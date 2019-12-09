OKC
Schroder scores 27 off bench, Thunder dominate Jazz 104-90

  • AP
  • Dec 09, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Dennis Schroder scored 27 points off the bench and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Utah Jazz 104-90 on Monday night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points and Chris Paul added 16 points and seven assists for the Thunder. Steven Adams chipped in with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Oklahoma City got a big lift from its bench and outscored the Utah reserves 45-23. The Thunder shot 47% from the field.

Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points to lead the Jazz. Rudy Gobert added 19 points and 17 rebounds. Utah lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Utah and Oklahoma City traded big runs in the first half.

The Jazz surged ahead 24-19 late in the first quarter on the strength of a 13-2 run. Gobert highlighted the spurt with back-to-back baskets - part of the 14 points he scored before halftime.

The Thunder answered with a 18-5 run that extended into the second quarter. Schroder got things going with a pair of baskets before the first quarter ended. Paul capped it off with back-to-back baskets, giving Oklahoma City a 37-29 lead.

Oklahoma City stayed in front for the remainder of the game. The Thunder opened their first double-digit lead in the third quarter, going up 85-65 behind a 19-4 run. Schroder did most of the damage during the outburst, scoring four total baskets. His driving layup ignited the run and his third 3-pointer of the game finished it.

TIP INS

Thunder: Danilo Gallinari did not play because of a left ankle sprain. Terrance Ferguson also missed his third straight game because of right hip soreness. ... Darius Bazley collected a career-high seven rebounds. ... Oklahoma City forced 15 turnovers and scored 19 points off those miscues.

Jazz: Mike Conley missed his third straight game with left hamstring tightness. . The Jazz did not allow any second-chance points over the first three quarters. . Bojan Bogdanovic shot just 4 of 17 from the field. . Joe Ingles finished with a game-high eight assists. Ingles is averaging 7.0 assists over his last five games.

UP NEXT

Thunder: At the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Jazz: At the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Key Players
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
2 SG
D. Mitchell
45 SG
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
24.6 Pts. Per Game 24.6
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
43.2 Field Goal % 43.8
43.6 Three Point % 43.4
79.6 Free Throw % 83.9
+ 2 Tony Bradley made alley-oop shot, assist by Dante Exum 0:16
  Defensive rebound by Dante Exum 0:24
  Mike Muscala missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:28
  Defensive rebound by Abdel Nader 0:39
  Dante Exum missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:39
  Offensive rebound by Georges Niang 0:41
  Tony Bradley missed alley-oop shot 0:43
  Personal foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 0:52
+ 2 Mike Muscala made jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 0:54
+ 2 Tony Bradley made alley-oop shot, assist by Dante Exum 1:10
  Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley 1:18
Team Stats
Points 104 90
Field Goals 40-85 (47.1%) 36-89 (40.4%)
3-Pointers 8-28 (28.6%) 8-31 (25.8%)
Free Throws 16-19 (84.2%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 52 51
Offensive 2 7
Defensive 44 41
Team 6 3
Assists 21 19
Steals 9 7
Blocks 7 0
Turnovers 10 14
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 0 0
C. Paul PG 3
16 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
D. Mitchell SG 45
26 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 11-12 25263419104
home team logo Jazz 13-11 2423212290
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 11-12 108.6 PPG 42.8 RPG 21.5 APG
home team logo Jazz 13-11 106.6 PPG 45.1 RPG 21.4 APG
Key Players
D. Schroder PG 16.3 PPG 3.8 RPG 3.6 APG 45.4 FG%
D. Mitchell SG 24.6 PPG 4.7 RPG 3.6 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Schroder PG 27 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
D. Mitchell SG 26 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
47.1 FG% 40.4
28.6 3PT FG% 25.8
84.2 FT% 83.3
Thunder
Starters
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
C. Paul
S. Adams
A. Nader
D. Bazley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 20 6 3 7/20 2/5 4/6 2 33 2 0 1 0 6 +5 33
C. Paul 16 4 7 7/15 0/4 2/2 2 30 3 0 1 0 4 +20 36
S. Adams 11 13 4 4/4 0/0 3/4 1 28 0 4 2 2 11 +14 34
A. Nader 10 3 1 4/8 2/4 0/0 5 28 2 1 0 0 3 +10 18
D. Bazley 2 7 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 2 25 0 1 2 0 7 +2 8
Bench
D. Schroder
L. Dort
M. Muscala
N. Noel
D. Hall
D. Gallinari
A. Roberson
D. Burton
T. Ferguson
H. Diallo
J. Patton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 27 3 2 11/21 3/8 2/2 2 31 0 0 1 0 3 +10 33
L. Dort 9 2 0 3/6 0/3 3/3 4 29 0 0 2 0 2 0 9
M. Muscala 5 2 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 15 1 0 1 0 2 +5 7
N. Noel 4 6 4 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 16 1 1 0 0 6 +6 20
D. Hall 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
D. Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 46 21 40/85 8/28 16/19 20 236 9 7 10 2 44 +70 198
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
B. Bogdanovic
J. Ingles
R. O'Neale
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 26 6 3 10/25 1/8 5/5 1 35 0 0 3 0 6 -14 35
R. Gobert 19 17 1 9/10 0/0 1/2 3 33 0 0 4 4 13 -9 34
B. Bogdanovic 13 5 0 4/17 3/7 2/3 2 31 1 0 1 0 5 -7 18
J. Ingles 9 4 8 3/7 3/6 0/0 2 34 3 0 4 0 4 -5 28
R. O'Neale 0 2 3 0/6 0/3 0/0 3 26 1 0 0 0 2 -16 9
Bench
G. Niang
T. Bradley
J. Green
D. Exum
E. Mudiay
E. Davis
N. Williams-Goss
J. Morgan
M. Conley
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
M. Oni
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Niang 7 3 0 3/7 1/4 0/0 2 19 1 0 0 1 2 -9 11
T. Bradley 6 3 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 +6 11
J. Green 4 1 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 1 0 -13 5
D. Exum 4 3 2 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 3 +9 10
E. Mudiay 2 2 1 0/3 0/1 2/2 3 17 0 0 1 0 2 -15 5
E. Davis 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 12 1 0 0 0 2 -11 3
N. Williams-Goss 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +6 0
J. Morgan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +8 0
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oni - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 90 48 19 36/89 8/31 10/12 16 234 7 0 14 7 41 -70 169
