Kings snap Celtics' 10-game win streak with 100-99 Victory

  • AP
  • Nov 17, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Buddy Hield scored a season-high 35 points, Richaun Holmes hit two free throws with 13.3 seconds remaining to give Sacramento the lead, and the Kings snapped the Boston Celtics’ 10-game winning streak with a 100-99 victory Sunday.

Marcus Smart had a chance to win it for Boston, but his runner in the lane hung on the rim before trickling off as the buzzer sounded.

Harrison Barnes added 13 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 12 points and 10 assists for the Kings (5-7), who lost a similarly close game two nights earlier to the Lakers in Los Angeles.

The Celtics (10-2) lost for the first time since their Oct. 23 opener at Philadelphia.

Jaylen Brown scored 18 points and Kemba Walker had 15 for Boston. Jayson Tatum and Daniel Theis each added 14.

Down four to start the second half, the Celtics outscored the Kings 29-21 in the third quarter to take a 75-71 advantage entering the fourth.

The Kings led 50-46 at the half, holding the Celtics to 41% shooting (16 for 39) overall and 5 for 17 from beyond the arc.

Hield had 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting to lead Sacramento over the first two quarters.

Boston didn’t have a player crack double figures in scoring in the first half and helped Sacramento by committing 11 turnovers, which the Kings converted into 13 points.

TIP-INS

Celtics: According to STATS, Boston was just the second team in NBA history to rattle off 10 wins in a row after losing its opener, joining the 1979-80 Milwaukee Bucks.

Kings: Coach Luke Walton didn’t offer much reaction to the NBA announcing that a key foul on Barnes on Friday, which sent LeBron James to the line to sink two free throws that helped the Lakers pull out the win, should have been called an offensive foul on James. “I don’t care, I don’t look at it,” Walton said. “Our mindset is ‘What’s next? What are we doing next?’”

UP NEXT

Celtics: Boston continues its four-game road swing through the West with a Monday night matchup at Phoenix.

Kings: Sacramento returns to the court Tuesday to host the Suns, who will be on the second night of a back-to-back stretch.

