HOU
WAS

No Text

Harden scores 59 points, Rockets outlast Wizards 159-158

  • AP
  • Oct 30, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) James Harden scored 59 points and made one of two free throws with 2.4 seconds to play to give the Houston Rockets a 159-158 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Bradley Beal scored 46 points for Washington, hitting three throws with 8.1 seconds left to tie it at 158.

Harden was 18 of 32 from the field, 6 of 14 from 3-point range, and made 17 of 18 free throws. He also had nine assists in 37 minutes.

Russell Westbrook had had just three points in the first three quarters, then scored 14 in the fourth quarter and finished with his second triple-double of the season. He had 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

Clint Capela added 21 points and 12 rebounds to help Houston improved to 3-1.

Rui Hachimura had 23 points in his home debut for the Wizards, Davis Bertans added 21 and Washington shot 62.6% from the field. The Wizards dropped to 1-3.

Hachimura, the highest drafted Japanese-born player in NBA history, had lots of fans in his home debut, including Shinsuke Sugiyama, the Japanese ambassador to the U.S.

Washington coach Scott Brooks coached Harden and Westbrook for three seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder and is intrigued to see what the two, who were reunited in the offseason, can do with Houston.

''They're going to do wonderful things together,'' Brooks predicts.

TIP-INS

Rockets: F P.J. Tucker began the season with three games of at least 15 points. ''He's so important that he was a couple of minutes late for the plane, and I told the guys, `We're waiting for him. He's the only guy shooting the ball,''' coach Mike D'Antoni joked. ... G Austin Rivers was assessed a technical foul in the fourth quarter.

Wizards: F Troy Brown had 14 points in his first game. Brown missed the first three games with a left calf injury. ... G C.J. Miles (left foot) has been assigned to the G League Capital City Go-Go on a rehab assignment. .F Admiral Schofield has also been sent to the Go-Go and G Justin Robinson has been recalled from the G League.

