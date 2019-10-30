MIL
Walker scores 32 points, Celtics rally to beat Bucks 116-105

  • Oct 30, 2019

BOSTON (AP) The Bucks exploited gaps in the Celtics' defense on their way to beating Boston in five games last season in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Celtics used a balanced, barrage of offense to return the favor in their first matchup this season.

Kemba Walker had 21 of his 32 points in the second half and Boston rallied to beat Milwaukee 116-105 on Wednesday night.

Jayson Tatum added 25 points, Gordon Hayward had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Marcus Smart finished with 19 points and six assists. Boston shot 54% from the field over the final two quarters.

''We've got so many talented guys on this team everybody should be chipping in to be the team we want to be,'' Tatum said.

Milwaukee dominated in the first half, leading by 19 at one point. But the Celtics responded in the third quarter, using a 26-7 run over the final 6:38 of the period to take an 80-76 edge into the fourth.

''They got going pretty good,'' Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. ''Kemba's a great player, but they played through Hayward a little bit. Tatum made some big shots, tough shots. They mixed and matched well - those three tonight.''

Boston kept that momentum, beginning the final period with an 11-4 run to open a 91-80 lead.

''I think it started on the defensive end,'' Hayward said. ''We kept getting stops, our energy picked up and that kind of turned it around for us in the second half.''

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 26 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 14 rebounds, but the reigning MVP lost his composure late, first picking up a hard foul on Smart and then a technical foul in the final minute.

Antetokounmpo said there was no malicious intent on the play with Smart.

''Nothing,'' Antetokounmpo said. ''I tried to go for the rebound. He tried to go for the rebound. Two guys that play hard and we both ended up on the floor.''

The Celtics started Daniel Theis at center and the defensive-minded Smart at guard with Jaylen Brown out with an illness and Enes Kanter sidelined for the third straight game with a bruised left knee.

It did little to stop the much bigger Bucks front line from getting in the paint early on as Milwaukee sliced through Boston's interior and hit nine 3-pointers on their way to a 58-42 halftime lead

TIP-INS

Bucks: Antetokounmpo had his third straight double-double. ... Milwaukee had a 37-8 edge in bench scoring.

Celtics: Walker, Tatum and Hayward were a combined 7 of 26 from the field in the first half.

AIR MAIL

Antetokounmpo airballed a pair of free throws with 1:46 left in the second quarter, igniting a chorus of cheers from the home crowd.

But Antetokounmpo, who entered the night shooting just 54 percent from the line, bounced back at the end of the half by connecting on all three of his free throw attempts after being fouled by Smart with one second to play.

FIRST IMPRESSION

One of the memories that still stands out for Celtics coach Brad Stevens about serving as Eastern Conference All-Star Game coach in 2017 is what Antetokounmpo - then a first-time All-Star - told him before the game.

''I remember him telling me, `I'm going to play hard,''' Stevens recalled. ''I'm like, `You might be one of a few.' But that's the deal, right? He just plays really hard.''

Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, six rebounds, three steals and a block that night.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At Orlando on Friday night.

Celtics: Host New York on Friday night.

Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
J. Tatum
0 PF
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
20.3 Pts. Per Game 20.3
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
9.3 Reb. Per Game 9.3
54.5 Field Goal % 37.3
50.9 Three Point % 36.8
55.3 Free Throw % 71.4
+ 1 Khris Middleton made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:14
+ 1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws 0:14
  Shooting foul on Jayson Tatum 0:14
+ 2 Semi Ojeleye made dunk, assist by Gordon Hayward 0:19
+ 1 Kemba Walker made free throw 0:25
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul 0:25
+ 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup 0:25
+ 1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:29
+ 1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 0:29
  Personal foul on Pat Connaughton 0:29
+ 2 Khris Middleton made driving dunk 0:29
Team Stats
Points 105 116
Field Goals 38-82 (46.3%) 41-92 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 14-45 (31.1%) 17-41 (41.5%)
Free Throws 15-24 (62.5%) 17-21 (81.0%)
Total Rebounds 54 54
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 40 40
Team 9 9
Assists 21 25
Steals 3 4
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 15 9
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 1 1
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
22 PTS, 14 REB, 5 AST
K. Walker PG 8
32 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Bucks 2-2 34241829105
home team logo Celtics 3-1 19233836116
BOS 3.5, O/U 224
TD Garden Boston, MA
BOS 3.5, O/U 224
TD Garden Boston, MA
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 2-2 124.0 PPG 50 RPG 27.3 APG
home team logo Celtics 3-1 107.7 PPG 47.7 RPG 21.0 APG
Key Players
K. Middleton SF 19.0 PPG 6.7 RPG 2.7 APG 43.5 FG%
K. Walker PG 22.0 PPG 4.7 RPG 2.7 APG 40.4 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Middleton SF 26 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
K. Walker PG 32 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
46.3 FG% 44.6
31.1 3PT FG% 41.5
62.5 FT% 81.0
Bucks
Starters
K. Middleton
G. Antetokounmpo
B. Lopez
E. Bledsoe
W. Matthews
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Middleton 26 6 3 10/15 3/6 3/3 3 33 0 0 1 0 6 -8 37
G. Antetokounmpo 22 14 5 8/13 0/2 6/10 4 34 1 2 3 1 13 -4 46
B. Lopez 10 3 2 2/8 1/5 5/6 3 26 0 2 4 0 3 -5 15
E. Bledsoe 7 5 5 3/8 1/4 0/3 1 27 0 0 2 1 4 -3 20
W. Matthews 3 3 3 1/8 1/7 0/0 0 30 0 0 0 0 3 -4 12
Starters
K. Middleton
G. Antetokounmpo
B. Lopez
E. Bledsoe
W. Matthews
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Middleton 26 6 3 10/15 3/6 3/3 3 33 0 0 1 0 6 -8 37
G. Antetokounmpo 22 14 5 8/13 0/2 6/10 4 34 1 2 3 1 13 -4 46
B. Lopez 10 3 2 2/8 1/5 5/6 3 26 0 2 4 0 3 -5 15
E. Bledsoe 7 5 5 3/8 1/4 0/3 1 27 0 0 2 1 4 -3 20
W. Matthews 3 3 3 1/8 1/7 0/0 0 30 0 0 0 0 3 -4 12
Bench
G. Hill
K. Korver
E. Ilyasova
P. Connaughton
R. Lopez
F. Mason III
S. Brown
T. Antetokounmpo
D. DiVincenzo
D. Bender
D. Wilson
C. Reynolds
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Hill 12 5 2 5/9 2/5 0/0 2 20 0 0 1 3 2 -8 20
K. Korver 9 0 0 3/6 2/5 1/2 0 16 1 0 2 0 0 -4 8
E. Ilyasova 7 7 0 3/4 1/2 0/0 5 15 0 0 2 0 7 -18 12
P. Connaughton 6 0 1 2/8 2/6 0/0 1 21 0 0 0 0 0 -7 8
R. Lopez 3 2 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 13 1 0 0 0 2 +6 6
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 45 21 38/82 14/45 15/24 21 235 3 4 15 5 40 -55 184
Celtics
Starters
K. Walker
J. Tatum
G. Hayward
M. Smart
D. Theis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Walker 32 6 6 7/19 4/11 14/15 2 38 0 0 3 1 5 +8 47
J. Tatum 25 4 2 10/22 4/7 1/2 5 38 0 1 1 1 3 +16 33
G. Hayward 21 10 7 9/17 3/6 0/0 1 37 1 1 2 0 10 +5 45
M. Smart 19 4 6 7/16 5/11 0/0 3 38 1 0 0 1 3 +8 36
D. Theis 11 9 1 5/8 1/3 0/0 3 27 0 1 1 1 8 +2 22
Starters
K. Walker
J. Tatum
G. Hayward
M. Smart
D. Theis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Walker 32 6 6 7/19 4/11 14/15 2 38 0 0 3 1 5 +8 47
J. Tatum 25 4 2 10/22 4/7 1/2 5 38 0 1 1 1 3 +16 33
G. Hayward 21 10 7 9/17 3/6 0/0 1 37 1 1 2 0 10 +5 45
M. Smart 19 4 6 7/16 5/11 0/0 3 38 1 0 0 1 3 +8 36
D. Theis 11 9 1 5/8 1/3 0/0 3 27 0 1 1 1 8 +2 22
Bench
S. Ojeleye
G. Williams
R. Williams
C. Edwards
B. Wanamaker
R. Langford
J. Green
E. Kanter
J. Brown
T. Fall
T. Waters
V. Poirier
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Ojeleye 3 5 0 1/3 0/1 1/2 1 19 1 0 0 1 4 +11 9
G. Williams 2 2 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 15 1 0 2 0 2 +3 3
R. Williams 2 4 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 1 0 0 4 +11 13
C. Edwards 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -6 1
B. Wanamaker 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 5 0 0 0 0 1 -3 1
R. Langford 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
J. Green 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Kanter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Poirier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 116 45 25 41/92 17/41 17/21 20 235 4 4 9 5 40 +55 210
