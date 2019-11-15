PHI
Gallinari, Paul lead Thunder past 76ers 127-119 in OT

  • AP
  • Nov 15, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Danilo Gallinari scored 28 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder top the Philadelphia 76ers 127-119 in overtime on Friday night.

Chris Paul had 27 points for the Thunder, who had dropped three of four. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points, and Terrance Ferguson finished with 19.

It was the biggest win of the season for a Thunder franchise that lost All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George in offseason trades. The crowd roared in the fourth quarter and overtime and made it seem, for a night, like nothing had changed.

Joel Embiid had 31 points and 12 rebounds and Josh Richardson added 28 points for the 76ers, who have lost five of seven.

Oklahoma City outscored Philadelphia 20-12 in overtime. The Thunder went 5 for 7 from the field and 8 for 8 at the line in the extra period.

Oklahoma City shot 53.9% from the field for the night and outscored the 76ers 35-15 at the free-throw line overall.

Gallinari missed a jumper from the top of the key that would have won it at the end of regulation, but he made up for it with seven points in overtime.

TIP-INS

76ers: Made their first five shots. ... Shot 59.1% in the first quarter to take a 29-24 lead. ... F Tobias Harris scored 21 points before he fouled out in overtime. G Ben Simmons also fouled out in overtime. He had 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. ... Embiid returned after missing a game with soreness in his left knee.

Thunder: G Hamidou Diallo sat out with a left knee strain. ... C Nerlens Noel fouled out. He had six points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes. ... Coach Billy Donovan won a coach's challenge for possession with 4:37 remaining in the game and the 76ers leading 96-93.

UP NEXT

Sixers: Visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Thunder: Visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
J. Embiid
21 C
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
2 SG
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
20.1 Pts. Per Game 20.1
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
47.0 Field Goal % 46.2
46.6 Three Point % 45.9
80.0 Free Throw % 75.9
  Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari 0:13
  Joel Embiid missed dunk 0:15
  Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid 0:16
  Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Steven Adams 0:22
+ 1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:27
+ 1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 0:27
  Personal foul on Joel Embiid 0:27
+ 2 Joel Embiid made driving dunk, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 0:28
+ 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:38
+ 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 0:38
  Personal foul on Al Horford 0:38
Team Stats
Points 119 127
Field Goals 45-90 (50.0%) 41-76 (53.9%)
3-Pointers 14-32 (43.8%) 10-24 (41.7%)
Free Throws 15-22 (68.2%) 35-41 (85.4%)
Total Rebounds 52 41
Offensive 13 6
Defensive 30 30
Team 9 5
Assists 24 22
Steals 6 7
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 32 23
Technicals 3 0
away team logo
J. Embiid C 21
31 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
C. Paul PG 3
27 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
1234OTT
away team logo 76ers 7-5 2920342412119
home team logo Thunder 5-7 2430262720127
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 7-5 108.5 PPG 47.5 RPG 25.7 APG
home team logo Thunder 5-7 105.3 PPG 44 RPG 21.5 APG
Key Players
J. Embiid C 23.0 PPG 12.4 RPG 3.1 APG 46.4 FG%
D. Gallinari SF 18.2 PPG 4.9 RPG 1.5 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Embiid C 31 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
D. Gallinari SF 28 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
50.0 FG% 53.9
43.8 3PT FG% 41.7
68.2 FT% 85.4
Bench
M. Scott
R. Neto
F. Korkmaz
J. Ennis III
M. Thybulle
K. O'Quinn
T. Burke
J. Bolden
M. Shayok
S. Milton
Z. Smith
N. Pelle
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Scott 3 4 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 4 -1 9
R. Neto 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 1 -6 4
F. Korkmaz 3 0 2 1/7 1/4 0/0 2 25 0 0 0 0 0 -8 7
J. Ennis III 2 2 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 17 1 0 0 1 1 +8 5
M. Thybulle 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 4 0 0 1 0 0 -6 1
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shayok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Pelle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 119 43 24 45/90 14/32 15/22 32 259 6 0 14 13 30 -40 202
Bench
D. Schroder
N. Noel
D. Bazley
A. Nader
M. Muscala
A. Roberson
D. Burton
D. Hall
H. Diallo
J. Patton
L. Dort
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 8 1 4 3/9 0/5 2/4 2 25 0 0 2 0 1 -5 15
N. Noel 6 7 1 2/3 0/0 2/2 6 17 2 0 4 1 6 -3 13
D. Bazley 5 1 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 0 16 0 0 0 0 1 -5 6
A. Nader 3 1 0 1/3 0/1 1/2 3 16 1 1 1 0 1 +3 5
M. Muscala 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 +3 3
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Dort - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 127 36 22 41/76 10/24 35/41 23 261 7 3 13 6 30 +40 204
NBA Scores