1 0 0 0 1 -2 13
I. Rabb 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 1 0 0 1 -12 4
C. Miles 0 1 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 10 1 0 0 0 1 +6 2
K. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Washburn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 128 40 35 48/90 12/33 20/26 27 234 5 3 8 7 33 -35 238
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
B. Portis
J. Green
T. Satoransky
T. Ariza
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 40 5 7 12/17 9/12 7/9 2 38 2 0 1 1 4 +14 60
B. Portis 18 6 2 7/11 3/5 1/2 3 23 1 1 2 2 4 +7 28
J. Green 15 1 3 6/9 3/6 0/0 3 32 0 0 1 0 1 +10 21
T. Satoransky 15 6 7 3/10 0/0 9/9 2 37 1 1 1 1 5 -2 36
T. Ariza 8 4 1 3/8 1/5 1/2 1 25 1 2 1 0 4 -3 16
Bench
J. Parker
T. Bryant
T. Brown Jr.
C. Randle
W. Johnson
J. Wall
S. Dekker
J. McRae
D. Robinson
D. Howard
I. Mahinmi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Parker 20 11 2 6/13 1/3 7/9 1 29 1 1 5 2 9 +12 32
T. Bryant 10 7 2 1/5 0/2 8/8 3 19 0 2 0 3 4 -2 23
T. Brown Jr. 5 5 2 2/5 0/0 1/2 3 20 0 0 0 0 5 +2 14
C. Randle 4 0 0 1/3 0/2 2/2 3 11 0 0 0 0 0 -3 4
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dekker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 135 45 26 41/81 17/35 36/43 21 234 6 7 11 9 36 +35 234