----

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
K. Walker
8 PG
B. Hield
24 SG
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
18.5 Pts. Per Game 18.5
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
41.2 Field Goal % 43.1
40.6 Three Point % 42.2
92.8 Free Throw % 88.9
  BOS team rebound 0:00
  Marcus Smart missed floating jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Richaun Holmes made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:13
+ 1 Richaun Holmes made 1st of 2 free throws 0:13
  Personal foul on Marcus Smart 0:13
  SAC team rebound 0:13
  Marcus Smart missed dunk, blocked by Richaun Holmes 0:13
  Offensive rebound by Marcus Smart 0:14
  Out of bounds turnover on Buddy Hield 0:35
+ 2 Daniel Theis made dunk, assist by Kemba Walker 0:52
+ 2 Buddy Hield made fade-away jump shot 1:06
Team Stats
Points 99 100
Field Goals 34-82 (41.5%) 38-89 (42.7%)
3-Pointers 10-30 (33.3%) 14-35 (40.0%)
Free Throws 21-24 (87.5%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 54 50
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 36 35
Team 8 5
Assists 26 22
Steals 7 8
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 14 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Walker PG 8
15 PTS, 1 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
B. Hield SG 24
35 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Celtics 10-2 1828292499
home team logo Kings 5-7 30202129100
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Celtics 10-2 115.1 PPG 46.3 RPG 24.6 APG
home team logo Kings 5-7 104.8 PPG 42.2 RPG 21.7 APG
Key Players
J. Brown SG 20.4 PPG 7.0 RPG 2.5 APG 52.1 FG%
B. Hield SG 18.5 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.6 APG 41.1 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Brown SG 18 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
B. Hield SG 35 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
41.5 FG% 42.7
33.3 3PT FG% 40.0
87.5 FT% 83.3
Celtics
Starters
J. Brown
K. Walker
J. Tatum
D. Theis
M. Smart
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Brown 18 8 0 7/16 4/7 0/0 1 35 2 0 4 1 7 -5 24
K. Walker 15 1 9 5/12 0/3 5/5 0 32 1 0 2 0 1 0 33
J. Tatum 14 6 2 6/13 1/4 1/1 0 30 0 1 1 0 6 +12 24
D. Theis 14 10 1 5/6 0/0 4/4 4 22 0 0 1 1 9 +7 25
M. Smart 5 5 9 2/16 1/8 0/0 3 32 1 0 0 1 4 -3 29
Starters
J. Brown
K. Walker
J. Tatum
D. Theis
M. Smart
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Brown 18 8 0 7/16 4/7 0/0 1 35 2 0 4 1 7 -5 24
K. Walker 15 1 9 5/12 0/3 5/5 0 32 1 0 2 0 1 0 33
J. Tatum 14 6 2 6/13 1/4 1/1 0 30 0 1 1 0 6 +12 24
D. Theis 14 10 1 5/6 0/0 4/4 4 22 0 0 1 1 9 +7 25
M. Smart 5 5 9 2/16 1/8 0/0 3 32 1 0 0 1 4 -3 29
Bench
S. Ojeleye
E. Kanter
B. Wanamaker
C. Edwards
R. Williams
J. Green
G. Hayward
T. Fall
G. Williams
T. Waters
R. Langford
V. Poirier
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Ojeleye 11 2 1 4/5 3/4 0/0 1 21 2 0 1 1 1 +6 16
E. Kanter 10 7 0 2/5 0/0 6/8 1 18 0 1 2 4 3 +5 16
B. Wanamaker 8 2 3 2/4 0/0 4/4 0 19 1 1 1 0 2 -2 17
C. Edwards 3 1 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 0 1 +1 5
R. Williams 1 3 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 6 0 0 1 1 2 -13 3
J. Green 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 0 -13 1
G. Hayward - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Poirier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 46 26 34/82 10/30 21/24 14 235 7 3 14 10 36 -5 193
Kings
Starters
B. Hield
H. Barnes
N. Bjelica
R. Holmes
C. Joseph
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Hield 35 6 2 14/24 7/12 0/0 1 38 4 1 3 1 5 +6 47
H. Barnes 13 3 3 4/10 3/6 2/2 0 33 1 0 1 0 3 +4 22
N. Bjelica 12 14 4 5/10 1/4 1/2 4 30 0 1 0 4 10 +1 35
R. Holmes 9 11 0 2/7 0/0 5/6 5 26 0 2 2 3 8 +1 20
C. Joseph 2 0 3 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 26 0 1 1 0 0 +6 8
Starters
B. Hield
H. Barnes
N. Bjelica
R. Holmes
C. Joseph
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Hield 35 6 2 14/24 7/12 0/0 1 38 4 1 3 1 5 +6 47
H. Barnes 13 3 3 4/10 3/6 2/2 0 33 1 0 1 0 3 +4 22
N. Bjelica 12 14 4 5/10 1/4 1/2 4 30 0 1 0 4 10 +1 35
R. Holmes 9 11 0 2/7 0/0 5/6 5 26 0 2 2 3 8 +1 20
C. Joseph 2 0 3 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 26 0 1 1 0 0 +6 8
Bench
B. Bogdanovic
H. Giles
D. Dedmon
Y. Ferrell
T. Ariza
D. Jeffries
C. Swanigan
J. James
K. Guy
D. Fox
W. Gabriel
M. Bagley III
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 12 3 10 5/14 2/7 0/0 5 31 2 0 0 0 3 +1 37
H. Giles 8 2 0 4/9 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 1 1 2 0 -6 10
D. Dedmon 7 4 0 3/6 1/3 0/0 3 10 0 1 2 0 4 +6 10
Y. Ferrell 2 1 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 16 1 0 1 0 1 -4 3
T. Ariza 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 0 1 -10 0
D. Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Guy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 45 22 38/89 14/35 10/12 24 235 8 7 12 10 35 +5 192
NBA Scores