UP NEXT

Rockets: At Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

Wizards: Host Minnesota on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
B. Beal
3 SG
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
20.3 Pts. Per Game 20.3
7.7 Ast. Per Game 7.7
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
48.5 Field Goal % 39.1
47.3 Three Point % 34.5
72.4 Free Throw % 80.8
  Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura 0:00
  James Harden missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:02
+ 1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 0:02
  Shooting foul on Isaac Bonga 0:02
+ 1 Bradley Beal made 3rd of 3 free throws 0:07
+ 1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 3 free throws 0:07
+ 1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 3 free throws 0:07
  Full timeout called 0:07
  Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker 0:07
+ 1 P.J. Tucker made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:13
+ 1 P.J. Tucker made 1st of 2 free throws 0:13
Team Stats
Points 159 158
Field Goals 55-103 (53.4%) 57-91 (62.6%)
3-Pointers 23-54 (42.6%) 20-36 (55.6%)
Free Throws 26-33 (78.8%) 24-29 (82.8%)
Total Rebounds 48 46
Offensive 19 11
Defensive 25 29
Team 4 6
Assists 34 31
Steals 10 6
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 13 19
Fouls 24 27
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
J. Harden SG 13
59 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
B. Beal SG 3
46 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 2-1 35413548159
home team logo Wizards 1-2 34434041158
WAS 8, O/U 234
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
WAS 8, O/U 234
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 2-1 117.7 PPG 47.3 RPG 24.3 APG
home team logo Wizards 1-2 106.3 PPG 45 RPG 25.7 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 29.3 PPG 4.7 RPG 8.7 APG 28.6 FG%
B. Beal SG 20.3 PPG 5.7 RPG 7.7 APG 30.6 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harden SG 59 PTS 3 REB 9 AST
B. Beal SG 46 PTS 6 REB 8 AST
53.4 FG% 62.6
42.6 3PT FG% 55.6
78.8 FT% 82.8
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
C. Capela
R. Westbrook
D. House Jr.
P. Tucker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 59 3 9 18/32 6/14 17/18 3 37 1 0 4 1 2 +6 77
C. Capela 21 12 3 9/13 0/0 3/7 1 29 1 1 1 5 7 -1 40
R. Westbrook 17 10 12 7/16 1/5 2/4 2 34 2 1 4 4 6 +2 50
D. House Jr. 16 7 1 5/9 4/7 2/2 1 28 2 1 1 3 4 -2 27
P. Tucker 9 5 4 3/7 1/4 2/2 5 33 3 0 0 2 3 +9 25
Starters
J. Harden
C. Capela
R. Westbrook
D. House Jr.
P. Tucker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 59 3 9 18/32 6/14 17/18 3 37 1 0 4 1 2 +6 77
C. Capela 21 12 3 9/13 0/0 3/7 1 29 1 1 1 5 7 -1 40
R. Westbrook 17 10 12 7/16 1/5 2/4 2 34 2 1 4 4 6 +2 50
D. House Jr. 16 7 1 5/9 4/7 2/2 1 28 2 1 1 3 4 -2 27
P. Tucker 9 5 4 3/7 1/4 2/2 5 33 3 0 0 2 3 +9 25
Bench
E. Gordon
A. Rivers
T. Sefolosha
R. Anderson
B. McLemore
T. Chandler
G. Clark
M. Frazier
C. Clemons
I. Hartenstein
Nene
G. Green
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Gordon 15 1 1 5/13 5/13 0/0 4 30 0 0 1 1 0 +1 17
A. Rivers 11 1 3 4/6 3/5 0/0 4 19 0 0 0 0 1 -13 18
T. Sefolosha 3 3 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 10 0 1 2 3 0 -6 7
R. Anderson 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1 -4 4
B. McLemore 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 7 1 0 0 0 0 +13 4
T. Chandler 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 3
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Clemons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 159 44 34 55/103 23/54 26/33 24 234 10 4 13 19 25 +5 272
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
R. Hachimura
T. Bryant
I. Smith
I. Bonga
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 46 6 8 14/20 7/12 11/12 4 40 3 0 5 2 4 +8 66
R. Hachimura 23 5 0 9/15 3/3 2/2 2 35 0 0 1 2 3 -12 27
T. Bryant 13 12 5 5/10 0/1 3/4 1 34 1 4 1 1 11 -6 39
I. Smith 6 1 3 3/6 0/2 0/2 2 23 0 0 1 0 1 -7 12
I. Bonga 6 3 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 5 24 0 0 2 2 1 -16 11
Starters
B. Beal
R. Hachimura
T. Bryant
I. Smith
I. Bonga
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 46 6 8 14/20 7/12 11/12 4 40 3 0 5 2 4 +8 66
R. Hachimura 23 5 0 9/15 3/3 2/2 2 35 0 0 1 2 3 -12 27
T. Bryant 13 12 5 5/10 0/1 3/4 1 34 1 4 1 1 11 -6 39
I. Smith 6 1 3 3/6 0/2 0/2 2 23 0 0 1 0 1 -7 12
I. Bonga 6 3 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 5 24 0 0 2 2 1 -16 11
Bench
D. Bertans
I. Thomas
T. Brown Jr.
M. Wagner
J. Wall
J. McRae
A. Schofield
C. Chiozza
J. Robinson
G. Mathews
I. Mahinmi
C. Miles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Bertans 21 3 2 7/10 6/9 1/1 4 26 0 0 0 0 3 +4 28
I. Thomas 17 2 10 6/11 2/4 3/3 5 24 1 0 5 1 1 +7 35
T. Brown Jr. 14 3 0 5/7 2/4 2/2 2 16 0 0 1 1 2 +12 16
M. Wagner 12 5 1 5/8 0/1 2/3 2 13 1 0 3 2 3 +5 17
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schofield - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Chiozza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Mathews - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 158 40 31 57/91 20/36 24/29 27 235 6 4 19 11 29 -5 251
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores