Brooks, Clarke lead Grizzlies to 128-111 win over Wizards

  • AP
  • Dec 14, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Dillon Brooks scored 27 points, rookie Brandon Clarke added 25 and the Memphis Grizzlies sent Washington to its fourth straight loss, beating the Wizards 128-111 on Saturday night.

Ja Morant added 18 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 to help the Grizzlies win for the third time in the last four.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 29 points, but was 8 of 23 from the field. Troy Brown Jr. had 16 points, and Ish Smith and rookie Admiral Schofield scored 14 each for Washington.

Memphis built its lead late in the first half and then extended it to 21 early in the third. Solomon Hill, who was scoreless in the first half, converted all four of his 3-point shots in the third, as Memphis led 104-84 entering the final frame.

The Grizzlies would stretch the advantage to 24 in the fourth.

Memphis was able to build a 69-54 lead at the half as Clarke came off the Grizzlies bench for 19 points. Memphis was able to break the game open late in the second quarter with a 15-5 run, while shooting 64% in the half.

Beal had 15 points, but the Wizards couldn't match Memphis' shooting pace, connecting on 41%.

TIP-INS

Wizards: G Isaiah Thomas, who was listed as questionable before the game, did not play, missing his fifth straight with a left calf strain. ... C Moritz Wagner also was out with a left ankle sprain. With Wagner out and Thomas Bryant suffering from a stress reaction in his right foot, little-used Ian Mahinmi was the only true center available and started. ... Davis Bertrans who had 32 points in Tuesday's game at Charlotte, was held to nine points. He had reached double figures in 12 of his previous 13 games.

Grizzlies: F Jae Crowder did not play, suffering from left ankle soreness. ... The victory snapped a seven-game home losing streak. ... Memphis is 7-0 when Brooks scores at least 20.

JAPANESE CONNECTION

Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura and Grizzlies two-way player Yuta Watanabe were on the court at the same time in the second quarter, marking the first time in an NBA regular-season game that two Japanese-born players appeared in the same game.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Detroit on Monday night.

Grizzlies: Host Miami on Monday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
J. Valanciunas
17 C
24.6 Min. Per Game 24.6
13.6 Pts. Per Game 13.6
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
9.6 Reb. Per Game 9.6
44.3 Field Goal % 55.8
44.6 Three Point % 55.7
82.4 Free Throw % 76.0
Team Stats
Points 111 128
Field Goals 36-85 (42.4%) 48-84 (57.1%)
3-Pointers 14-38 (36.8%) 11-27 (40.7%)
Free Throws 25-32 (78.1%) 21-24 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 37 58
Offensive 11 9
Defensive 23 37
Team 3 12
Assists 22 32
Steals 12 11
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 18 23
Fouls 22 24
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
B. Beal SG 3
29 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
D. Brooks SG 24
27 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 7-17 30243027111
home team logo Grizzlies 9-17 35343524128
FedExForum Memphis, TN
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 7-17 117.7 PPG 41.7 RPG 28.2 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 9-17 109.2 PPG 45 RPG 26.3 APG
Key Players
B. Beal SG 27.4 PPG 4.5 RPG 7.0 APG 44.8 FG%
D. Brooks SG 14.0 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.0 APG 40.2 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Beal SG 29 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
D. Brooks SG 27 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
42.4 FG% 57.1
36.8 3PT FG% 40.7
78.1 FT% 87.5
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
I. Smith
R. Hachimura
I. Mahinmi
I. Bonga
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 29 10 4 8/23 5/13 8/12 4 33 4 0 6 4 6 -26 45
I. Smith 14 3 4 6/11 1/3 1/1 0 28 3 0 4 1 2 -20 24
R. Hachimura 10 4 0 4/10 1/2 1/2 3 28 0 0 0 0 4 -18 14
I. Mahinmi 4 3 1 1/5 0/1 2/2 3 17 0 1 1 2 1 -8 9
I. Bonga 2 3 0 0/3 0/1 2/2 2 26 0 1 1 2 1 -2 5
Bench
T. Brown Jr.
A. Schofield
D. Bertans
C. Chiozza
G. Mathews
J. Robinson
I. Thomas
J. Wall
J. McRae
T. Bryant
M. Wagner
C. Miles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Brown Jr. 16 2 5 5/8 0/1 6/7 0 30 1 0 2 2 0 -12 27
A. Schofield 14 2 3 5/8 3/5 1/2 4 20 1 0 0 0 2 +4 23
D. Bertans 9 2 2 2/9 1/6 4/4 4 25 1 2 1 0 2 -9 17
C. Chiozza 8 4 2 3/6 2/5 0/0 2 18 2 0 2 0 4 +2 16
G. Mathews 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 1 -3 3
J. Robinson 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 +7 4
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 111 34 22 36/85 14/38 25/32 22 235 12 4 18 11 23 -85 187
Grizzlies
Starters
D. Brooks
J. Morant
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Valanciunas
K. Anderson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Brooks 27 2 3 10/17 2/7 5/6 5 26 3 0 2 1 1 +6 36
J. Morant 18 4 5 5/11 1/2 7/7 0 28 2 1 3 0 4 +4 32
J. Jackson Jr. 16 4 1 6/10 2/4 2/3 4 23 1 2 1 0 4 +7 24
J. Valanciunas 6 12 0 3/6 0/1 0/0 3 28 1 2 6 5 7 +11 15
K. Anderson 2 5 5 1/5 0/1 0/0 2 25 1 1 2 1 4 +4 17
Bench
B. Clarke
S. Hill
T. Jones
D. Melton
M. Guduric
B. Caboclo
Y. Watanabe
J. Crowder
G. Allen
J. Jackson
J. Konchar
A. Iguodala
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Clarke 25 4 0 11/14 1/1 2/2 2 24 0 0 1 0 4 +18 28
S. Hill 12 3 3 4/4 4/4 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 3 +8 20
T. Jones 9 1 9 4/5 1/2 0/0 2 20 2 0 1 0 1 +14 29
D. Melton 7 4 4 2/4 0/0 3/4 5 22 1 0 4 1 3 +13 16
M. Guduric 4 3 2 1/4 0/2 2/2 1 16 0 1 1 0 3 -1 11
B. Caboclo 2 1 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 -7 3
Y. Watanabe 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 1 2 +8 2
J. Crowder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Konchar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 128 46 32 48/84 11/27 21/24 24 234 11 7 23 9 37 +85 233
