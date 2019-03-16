Beal scores 40 points, Wizards beat Grizzlies 135-128
WASHINGTON (AP) Bradley Beal scored 40 points for the second straight night and the Washington Wizards beat the Memphis Grizzlies 135-128 on Saturday.
Beal shot 12 of 17 from the field and made a career-high nine 3-pointers. The Wizards converted 17 of 35 from beyond the arc in a game that featured 20 lead changes.
The Wizards, 11th in the Eastern Conference, moved within three games of eighth-place Miami.
Jabari Parker had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Bobby Portis scored 18 points as Washington improved to 3-1 on a five-game homestand.
Mike Conley had 28 points and 12 assists for Memphis. Jonas Valanciunas scored 22 points and Avery Bradley added 21.
Beal's 3-pointer gave the Wizards a 119-114 lead with 6:03 remaining and he followed with a driving layup to increase the lead to seven.
Memphis cut it to three when Valanciunas dunked and Conley made two free throws after a Washington turnover, but Jeff Green hit a corner 3 for Washington to make it 129-123.
Conley answered with a 3, but Beal scored on a drive as the shot clock expired.
Valanciunas' dunk pulled Memphis to 131-128, but Parker hit two free throws with 6.2 seconds left off a clear-path foul.
Conley's runner at the buzzer gave Memphis a 71-69 halftime lead. He and Beal each had 19 points in the first half.
The Grizzlies shot 59 percent in the first half while the Wizards hit 53.5 percent.
TIP-INS
Grizzlies: It was the first time in franchise history the Grizzlies and their opponent each scored at least 100 points through the first three quarters. . Swingman C.J. Miles left the game in the first half because of left foot injury and did not return. . It was Conley's 10th double-double. . F Chandler Parsons had season highs in points (16) and rebounds (six).
Wizards: G Tomas Satoransky was in the lineup after leaving Friday's game for a concussion evaluation. . Are 9-4 in the second of back-to-backs. . It was Parker's seventh double-double of the season. . The Wizards have won five straight against the Grizzlies at home.
UP NEXT
Grizzlies: Host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
Wizards: Host the Utah Jazz on Monday.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|37.7
|Min. Per Game
|37.7
|26.0
|Pts. Per Game
|26.0
|5.6
|Ast. Per Game
|5.6
|5.3
|Reb. Per Game
|5.3
|43.5
|Field Goal %
|47.8
|43.3
|Three Point %
|47.7
|84.6
|Free Throw %
|82.2
|+ 1
|Tomas Satoransky made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:05
|+ 1
|Tomas Satoransky made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:05
|Personal foul on Delon Wright
|0:05
|+ 1
|Jabari Parker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:06
|+ 1
|Jabari Parker made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:06
|Clear path foul on Justin Holiday
|0:06
|+ 2
|Jonas Valanciunas made dunk, assist by Mike Conley
|0:07
|Offensive rebound by Justin Holiday
|0:17
|+ 3
|Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Parsons
|0:47
|+ 3
|Jeff Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thomas Bryant
|0:50
|+ 1
|Mike Conley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|128
|135
|Field Goals
|48-90 (53.3%)
|41-81 (50.6%)
|3-Pointers
|12-33 (36.4%)
|17-35 (48.6%)
|Free Throws
|20-26 (76.9%)
|36-43 (83.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|45
|50
|Offensive
|7
|9
|Defensive
|33
|36
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|35
|26
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|8
|11
|Fouls
|27
|21
|Technicals
|1
|0
|
|53.3
|FG%
|50.6
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|48.6
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|83.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|M. Conley
|28
|3
|12
|8/15
|3/7
|9/11
|3
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|+1
|54
|J. Valanciunas
|22
|8
|3
|10/17
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|28
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|0
|35
|A. Bradley
|21
|2
|5
|9/17
|3/9
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|-9
|31
|J. Holiday
|9
|4
|4
|3/7
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|28
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|-11
|22
|B. Caboclo
|3
|3
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-9
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|M. Conley
|28
|3
|12
|8/15
|3/7
|9/11
|3
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|+1
|54
|J. Valanciunas
|22
|8
|3
|10/17
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|28
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|0
|35
|A. Bradley
|21
|2
|5
|9/17
|3/9
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|-9
|31
|J. Holiday
|9
|4
|4
|3/7
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|28
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|-11
|22
|B. Caboclo
|3
|3
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-9
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|C. Parsons
|16
|6
|5
|6/10
|2/6
|2/3
|4
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|+3
|33
|J. Noah
|15
|8
|1
|6/8
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|26
|0
|1
|2
|0
|8
|-4
|24
|T. Dorsey
|7
|3
|1
|2/4
|2/3
|1/2
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|+2
|12
|D. Wright
|5
|1
|3
|2/5
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|13
|I. Rabb
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-12
|4
|C. Miles
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+6
|2
|K. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Watanabe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Washburn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jackson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|128
|40
|35
|48/90
|12/33
|20/26
|27
|234
|5
|3
|8
|7
|33
|-35
|238
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|B. Beal
|40
|5
|7
|12/17
|9/12
|7/9
|2
|38
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|+14
|60
|B. Portis
|18
|6
|2
|7/11
|3/5
|1/2
|3
|23
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|+7
|28
|J. Green
|15
|1
|3
|6/9
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|+10
|21
|T. Satoransky
|15
|6
|7
|3/10
|0/0
|9/9
|2
|37
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|-2
|36
|T. Ariza
|8
|4
|1
|3/8
|1/5
|1/2
|1
|25
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-3
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|B. Beal
|40
|5
|7
|12/17
|9/12
|7/9
|2
|38
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|+14
|60
|B. Portis
|18
|6
|2
|7/11
|3/5
|1/2
|3
|23
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|+7
|28
|J. Green
|15
|1
|3
|6/9
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|+10
|21
|T. Satoransky
|15
|6
|7
|3/10
|0/0
|9/9
|2
|37
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|-2
|36
|T. Ariza
|8
|4
|1
|3/8
|1/5
|1/2
|1
|25
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-3
|16
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Parker
|20
|11
|2
|6/13
|1/3
|7/9
|1
|29
|1
|1
|5
|2
|9
|+12
|32
|T. Bryant
|10
|7
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|8/8
|3
|19
|0
|2
|0
|3
|4
|-2
|23
|T. Brown Jr.
|5
|5
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|+2
|14
|C. Randle
|4
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|4
|W. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Dekker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McRae
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Mahinmi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|135
|45
|26
|41/81
|17/35
|36/43
|21
|234
|6
|7
|11
|9
|36
|+35
|234