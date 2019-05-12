Leonard hits bouncer at buzzer, Raptors beat 76ers in Game 7
TORONTO (AP) Kawhi Leonard hit a shot from the corner over Joel Embiid at the buzzer that bounced off the rim four times before falling to give the Toronto Raptors a 92-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.
After Philadelphia's Jimmy Butler tied it with a driving layup with 4.2 seconds left, Toronto used its final timeout to draw up a play for Leonard, who dribbled toward the right corner and launched the high-arching shot.
It bounced to the top of the backboard, hit the near side of the rim again, then the other side twice before going through, setting off a wild celebration as the Raptors advanced to the conference finals for the second time in four seasons. They will open the conference finals Wednesday night at Milwaukee.
Leonard scored 41 points on 16-of-39 shooting. Serge Ibaka added 17 points, and Pascal Siakam had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Embiid led the 76ers with 21 points and 11 rebounds. JJ Redick had 17 points, Butler added 16, and Tobias Harris had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
---
|36.8
|Min. Per Game
|36.8
|31.0
|Pts. Per Game
|31.0
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|8.5
|Reb. Per Game
|8.5
|42.8
|Field Goal %
|53.9
|42.9
|Three Point %
|54.9
|82.2
|Free Throw %
|86.8
|+ 2
|Kawhi Leonard made fade-away jump shot
|0:00
|+ 2
|Jimmy Butler made finger-roll layup
|0:04
|Kawhi Leonard missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:10
|+ 1
|Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:10
|Personal foul on JJ Redick
|0:10
|+ 1
|Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:12
|+ 1
|Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:12
|Personal foul on Serge Ibaka
|0:12
|Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:26
|Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka
|0:38
|Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|0:58
|Team Stats
|Points
|90
|92
|Field Goals
|28-65 (43.1%)
|34-89 (38.2%)
|3-Pointers
|9-27 (33.3%)
|7-30 (23.3%)
|Free Throws
|25-30 (83.3%)
|17-19 (89.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|47
|52
|Offensive
|5
|16
|Defensive
|36
|33
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|16
|15
|Steals
|4
|10
|Blocks
|7
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|10
|Fouls
|21
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
|J. Embiid C
|20.1 PPG
|10.4 RPG
|3.3 APG
|44.0 FG%
|
|K. Leonard SF
|31.0 PPG
|8.5 RPG
|3.6 APG
|56.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Embiid C
|21 PTS
|11 REB
|4 AST
|K. Leonard SF
|41 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|
|43.1
|FG%
|38.2
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|23.3
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|89.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Embiid
|21
|11
|4
|6/18
|1/6
|8/9
|3
|45
|0
|3
|4
|1
|10
|+10
|39
|J. Redick
|17
|4
|3
|5/11
|4/8
|3/3
|1
|40
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|+2
|28
|J. Butler
|16
|4
|1
|5/14
|1/6
|5/6
|3
|42
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|+4
|22
|T. Harris
|15
|10
|3
|5/9
|2/5
|3/4
|5
|42
|1
|0
|2
|1
|9
|+1
|30
|B. Simmons
|13
|8
|5
|4/5
|0/0
|5/6
|5
|42
|1
|3
|5
|1
|7
|+2
|30
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Ennis III
|6
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-8
|7
|M. Scott
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-12
|4
|G. Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-9
|-1
|J. Bolden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Marjanovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. McConnell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Milton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Korkmaz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Highsmith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|90
|41
|16
|28/65
|9/27
|25/30
|21
|236
|4
|7
|15
|5
|36
|-10
|159
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Leonard
|41
|8
|3
|16/39
|2/9
|7/8
|1
|43
|3
|0
|4
|4
|4
|-2
|54
|P. Siakam
|11
|11
|2
|4/11
|0/2
|3/4
|3
|37
|2
|0
|1
|2
|9
|-6
|27
|K. Lowry
|10
|6
|6
|4/13
|1/7
|1/1
|4
|39
|2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|+2
|28
|M. Gasol
|7
|11
|0
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|4
|45
|0
|3
|0
|2
|9
|-10
|21
|D. Green
|2
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|30
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|-6
|10
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|S. Ibaka
|17
|8
|3
|6/10
|3/5
|2/2
|4
|29
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4
|+22
|29
|F. VanVleet
|4
|1
|0
|0/5
|0/2
|4/4
|4
|15
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|+10
|6
|J. Meeks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Powell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Moreland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. McCaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Boucher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Anunoby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Loyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|92
|49
|15
|34/89
|7/30
|17/19
|22
|238
|10
|4
|10
|16
|33
|+10
|175