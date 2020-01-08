HOU
Harden, Young get 40-point triple-doubles; Rockets top Hawks

  • AP
  • Jan 08, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) James Harden's big first quarter gave Houston a lead that seemed safe.

His misses helped give Atlanta a chance.

Harden scored 41 points, including 22 in the first quarter, to lead the Houston Rockets over Trae Young and the Hawks 122-115 on Wednesday night.

Harden had 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his second straight triple-double. He made only 9 of 34 shots, including 4 of 20 3-pointers.

Young kept pace. The Hawks' second-year point guard had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. He and Harden are the first players to post 40-point triple-doubles in the same game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Harden faded in the second half, when he made only 2 of 18 shots.

''I think, obviously, we had a couple guys run out of gas,'' said Houston coach Mike D'Antoni. ''... Our legs got tired obviously. We just had to hang on.''

D'Antoni said Harden ''just didn't shoot the ball well. So be it.''

Harden had 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his first triple-double of the season in a 118-108 win over Philadelphia on Friday night.

The Hawks pulled within three late in the fourth quarter, the last time at 118-115 on two free throws by Alex Len. Harden sank four free throws in the final 10.4 seconds.

''They made shots,'' Harden said. ''We missed shots. They're a feisty team.''

Clint Capela had 22 points and 22 rebounds, and Ben McLemore had 18 points in Houston's third straight win.

Harden more than made up for the absence of Russell Westbrook, his usual backcourt partner. D'Antoni had a confident answer when asked before the game about the impact of Westbrook being rested.

''Just more James,'' D'Antoni said.

It was a safe prediction.

Harden, who scored 60 points in his last game against Atlanta in November, set out on another high-scoring pace. The NBA's leader at 38.4 points per game, Harden abused the Hawks with his mix of 3-pointers and drives. Atlanta's frequent best answer was to foul him, and he made 19 of 23 free throws.

Houston led 45-29 after the first quarter and pushed the lead to 20 in the second period.

The Hawks rallied in the third, cutting the Houston lead to 87-83.

Following Houston's timeout, Harden sank a 3-pointer to start a 12-2 run to close the period, pushing the lead back to double figures. McLemore had two 3s in the run.

Atlanta again pulled close in the final period. Len's three-point play pulled the Hawks to 108-105.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Eric Gordon had 17 points in his fourth game back after missing 22 games. He had arthroscopic knee surgery on Nov. 13. ... The 45 first-quarter points wasn't the high mark for any quarter this season. Houston scored 46 third-quarter points in the first win over Atlanta and had 48 fourth-quarter points at Washington on Oct. 30.

Hawks: John Collins had 17 points and 14 rebounds. ... The triple-double was Young's second this season and third of his career. ... F Bruno Fernando, who had been listed as a starter, was held out for personal reasons. Cam Raddish moved into the starting lineup. ... After missing four straight games with a right shoulder impingement, F Jabari Parker will be re-evaluated in two weeks following a non-surgical procedure on the shoulder on Tuesday. Parker is Atlanta's third-leading scorer with 15 points per game.

REASON FOR HOPE

The Hawks have the NBA's worst record (8-30) but Young said it is ''super exciting to see'' the team's effort against Houston. ''We've got a lot of our guys back healthy,'' Young said. ''We just have to figure out how to close out games.''

APPRECIATING CAPELA

Harden said Capela's stat line didn't tell the whole story of his contribution, especially on defense.

''He does that every night,'' Harden said. ''He doesn't get credit for it. He guards the best player every single night.''

UP NEXT

Rockets: At Oklahoma City on Thursday night, continuing a stretch of five games in seven days.

