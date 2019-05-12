PHI
TOR

No Text

Leonard hits bouncer at buzzer, Raptors beat 76ers in Game 7

  • STATS AP
  • May 12, 2019

TORONTO (AP) Kawhi Leonard hit a shot from the corner over Joel Embiid at the buzzer that bounced off the rim four times before falling to give the Toronto Raptors a 92-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

After Philadelphia's Jimmy Butler tied it with a driving layup with 4.2 seconds left, Toronto used its final timeout to draw up a play for Leonard, who dribbled toward the right corner and launched the high-arching shot.

It bounced to the top of the backboard, hit the near side of the rim again, then the other side twice before going through, setting off a wild celebration as the Raptors advanced to the conference finals for the second time in four seasons. They will open the conference finals Wednesday night at Milwaukee.

Leonard scored 41 points on 16-of-39 shooting. Serge Ibaka added 17 points, and Pascal Siakam had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Embiid led the 76ers with 21 points and 11 rebounds. JJ Redick had 17 points, Butler added 16, and Tobias Harris had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

---

Key Players
J. Embiid
21 C
K. Leonard
2 SF
36.8 Min. Per Game 36.8
31.0 Pts. Per Game 31.0
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
42.8 Field Goal % 53.9
42.9 Three Point % 54.9
82.2 Free Throw % 86.8
+ 2 Kawhi Leonard made fade-away jump shot 0:00
+ 2 Jimmy Butler made finger-roll layup 0:04
  Kawhi Leonard missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:10
+ 1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 0:10
  Personal foul on JJ Redick 0:10
+ 1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:12
+ 1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 0:12
  Personal foul on Serge Ibaka 0:12
  Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:26
  Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka 0:38
  Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard 0:58
Team Stats
Points 90 92
Field Goals 28-65 (43.1%) 34-89 (38.2%)
3-Pointers 9-27 (33.3%) 7-30 (23.3%)
Free Throws 25-30 (83.3%) 17-19 (89.5%)
Total Rebounds 47 52
Offensive 5 16
Defensive 36 33
Team 6 3
Assists 16 15
Steals 4 10
Blocks 7 4
Turnovers 15 10
Fouls 21 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Embiid C 21
21 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
41 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo 3 76ers 3-4 1327242690
home team logo 2 Raptors 4-3 1826232592
Game 7
TOR wins 4-3
TOR -6.5, O/U 210
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
Game 7
TOR wins 4-3
TOR -6.5, O/U 210
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 3-4 110.4 PPG 49.2 RPG 25.2 APG
home team logo Raptors 4-3 104.6 PPG 41.2 RPG 23.0 APG
Key Players
J. Embiid C 20.1 PPG 10.4 RPG 3.3 APG 44.0 FG%
K. Leonard SF 31.0 PPG 8.5 RPG 3.6 APG 56.3 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Embiid C 21 PTS 11 REB 4 AST
K. Leonard SF 41 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
43.1 FG% 38.2
33.3 3PT FG% 23.3
83.3 FT% 89.5
76ers
Starters
J. Embiid
J. Redick
J. Butler
T. Harris
B. Simmons
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Embiid 21 11 4 6/18 1/6 8/9 3 45 0 3 4 1 10 +10 39
J. Redick 17 4 3 5/11 4/8 3/3 1 40 1 1 1 0 4 +2 28
J. Butler 16 4 1 5/14 1/6 5/6 3 42 1 0 1 1 3 +4 22
T. Harris 15 10 3 5/9 2/5 3/4 5 42 1 0 2 1 9 +1 30
B. Simmons 13 8 5 4/5 0/0 5/6 5 42 1 3 5 1 7 +2 30
Bench
J. Ennis III
M. Scott
G. Monroe
J. Bolden
B. Marjanovic
J. Simmons
T. McConnell
S. Milton
F. Korkmaz
Z. Smith
H. Highsmith
A. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Ennis III 6 2 0 2/4 1/1 1/2 1 14 0 0 1 1 1 -8 7
M. Scott 2 2 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 2 -12 4
G. Monroe 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 -9 -1
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. McConnell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Highsmith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 90 41 16 28/65 9/27 25/30 21 236 4 7 15 5 36 -10 159
Raptors
Starters
K. Leonard
P. Siakam
K. Lowry
M. Gasol
D. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 41 8 3 16/39 2/9 7/8 1 43 3 0 4 4 4 -2 54
P. Siakam 11 11 2 4/11 0/2 3/4 3 37 2 0 1 2 9 -6 27
K. Lowry 10 6 6 4/13 1/7 1/1 4 39 2 0 2 2 4 +2 28
M. Gasol 7 11 0 3/8 1/4 0/0 4 45 0 3 0 2 9 -10 21
D. Green 2 4 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 30 1 1 0 1 3 -6 10
Bench
S. Ibaka
F. VanVleet
J. Meeks
J. Lin
N. Powell
E. Moreland
P. McCaw
M. Miller
C. Boucher
O. Anunoby
J. Loyd
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Ibaka 17 8 3 6/10 3/5 2/2 4 29 0 0 2 4 4 +22 29
F. VanVleet 4 1 0 0/5 0/2 4/4 4 15 2 0 1 1 0 +10 6
J. Meeks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Moreland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Anunoby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 49 15 34/89 7/30 17/19 22 238 10 4 10 16 33 +10 175
NBA Scores