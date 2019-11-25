UTA
Antetokounmpo scores 50, Bucks beat Jazz 122-118

  • Nov 25, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 50 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for his 17th consecutive double-double to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally in the second half for their eighth consecutive victory, 122-118 over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Milwaukee led 120-113 with 1:24 left, but Bojan Bogdanovic countered with a 3-pointer and Donovan Mitchell followed with a layup to make 120-118 with 43 seconds left. The Bucks missed on their next possession, but Brook Lopez blocked Mitchell's driving layup attempt with 4.4 seconds remaining.

Wesley Matthews added 19 points and Eric Bledsoe 13 for the Bucks, whose last loss was at Utah on Nov. 8.

Bogdanovic had 24 points and Mitchell 20 for the Jazz, who were 21 of 45 on 3-pointers.

Antetokounmpo's streak of double-doubles is the longest to open a season since Bill Walton opened with 34 straight in 1976-77.

Milwaukee trailed 57-48 at the half, going just 3 of 17 from 3-point range, but pulled even with a 10-0 run midway through the third quarter. Antetokounmpo's 3-pointer from the top of the key tied it at 74 with 5:28 left in the period.

The Jazz used a 10-0 run early in the second quarter to go in front 35-25. Milwaukee missed seven consecutive shots during that span, including 0-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Utah was aided by a six-point swing midway through the second quarter. Bledsoe's short pull-up jumper from the right baseline was negated when he was called for an offensive foul for jumping back into Bogdanovic. The Bucks challenged, but the call was upheld, and Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer then was called for a technical. Bogdanovic made the free throw and then drilled a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to put Utah up 39-29.

Jazz: Center Rudy Gobert missed his second consecutive game with a left ankle sprain.

Bucks: Forward Khris Middleton, who missed the previous six games with a left thigh contusion, is getting closer to returning. Middleton has had some contact and played 5-on-5 Monday. ''I think I'm safe to say I think he's for sure on timeline, if not ahead, so that's a huge positive,'' Budenholzer said. . Guard George Hill was out with back soreness.

Jazz: At Indiana on Wednesday

Bucks: Host Atlanta on Wednesday

Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
29.9 Pts. Per Game 29.9
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
13.9 Reb. Per Game 13.9
45.1 Field Goal % 56.3
45.0 Three Point % 55.9
83.2 Free Throw % 60.1
  UTA team rebound 0:00
  Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Pat Connaughton made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:01
+ 1 Pat Connaughton made 1st of 2 free throws 0:01
  Personal foul on Mike Conley 0:01
  Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez 0:01
  Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup, blocked by Brook Lopez 0:05
  Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic 0:19
  Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot 0:21
+ 2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 0:43
  Traveling violation turnover on Brook Lopez 0:54
Points 118 122
Field Goals 43-85 (50.6%) 43-97 (44.3%)
3-Pointers 21-45 (46.7%) 13-41 (31.7%)
Free Throws 11-12 (91.7%) 23-29 (79.3%)
Total Rebounds 45 58
Offensive 4 15
Defensive 36 34
Team 5 9
Assists 29 21
Steals 4 6
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 16 9
Fouls 23 15
Technicals 2 4
B. Bogdanovic SF 44
24 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
50 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 11-6 25322635118
home team logo Bucks 14-3 23254232122
away team logo Jazz 11-6 106.4 PPG 45.7 RPG 20.7 APG
home team logo Bucks 14-3 119.8 PPG 51.9 RPG 24.6 APG
B. Bogdanovic SF 20.7 PPG 4.2 RPG 2.1 APG 46.4 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 29.9 PPG 13.9 RPG 6.4 APG 56.4 FG%
B. Bogdanovic SF 24 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 50 PTS 14 REB 6 AST
50.6 FG% 44.3
46.7 3PT FG% 31.7
91.7 FT% 79.3
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
D. Mitchell
R. O'Neale
T. Bradley
M. Conley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 24 3 4 9/15 5/8 1/1 1 34 1 0 1 0 3 -8 35
D. Mitchell 20 1 3 7/17 3/9 3/3 3 34 2 0 5 0 1 +2 24
R. O'Neale 9 6 1 3/6 3/6 0/0 3 30 0 2 1 0 6 -6 18
T. Bradley 8 11 2 3/4 0/0 2/2 5 23 0 3 0 3 8 -6 26
M. Conley 6 2 9 2/10 0/3 2/2 2 28 0 0 3 0 2 -9 23
Bench
J. Ingles
G. Niang
E. Mudiay
J. Green
E. Davis
R. Gobert
N. Williams-Goss
D. Exum
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
M. Oni
J. Morgan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Ingles 15 5 4 5/10 3/7 2/2 1 27 1 0 0 0 5 -10 29
G. Niang 13 5 1 5/11 3/6 0/0 2 17 0 0 0 1 4 +12 20
E. Mudiay 12 5 5 5/6 1/1 1/2 5 19 0 0 4 0 5 +5 23
J. Green 11 2 0 4/6 3/5 0/0 1 25 0 1 2 0 2 0 12
E. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gobert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams-Goss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oni - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 118 40 29 43/85 21/45 11/12 23 237 4 6 16 4 36 -20 210
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
W. Matthews
E. Bledsoe
D. DiVincenzo
B. Lopez
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 50 14 6 17/31 3/8 13/19 1 38 2 0 0 6 8 +14 78
W. Matthews 19 4 2 6/9 5/8 2/2 4 31 0 0 2 0 4 +6 25
E. Bledsoe 13 3 5 5/16 1/3 2/2 3 26 0 0 1 1 2 -8 25
D. DiVincenzo 6 5 2 2/10 0/5 2/2 2 33 2 0 2 2 3 +7 15
B. Lopez 5 7 2 1/9 1/7 2/2 0 32 1 4 2 0 7 +10 19
Bench
P. Connaughton
E. Ilyasova
S. Brown
R. Lopez
K. Korver
G. Hill
K. Middleton
F. Mason
T. Antetokounmpo
D. Bender
D. Wilson
C. Reynolds
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Connaughton 11 6 2 4/6 1/3 2/2 1 27 0 2 0 2 4 -2 23
E. Ilyasova 9 5 0 4/5 1/1 0/0 1 15 1 0 0 2 3 -3 15
S. Brown 5 3 2 2/9 1/6 0/0 2 25 0 0 0 1 2 +9 12
R. Lopez 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 -5 4
K. Korver 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 1 0 -8 0
G. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Middleton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 122 49 21 43/97 13/41 23/29 15 233 6 6 9 15 34 +20 216
NBA Scores