Westbrook scores 34 in return, but Thunder roll past Rockets

  • AP
  • Jan 10, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) The Oklahoma City Thunder spoiled Russell Westbrook's return.

Westbrook scored 34 points, but the Thunder beat the Houston Rockets 113-92 on Thursday night.

Westbrook was a league MVP and two-time scoring champ for the Thunder before being traded to the Rockets last summer for Chris Paul and draft picks. Westbrook was the last remaining player from the team that began playing in Oklahoma City in 2008 after leaving Seattle.

The fans remember Westbrook as the star who stayed after Kevin Durant left for then-rival Golden State in 2016, and they showered him with appreciation before the game. There was a tribute video, then loud cheers as he was introduced with enthusiasm, in the same manner as a home Thunder player. The crowd stood, cheered loudly and even chanted M-V-P as the announcer moved on to other players. Westbrook even ran over to a corner of the court and exhorted the crowd before the tip, just like he did when he played for the Thunder.

Westbrook scored 18 points in the first half, but the Thunder led 60-48 at the break after shooting 53.8% from the field. The Thunder extended their lead throughout the second half. Westbrook was subbed out with 7:18 remaining.

Danilo Gallinari led the Thunder with 23 points and 11 rebounds and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 20 points.

Houston's James Harden, who entered the night averaging a league-best 38.5 points per game, was held to 17 on 5-for-17 shooting.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Harden wore shoes with Thunder colors as part of an Adidas campaign. ... The Rockets made just 11 of 40 3-pointers. ... Another former Thunder player, Thabo Sefolosha, entered the game in the fourth quarter. ... Houston's point total was a season low.

Thunder: Oklahoma City shot 53.8% in the first quarter to take a 37-21 lead. It was the Thunder's highest-scoring opening quarter of the season. ... Paul scored 18 points and Dennis Schroder added 16. ... Thunder G Hamidou Diallo was issued a technical foul in the fourth quarter.

OKC's SPECIAL UNIFORMS

The Thunder wore special gold and grey City Edition uniforms designed in partnership with the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum to commemorate the upcoming 25th anniversary of the April 19, 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host Minnesota on Saturday night.

Thunder: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
C. Paul
3 PG
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
16.6 Pts. Per Game 16.6
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
45.2 Field Goal % 47.1
45.3 Three Point % 46.9
86.4 Free Throw % 90.0
  Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley 0:15
  Chris Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:18
  Bad pass turnover on Hamidou Diallo, stolen by Isaiah Hartenstein 0:23
+ 3 Chris Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot 0:41
  Defensive rebound by Chris Clemons 0:48
  Abdel Nader missed jump shot 0:50
  Defensive rebound by Justin Patton 0:55
  Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:58
  Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha 1:01
  Justin Patton missed layup 1:03
  Bad pass turnover on Chris Clemons, stolen by Darius Bazley 1:13
Team Stats
Points 92 113
Field Goals 34-89 (38.2%) 43-87 (49.4%)
3-Pointers 11-40 (27.5%) 11-32 (34.4%)
Free Throws 13-14 (92.9%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 46 58
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 31 43
Team 7 6
Assists 16 22
Steals 4 8
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 21 13
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
34 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
D. Gallinari SF 8
23 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 25-12 2127192592
home team logo Thunder 22-16 37232924113
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 25-12 119.4 PPG 47.4 RPG 21.6 APG
home team logo Thunder 22-16 108.8 PPG 43.5 RPG 21.3 APG
Key Players
R. Westbrook PG 24.1 PPG 7.9 RPG 7.0 APG 42.6 FG%
D. Gallinari SF 18.0 PPG 5.6 RPG 2.2 APG 42.3 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Westbrook PG 34 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
D. Gallinari SF 23 PTS 11 REB 4 AST
38.2 FG% 49.4
27.5 3PT FG% 34.4
92.9 FT% 80.0
Thunder
Starters
D. Gallinari
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
C. Paul
S. Adams
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Gallinari 23 11 4 7/11 3/6 6/6 0 27 1 0 0 1 10 +24 43
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 20 3 3 8/15 1/3 3/3 1 30 1 0 0 0 3 +28 30
C. Paul 18 6 5 7/14 3/7 1/2 1 27 4 0 1 0 6 +17 37
S. Adams 15 8 3 6/8 0/0 3/4 1 24 1 0 1 1 7 +17 29
T. Ferguson 6 1 2 2/4 2/4 0/0 3 22 0 2 3 1 0 +23 10
Starters
D. Gallinari
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
C. Paul
S. Adams
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Gallinari 23 11 4 7/11 3/6 6/6 0 27 1 0 0 1 10 +24 43
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 20 3 3 8/15 1/3 3/3 1 30 1 0 0 0 3 +28 30
C. Paul 18 6 5 7/14 3/7 1/2 1 27 4 0 1 0 6 +17 37
S. Adams 15 8 3 6/8 0/0 3/4 1 24 1 0 1 1 7 +17 29
T. Ferguson 6 1 2 2/4 2/4 0/0 3 22 0 2 3 1 0 +23 10
Bench
D. Schroder
H. Diallo
M. Muscala
D. Burton
A. Nader
J. Patton
D. Bazley
N. Noel
A. Roberson
K. Hervey
L. Dort
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 16 5 1 7/11 2/4 0/0 3 27 0 0 3 0 5 +18 20
H. Diallo 5 5 0 2/7 0/1 1/2 3 23 0 0 1 2 3 -2 9
M. Muscala 4 8 1 1/3 0/1 2/3 1 20 0 0 2 1 7 +7 12
D. Burton 4 0 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -9 4
A. Nader 2 1 3 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 1 0 -6 9
J. Patton 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 -3 2
D. Bazley 0 2 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 15 1 0 2 1 1 -9 1
N. Noel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hervey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Dort - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 113 52 22 43/87 11/32 16/20 13 233 8 2 13 9 43 +105 206
NBA Scores