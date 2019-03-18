MIA
OKC

No Text

Dragic, Wade lead Heat past Westbrook-less Thunder, 116-107

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 18, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) The Thunder were foundering without their star point guard, and the Miami Heat - like Oklahoma City trying to improve their playoff position - took advantage.

Goran Dragic had 26 points and 11 assists, and Dwyane Wade added 25 points in the Heat's 116-107 win Monday night over the Thunder, who played without the suspended Russell Westbrook.

Kelly Olynyk added 18 points and nine rebounds for Miami, which moved within one game of seventh-place Brooklyn in the Eastern Conference. The Heat snapped a six-game losing streak against Oklahoma City, which now has lost nine of its last 13 games to fall to sixth in the Western Conference.

''We put our track shoes on, put all our pads on and went out there ready for a tough basketball game that has a playoff kind of feel to it,'' said Wade, who played 33 minutes.

Paul George scored 31 points with nine rebounds and Jerami Grant had 27 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City. Dennis Schroder, who started in Westbrook's place, scored 20 points. Steven Adams had 10 points and 12 rebounds but was limited by foul trouble to 25 minutes.

Westbrook picked up his NBA-leading 16th technical foul in a loss to Golden State on Saturday, earning an automatic one-game suspension at a pivotal time for his team. He was not with the team on Monday and thus not inside Chesapeake Energy Arena to watch the Thunder struggle, shooting 43.7 percent and committing 19 turnovers.

Without Schroder running the second unit, Oklahoma City's bench lacked scoring punch and it showed, as Miami's reserves outscored the Thunder's 67-10. Dragic and Wade both came off the bench for the Heat, and reserve James Johnson had 14 points.

''The reality is, we're bringing some firepower off the bench,'' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. ''Our starters have been tremendous, but it's not going to work in this league all the time. You're not always going to be able to get off to the starts that you want. We're bringing a Hall of Famer off the bench, an All-Star. ... It's not like we're cringing when we go to the bench. It takes a collective effort.''

The first half featured wild swings. The Thunder led 13-0 after the Heat missed their first eight shots, but a 17-0 run by Miami's reserves put the Heat ahead before the end of the first quarter. The Heat led 41-29 with 8:12 left in the second quarter, but Oklahoma City pulled within 58-55 by halftime.

Miami rebuilt its lead to 15 points in the third quarter. A dunk by Grant with 11:02 left got the Thunder within 86-79 before a 15-3 run by the Heat ended all doubt. A 3-pointer by Josh Richardson - who is from the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond - put Miami up 101-82 with 7:29 left.

''They hit some tough shots,'' Schroder said. ''We forced them to shoot non-paint twos and D-Wade and Dragic did a great job tonight. Credit to them.

''We've just got to keep working every game, try to get better as a team and play together. Especially during tough stretches like we're going through now, we've got to stay together as a team.''

ENJOYING THE DRAMA

Spoelstra acknowledges the Heat's schedule to close the season is difficult, but says his team is ''embracing the competition.''

''We all feel alive in there,'' he said. ''It's not just because of the wins, because of the consequences, the pain of a loss and the celebration of getting the job done in a tough place. We know, even without Westbrook - which is a significant difference, let's be fair about that - but you still have to take care of business in a place where they don't lose very often. You have to play well and we were able to do that.''

TIP-INS

Heat: Justise Winslow missed his second straight game with a right thigh bruise suffered Friday against Milwaukee, while Rodney McGruder sat out with left knee soreness. ... Former Thunder player Dion Waiters received louder-than-usual applause as starting lineups were introduced, but Wade received a standing ovation when he entered four minutes into the game. ... Wade's 674 career points vs. the Thunder is his second-highest total against a Western Conference foe, behind only Portland (699).

Thunder: Westbrook could earn another one-game suspension for every two technical fouls the rest of the regular season. He's now missed nine games this season because of injury or suspension. ... Backup C Nerlens Noel didn't play because of a left quad contusion. ... Markieff Morris picked up a technical foul with 1:40 left in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Heat: Continue their four-game trip on Wednesday in San Antonio.

Thunder: Host Toronto on Wednesday before visiting the Raptors on Friday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
H. Whiteside
21 C
P. George
13 SF
36.6 Min. Per Game 36.6
28.3 Pts. Per Game 28.3
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
8.2 Reb. Per Game 8.2
55.0 Field Goal % 44.0
55.1 Three Point % 43.9
44.1 Free Throw % 83.9
  Defensive rebound by Dwyane Wade 0:08
  Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:11
+ 1 Dwyane Wade made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:15
+ 1 Dwyane Wade made 1st of 2 free throws 0:15
  Personal foul on Steven Adams 0:15
+ 3 Terrance Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steven Adams 0:21
  Personal foul on Terrance Ferguson 0:30
  Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:36
  Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:49
+ 2 Bam Adebayo made alley-oop shot, assist by Dwyane Wade 0:52
  Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson 1:00
Team Stats
Points 116 107
Field Goals 46-97 (47.4%) 38-87 (43.7%)
3-Pointers 9-29 (31.0%) 10-37 (27.0%)
Free Throws 15-16 (93.8%) 21-27 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 51 56
Offensive 9 13
Defensive 35 36
Team 7 7
Assists 30 21
Steals 13 4
Blocks 4 8
Turnovers 8 19
Fouls 23 17
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
G. Dragic PG 7
26 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST
home team logo
P. George SF 13
31 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Heat 34-36 27312830116
home team logo Thunder 42-29 25302032107
OKC -5.5, O/U 209.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
OKC -5.5, O/U 209.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 34-36 105.8 PPG 46.3 RPG 24.1 APG
home team logo Thunder 42-29 114.6 PPG 48.2 RPG 23.0 APG
Key Players
G. Dragic PG 14.4 PPG 2.8 RPG 4.0 APG 42.9 FG%
P. George SF 28.3 PPG 8.2 RPG 4.2 APG 44.0 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Dragic PG 26 PTS 5 REB 11 AST
P. George SF 31 PTS 9 REB 5 AST
47.4 FG% 43.7
31.0 3PT FG% 27.0
93.8 FT% 77.8
Heat
Starters
K. Olynyk
J. Richardson
D. Jones Jr.
B. Adebayo
D. Waiters
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Olynyk 18 9 1 7/10 1/3 3/3 1 35 1 0 0 1 8 +5 30
J. Richardson 9 7 6 3/14 1/5 2/2 1 39 1 0 1 3 4 +13 28
D. Jones Jr. 8 1 0 4/11 0/2 0/0 4 17 2 0 0 0 1 -9 11
B. Adebayo 8 7 4 4/9 0/0 0/0 3 29 2 1 4 2 5 -11 22
D. Waiters 6 4 1 3/8 0/4 0/0 3 27 1 0 1 0 4 -9 12
Starters
K. Olynyk
J. Richardson
D. Jones Jr.
B. Adebayo
D. Waiters
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Olynyk 18 9 1 7/10 1/3 3/3 1 35 1 0 0 1 8 +5 30
J. Richardson 9 7 6 3/14 1/5 2/2 1 39 1 0 1 3 4 +13 28
D. Jones Jr. 8 1 0 4/11 0/2 0/0 4 17 2 0 0 0 1 -9 11
B. Adebayo 8 7 4 4/9 0/0 0/0 3 29 2 1 4 2 5 -11 22
D. Waiters 6 4 1 3/8 0/4 0/0 3 27 1 0 1 0 4 -9 12
Bench
G. Dragic
D. Wade
J. Johnson
H. Whiteside
R. Anderson
C. Cooke
R. McGruder
J. Winslow
Y. Maten
D. Robinson
U. Haslem
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Dragic 26 5 11 9/17 6/9 2/2 3 29 2 0 0 0 5 +14 55
D. Wade 25 4 5 10/17 1/4 4/5 4 33 1 1 2 1 3 +18 39
J. Johnson 14 3 2 5/8 0/2 4/4 2 21 3 2 0 1 2 +16 26
H. Whiteside 2 4 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 1 3 +8 6
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McGruder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Winslow - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Maten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 116 44 30 46/97 9/29 15/16 23 235 13 4 8 9 35 +45 229
Thunder
Starters
P. George
J. Grant
D. Schroder
S. Adams
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. George 31 9 5 9/18 4/11 9/9 1 38 2 2 5 1 8 0 49
J. Grant 27 10 1 10/16 1/2 6/7 1 40 0 3 0 3 7 +9 42
D. Schroder 20 3 6 7/16 2/5 4/6 1 36 0 0 5 0 3 +2 30
S. Adams 10 12 3 5/6 0/0 0/2 6 24 1 2 2 4 8 +4 29
T. Ferguson 9 4 2 3/9 3/9 0/0 2 37 1 0 3 1 3 +10 15
Starters
P. George
J. Grant
D. Schroder
S. Adams
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. George 31 9 5 9/18 4/11 9/9 1 38 2 2 5 1 8 0 49
J. Grant 27 10 1 10/16 1/2 6/7 1 40 0 3 0 3 7 +9 42
D. Schroder 20 3 6 7/16 2/5 4/6 1 36 0 0 5 0 3 +2 30
S. Adams 10 12 3 5/6 0/0 0/2 6 24 1 2 2 4 8 +4 29
T. Ferguson 9 4 2 3/9 3/9 0/0 2 37 1 0 3 1 3 +10 15
Bench
A. Nader
M. Morris
P. Patterson
D. Burton
H. Diallo
R. Felton
R. Westbrook
N. Noel
A. Roberson
D. Grantham
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Nader 6 2 1 2/7 0/4 2/3 1 15 0 1 3 1 1 -14 8
M. Morris 4 4 1 2/9 0/3 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 1 3 -12 10
P. Patterson 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1 -6 1
D. Burton 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 -13 0
H. Diallo 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 1 1 -14 2
R. Felton 0 2 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 1 1 -11 5
R. Westbrook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Noel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Grantham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 49 21 38/87 10/37 21/27 17 234 4 8 19 13 36 -45 191
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores