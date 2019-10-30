POR
OKC

Lillard leads Trail Blazers past Thunder 102-99

  • AP
  • Oct 30, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Damian Lillard had 23 points and 13 assists to help the Portland Trail Blazers hold off the Oklahoma City Thunder 102-99 on Wednesday night.

Lillard made 4 of 15 shots the first three quarters, but he made three 3-pointers in an 86-second flurry in the fourth that turned a three-point deficit into a five-point lead. The Trail Blazers led the rest of the way.

C.J. McCollum scored 22 points and Kent Bazemore added 14 for the Trail Blazers.

Chris Paul scored 21 points, Dennis Schroder scored 17 and Nerlens Noel added 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Thunder.

It was a rematch of last season's first-round playoff series, which the Trail Blazers took in five games. Only three of the 10 players who started Game 5 started on Wednesday, largely because of roster turnover.

Portland led 49-44 at halftime. The Trail Blazers shot 38.1% in the first half while the Thunder shot 35%. Lillard made just 2 of 8 shots in the first half and scored seven points.

A 3-pointer by Paul tied the game at 53 early in the third quarter, and then he made a jumper to put the Thunder ahead by two. The Thunder took a 69-68 lead into the final period.

Diallo grabbed three offensive rebounds on one possession before finally scoring to put the Thunder up 79-76, and Mike Muscala's layup on an assist from Paul put the Thunder up by five before the Trail Blazers rallied.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Held the Thunder to 27.8% shooting in the first quarter to take a 24-17 lead. ... C Hassan Whiteside left the game late in the second quarter after injuring his left knee. He later returned. He finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Thunder: C Steven Adams sat out with a left knee contusion. Coach Billy Donovan said Adams will be re-evaluated on Thursday. ... Muscala made 2 of 9 shots and scored four points. ... G Hamidou Diallo had a career-high 10 rebounds to go with 12 points.

UP NEXT

The Trail Blazers host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

The Thunder host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
2 SG
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
23.8 Pts. Per Game 23.8
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
44.4 Field Goal % 44.3
45.9 Three Point % 46.8
87.8 Free Throw % 68.8
+ 2 Chris Paul made finger-roll layup 0:01
  Defensive rebound by Chris Paul 0:06
  CJ McCollum missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:08
+ 1 CJ McCollum made 1st of 2 free throws 0:08
  Personal foul on Danilo Gallinari 0:08
  Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum 0:10
  Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:13
  Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo 0:15
  Damian Lillard missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:17
+ 1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 0:17
  Personal foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 0:17
Team Stats
Points 102 99
Field Goals 34-86 (39.5%) 33-84 (39.3%)
3-Pointers 17-35 (48.6%) 4-27 (14.8%)
Free Throws 17-24 (70.8%) 29-37 (78.4%)
Total Rebounds 55 63
Offensive 9 13
Defensive 40 42
Team 6 8
Assists 19 15
Steals 9 8
Blocks 8 2
Turnovers 17 18
Fouls 30 21
Technicals 0 1
D. Lillard PG 0
23 PTS, 7 REB, 13 AST
C. Paul PG 3
21 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 3-2 24251934102
home team logo Thunder 1-4 1727253099
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 3-2 113.3 PPG 46.3 RPG 17.0 APG
home team logo Thunder 1-4 103.0 PPG 49.8 RPG 18.8 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 30.8 PPG 5.3 RPG 6.3 APG 46.1 FG%
C. Paul PG 13.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 3.3 APG 41.9 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Lillard PG 23 PTS 7 REB 13 AST
C. Paul PG 21 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
39.5 FG% 39.3
48.6 3PT FG% 14.8
70.8 FT% 78.4
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
H. Whiteside
R. Hood
A. Tolliver
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Lillard 23 7 13 7/19 4/9 5/6 2 38 2 0 1 1 6 +9 57
C. McCollum 22 4 3 7/22 5/10 3/4 5 35 1 1 7 0 4 -1 27
H. Whiteside 12 12 0 4/9 0/0 4/6 4 24 2 2 2 5 7 -3 26
R. Hood 9 3 0 3/10 2/5 1/2 3 33 2 1 1 0 3 -2 14
A. Tolliver 6 5 1 2/5 2/4 0/0 2 25 1 2 0 1 4 -3 16
Bench
K. Bazemore
S. Labissiere
A. Simons
M. Hezonja
G. Trent Jr.
J. Nurkic
Z. Collins
P. Gasol
N. Little
M. Brown
J. Hoard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Bazemore 14 5 0 5/9 3/4 1/2 5 20 0 0 1 0 5 -1 18
S. Labissiere 7 4 1 2/5 0/0 3/4 4 21 1 2 3 2 2 +13 13
A. Simons 7 3 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 3 +1 12
M. Hezonja 2 6 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 20 0 0 2 0 6 +4 6
G. Trent Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
J. Nurkic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Little - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 102 49 19 34/86 17/35 17/24 30 235 9 8 17 9 40 +15 189
Thunder
Starters
C. Paul
D. Gallinari
N. Noel
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Paul 21 5 5 5/10 1/4 10/11 1 31 2 0 4 0 5 +4 34
D. Gallinari 15 6 1 5/15 3/9 2/2 2 30 0 0 1 1 5 +10 22
N. Noel 15 14 2 6/7 0/0 3/4 4 28 1 1 3 3 11 +1 32
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 13 8 3 3/13 0/2 7/10 2 35 1 0 4 3 5 -12 24
T. Ferguson 2 3 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 3 34 1 1 1 0 3 -13 6
Bench
D. Schroder
H. Diallo
M. Muscala
D. Bazley
A. Nader
S. Adams
A. Roberson
D. Burton
D. Hall
J. Patton
L. Dort
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 17 4 2 6/17 0/4 5/6 5 27 1 0 3 1 3 +6 23
H. Diallo 12 10 1 5/9 0/0 2/4 1 19 2 0 0 4 6 -1 26
M. Muscala 4 3 1 2/9 0/6 0/0 2 18 0 0 0 1 2 -3 9
D. Bazley 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 2 0 2 -7 0
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Dort - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 55 15 33/84 4/27 29/37 21 234 8 2 18 13 42 -15 176
NBA Scores