Hawks: Visit Washington on Friday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
T. Young
11 PG
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
28.9 Pts. Per Game 28.9
8.4 Ast. Per Game 8.4
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
45.5 Field Goal % 44.5
45.7 Three Point % 44.7
86.2 Free Throw % 85.3
  ATL team rebound 0:00
  De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:01
+ 1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 0:01
  Personal foul on De'Andre Hunter 0:01
  Defensive rebound by James Harden 0:01
  Alex Len missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:06
+ 1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:10
+ 1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 0:10
  Personal foul on Cam Reddish 0:10
+ 1 Alex Len made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:18
Team Stats
Points 122 115
Field Goals 39-92 (42.4%) 39-106 (36.8%)
3-Pointers 13-45 (28.9%) 13-44 (29.5%)
Free Throws 31-41 (75.6%) 24-27 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 68 65
Offensive 16 16
Defensive 43 38
Team 9 11
Assists 22 20
Steals 7 6
Blocks 7 8
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 21 29
Technicals 1 1
J. Harden SG 13
41 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST
T. Young PG 11
42 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 25-11 45322223122
home team logo Hawks 8-30 29332330115
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 25-11 119.4 PPG 47.1 RPG 21.6 APG
home team logo Hawks 8-30 107.5 PPG 42 RPG 23.2 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 38.4 PPG 6.0 RPG 7.6 APG 46.3 FG%
T. Young PG 28.9 PPG 4.3 RPG 8.4 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harden SG 41 PTS 10 REB 10 AST
T. Young PG 42 PTS 13 REB 10 AST
42.4 FG% 36.8
28.9 3PT FG% 29.5
75.6 FT% 88.9
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
C. Capela
E. Gordon
P. Tucker
D. House Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 41 10 10 9/34 4/20 19/23 2 39 2 3 8 2 8 -3 68
C. Capela 22 22 0 9/14 0/0 4/4 1 36 2 2 1 11 11 -10 47
E. Gordon 17 1 3 5/14 3/9 4/7 4 30 0 0 0 0 1 +5 24
P. Tucker 8 17 2 3/7 0/3 2/2 3 33 2 1 1 3 14 +18 31
D. House Jr. 4 2 2 2/6 0/2 0/2 1 36 1 1 1 0 2 -4 11
Bench
B. McLemore
A. Rivers
I. Hartenstein
T. Sefolosha
R. Westbrook
G. Clark
M. Frazier
C. Clemons
T. Chandler
Nene
W. Howard
G. Green
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. McLemore 18 3 1 6/9 6/9 0/0 5 32 0 0 0 0 3 +14 23
A. Rivers 10 2 3 4/7 0/2 2/2 4 27 0 0 1 0 2 +12 17
I. Hartenstein 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/1 1 4 0 0 1 0 2 +3 5
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Westbrook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Clemons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 122 59 22 39/92 13/45 31/41 21 237 7 7 13 16 43 +35 226
Hawks
Starters
T. Young
J. Collins
K. Huerter
C. Reddish
D. Hunter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young 42 13 10 11/30 4/11 16/18 1 38 0 1 3 4 9 +4 73
J. Collins 17 14 0 7/15 1/3 2/2 2 32 1 4 2 5 9 -6 34
K. Huerter 11 6 4 4/10 1/3 2/2 1 37 1 0 1 0 6 -2 25
C. Reddish 7 2 0 3/11 1/7 0/0 4 18 1 1 0 1 1 -2 11
D. Hunter 5 2 2 2/8 1/5 0/0 5 25 0 0 2 0 2 +4 9
Bench
A. Len
A. Crabbe
B. Goodwin
D. Bembry
V. Carter
D. Jones
P. Watson
C. Parsons
E. Turner
J. Parker
B. Fernando
C. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Len 14 10 0 5/10 0/2 4/5 4 23 0 1 1 5 5 +13 24
A. Crabbe 9 2 1 3/7 3/6 0/0 1 24 1 0 0 1 1 -13 14
B. Goodwin 8 4 2 3/7 2/3 0/0 3 13 1 0 1 0 4 -16 16
D. Bembry 2 0 1 1/6 0/3 0/0 5 8 1 0 1 0 0 -10 4
V. Carter 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 0 +1 0
D. Jones 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 1 0 0 0 -10 1
P. Watson 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1 +2 1
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Fernando - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 115 54 20 39/106 13/44 24/27 29 235 6 8 11 16 38 -35 212
