PHO
HOU

Rockets set NBA record with 27 3s in 149-113 rout of Suns

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 07, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) In a game that was decided by halftime, Houston's prolific 3-point shooting added a little excitement in the last few minutes.

James Harden scored 30 points in just three quarters as the Rockets broke their NBA record by making 27 3-pointers in a 149-113 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

Eric Gordon led the 3-point brigade by tying a career high with eight, Harden added five, P.J. Tucker had four and Danuel House three.

Gary Clark tied the record with a little over three minutes to play and Houston missed the next four before Austin Rivers broke it with 1:09 remaining. He crouched a bit and pointed at the Phoenix bench after the make as fans bellowed: ''Threeeeeeee!''

''There was no choice,'' Rivers deadpanned. ''The ball was coming to me.''

He said he didn't realize they were close to breaking the record until he heard the crowd yelling at them to take more 3s.

''I think it made it interesting especially toward the end,'' Rivers said. ''It made guys play for something else. When you're up by like 35, 40 points that's a lot of points.''

Houston has made 26 twice this season with the last time coming Tuesday at Sacramento.

The Rockets had a 10-point lead after one and a 43-point second quarter allowed them to tie a season high with 77 points in the first half to take a 30-point lead into halftime.

Houston led by 15 with just more than four minutes left in the second before ending the quarter with a 21-6 spurt to pad the lead. Harden had 10 points in that span and Gordon and Tucker added 3-pointers to help the Rockets turn this one into a blowout early.

Harden, who had 13 rebounds and nine assists, scored 16 points in the third quarter, capped by a 3-pointer just before the buzzer which gave Houston a 40-point advantage entering the fourth quarter. Harden made the shot and held his follow through for a couple of seconds before walking to bench - where he'd remain for the rest of the night with the game well in hand.

It was the second straight game in which Harden sat out the entire fourth quarter, giving the league's leading scorer, who averages almost 37 minutes a game, some much-needed rest as the playoffs approach.

Chris Paul was pleased that the Rockets played to their level despite playing one of the league's worst teams.

''We understand that we're playing for something and we're all trying to stay sharp,'' he said.

Associate head coach Jeff Bzdelik coached the Rockets for the second straight game with coach Mike D'Antoni out with the stomach flu. It's unclear whether D'Antoni will be healthy in time to travel with the team to Oklahoma City for Tuesday night's game.

Harden wasn't the only one who sat in the final period, with all of Houston's starters getting a little break in this lopsided game.

Jamal Crawford had 27 points off the bench for the Suns with rising stars Devin Booker and Kelly Oubre out for the season with injuries.

''As a young team we have a lot to learn ... we didn't necessarily play smart,'' Phoenix coach Igor Stefan Kokoskov said.

TIP-INS

Suns: Richaun Holmes missed his second straight game with a sprained left ankle. ... Mikal Bridges and Dragan Bender scored 19 each.

Rockets: Harden has scored at least 20 points in 56 straight games. ... The Rockets have made at least 20 in six of their last 12 games and 18 times this season. ... Clint Capela added 22 points and 13 rebounds.

THEY SAID IT

Paul on the team's mindset when opponents double-team Harden: ''I get it. He scores a lot of points, so you want to double him. But that means you're leaving me, Gordy, Tuck, all of us wide open.''

UP NEXT

Suns: Play the season finale at Dallas on Tuesday night.

Rockets: Wrap up the regular season at Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

---

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Jackson
20 SF
J. Harden
13 SG
36.9 Min. Per Game 36.9
36.2 Pts. Per Game 36.2
7.6 Ast. Per Game 7.6
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
41.5 Field Goal % 44.2
41.5 Three Point % 44.2
67.3 Free Throw % 87.8
  Defensive rebound by Gerald Green 0:18
  PHO team rebound 0:37
+ 2 Elie Okobo made driving dunk, assist by De'Anthony Melton 0:56
+ 3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot 1:09
  Personal foul on Ray Spalding 1:16
  Defensive rebound by Ray Spalding 1:31
  Gary Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:34
  Offensive rebound by Gary Clark 1:39
+ 2 Kenneth Faried made dunk 1:59
  Gerald Green missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:00
+ 2 De'Anthony Melton made driving layup, assist by Jimmer Fredette 2:14
Team Stats
Points 113 149
Field Goals 43-93 (46.2%) 53-100 (53.0%)
3-Pointers 11-34 (32.4%) 27-57 (47.4%)
Free Throws 16-21 (76.2%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 51 56
Offensive 8 12
Defensive 34 40
Team 9 4
Assists 26 34
Steals 8 12
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 0 0
J. Crawford SG 11
27 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
J. Harden SG 13
30 PTS, 13 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 19-62 24233036113
home team logo Rockets 53-28 34434032149
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 19-62 107.4 PPG 40.4 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Rockets 53-28 113.5 PPG 41.9 RPG 21.1 APG
Key Players
J. Crawford SG 6.9 PPG 1.2 RPG 3.5 APG 37.6 FG%
J. Harden SG 36.2 PPG 6.5 RPG 7.6 APG 44.0 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Crawford SG 27 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
J. Harden SG 30 PTS 13 REB 9 AST
46.2 FG% 53.0
32.4 3PT FG% 47.4
76.2 FT% 76.2
Bench
J. Crawford
D. Melton
T. Daniels
J. Fredette
R. Holmes
G. King
T. Warren
T. Johnson
K. Oubre Jr.
D. Booker
D. Ayton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Crawford 27 4 6 9/17 4/8 5/5 0 27 1 0 2 0 4 -20 42
D. Melton 12 4 6 5/8 1/2 1/1 1 22 0 0 4 1 3 -6 24
T. Daniels 3 3 1 1/8 1/6 0/0 2 26 1 0 0 1 2 -21 9
J. Fredette 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 0 -1 3
R. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Oubre Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Booker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ayton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 113 42 26 43/93 11/34 16/21 18 237 8 0 13 8 34 -180 202
Bench
D. House Jr.
A. Rivers
Nene
K. Faried
G. Clark
I. Shumpert
G. Green
C. Chiozza
V. Edwards
M. Frazier
I. Hartenstein
T. Duval
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. House Jr. 13 6 1 5/7 3/4 0/0 2 21 1 1 0 0 6 +15 23
A. Rivers 10 0 5 4/9 2/5 0/1 1 22 1 0 0 0 0 -5 21
Nene 10 3 3 4/7 0/1 2/2 3 14 0 1 0 1 2 +2 20
K. Faried 7 3 0 3/4 0/1 1/1 0 8 0 1 0 2 1 +4 11
G. Clark 6 4 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 2 2 +1 10
I. Shumpert 5 1 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 20 0 0 0 0 1 +8 6
G. Green 2 2 0 1/6 0/5 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 2 -4 4
C. Chiozza 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 1 0 0 1 +1 4
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 149 52 34 53/100 27/57 16/21 16 236 12 5 9 12 40 +180 277
NBA Scores