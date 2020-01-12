MIL
POR

No Text

Bucks beat Trail Blazers 122-101 for third straight win

  • AP
  • Jan 12, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds, Khris Middleton scored 30 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 122-101 on Saturday night.

Eric Bledsoe added 29 points for the Bucks, who made 14 3-pointers led by Middleton's 4-for-4 performance.

Antetokounmpo had 13 points and seven rebounds in the first quarter alone and Milwaukee went on to its third straight win.

The Bucks led 32-24 after the first quarter as Damian Lillard did his best to keep Portland within range, scoring 12 points in the first quarter.

Lillard finished with 26 points while CJ McCollum scored 20 and Carmelo Anthony had 19 points and 11 rebounds, but Portland lost for the eighth time in 10 games.

The Blazers shot just 10 for 36 from the 3-point line.

The Bucks pushed their lead to as high as 17 multiple times in the third quarter and held a 97-80 lead after the period thanks to a tip-in by Pat Connaughton before the buzzer.

A three-point play by Bledsoe pushed the Bucks lead to 116-94, their biggest of the game. A couple of possessions later, coach Terry Stotts removed the Blazers starters from the game.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Though Antetokounmpo is the biggest reason for the Bucks' NBA-best 35-6 record, the Bucks outscore their opponents by 8.3 points per 100 possessions when the MVP sits, according to NBA.com. “I think (Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer) does a really good job of integrating all his players,” Stotts said. “They have interchangeable parts, they pass, they shoot, they’re unselfish, they have rim protection.”

Trail Blazers: The Blazers, who are dealing with a host of injuries, were forced to deal with illness on Saturday night. Starting center Hassan Whiteside missed the game after playing through an illness in Thursday’s road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. McCollum missed a Jan. 5 game with an illness but according to Stotts, Whiteside was the only player still affected by the sickness that spread around the team over the past week. Anthony Tolliver started in Whiteside’s place, finishing with 11 rebounds and seven points in 28 minutes.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Tuesday at home vs. New York Knicks.

Trail Blazers: Monday at home vs. Charlotte Hornets.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
D. Lillard
0 PG
36.7 Min. Per Game 36.7
26.8 Pts. Per Game 26.8
7.6 Ast. