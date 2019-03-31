MEM
Valanciunas' huge night helps Grizzlies overcome Booker's 48

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 31, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) Jonas Valanciunas scored a career-high 34 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, Mike Conley added 33 points and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame 48 from Devin Booker to beat the Phoenix Suns 120-115 on Saturday night.

Valanciunas scored 10 points in the final 4 1/2 minutes as the Grizzlies finished on a 16-9 run. They had lost five of seven.

Booker had 24 points in the first quarter and fell two short of becoming the fifth player in NBA history to score at least 50 points in three straight games. He had the ball on the final two Suns possessions but was double-teamed and could not get off a shot.

Valanciunas hit two free throws to tie the game at 106 before Conley hit a 3-pointer for a lead the Grizzlies never lost.

Memphis turned to Valanciunas almost every time down the court, taking advantage of a mismatch underneath after Suns center Deandre Ayton left with a left ankle injury late in the third quarter.

Booker made two free throws for a 106-104 lead with 4:50 remaining, giving him 46 points, but he made one more field goal.

Valanciunas went 16 of 28 from the field and added five assists. Justin Holiday had 14 points and Bruno Caboclo had 12.

Booker was 19 or 29 from the field and added 11 assists. He has scored 20 points in the first half in five games this season, the most in the league.

Ayton had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Suns, who have lost six in a row.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: The Grizzlies lost the first game of the season series when Booker hit a jumper with 1.7 seconds remaining in the Suns' 102-100 victory. . For the last two weeks, the Grizzlies have limited their off days to film study, meetings and shootarounds. ''Everybody is banged up,'' coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. ''We just wanted to see what we could do to rest their legs as much as possible and help guys recover. It's more about being fresh and ready for the games.''

Suns: Ayton has a team rookie-record 39 double-doubles, two more than Alvan Adams had in 1975-76. . Booker has scored 25 points in 10 straight games, one short of Amare Stoudemire's franchise record. ... Reserve C Richaun Holmes (migraine) did not play . F Josh Jackson had 10 points in his first game back after missing three with a right ankle sprain.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Play at the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday in the second game of a four-game road trip.

Suns: Host Cleveland on Monday.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Valanciunas
17 C
D. Booker
1 SG
35.4 Min. Per Game 35.4
26.5 Pts. Per Game 26.5
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
56.4 Field Goal % 46.6
56.3 Three Point % 46.2
79.3 Free Throw % 86.3
  Mike Conley missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:09
+ 1 Mike Conley made 1st of 2 free throws 0:09
  Personal foul on Devin Booker 0:09
  Personal foul on Mikal Bridges 0:23
  Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas 0:32
+ 2 Jonas Valanciunas made floating jump shot, assist by Tyler Dorsey 0:42
  Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas 1:17
+ 2 Jonas Valanciunas made layup, assist by Mike Conley 1:40
  PHO team rebound 1:50
  Josh Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:50
  Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas 1:50
Team Stats
Points 120 115
Field Goals 41-89 (46.1%) 43-81 (53.1%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 12-28 (42.9%)
Free Throws 30-40 (75.0%) 17-23 (73.9%)
Total Rebounds 53 49
Offensive 15 7
Defensive 29 33
Team 9 9
Assists 24 27
Steals 15 8
Blocks 6 7
Turnovers 11 19
Fouls 18 26
Technicals 0 0
J. Valanciunas C 17
34 PTS, 20 REB, 5 AST
D. Booker SG 1
48 PTS, 3 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 31-45 23313432120
home team logo Suns 17-60 38243023115
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 31-45 102.8 PPG 41.6 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Suns 17-60 106.9 PPG 40.4 RPG 23.8 APG
Key Players
J. Valanciunas C 19.8 PPG 10.4 RPG 2.1 APG 55.1 FG%
D. Booker SG 26.5 PPG 4.2 RPG 6.7 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Valanciunas C 34 PTS 20 REB 5 AST
D. Booker SG 48 PTS 3 REB 11 AST
46.1 FG% 53.1
32.0 3PT FG% 42.9
75.0 FT% 73.9
Bench
D. Wright
I. Rabb
C. Parsons
J. Carter
J. Washburn
J. Noah
A. Bradley
D. Hannahs
K. Anderson
Y. Watanabe
D. Brooks
J. Jackson Jr.
C. Miles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Wright 11 3 3 3/8 1/2 4/6 1 28 5 2 1 1 2 -3 26
I. Rabb 5 5 2 2/6 0/0 1/3 1 13 1 0 0 2 3 +3 15
C. Parsons 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 1 -11 0
J. Carter 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -12 0
J. Washburn 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 1 0 0 0 0 -9 5
J. Noah - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hannahs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 120 44 24 41/89 8/25 30/40 18 235 15 6 11 15 29 +25 222
Bench
J. Jackson
T. Daniels
J. Crawford
E. Okobo
R. Spalding
J. Fredette
R. Holmes
G. King
T. Warren
T. Johnson
K. Oubre Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Jackson 10 4 1 4/9 1/4 1/2 4 30 0 1 1 0 4 -6 16
T. Daniels 9 2 0 3/8 3/5 0/0 2 21 1 0 0 0 2 +2 12
J. Crawford 8 2 8 2/3 1/1 3/5 1 30 1 0 2 0 2 -11 25
E. Okobo 3 2 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 2 7 1 0 0 1 1 -6 6
R. Spalding 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 -3 0
J. Fredette - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Oubre Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 115 40 27 43/81 12/28 17/23 26 235 8 7 19 7 33 -25 205
NBA Scores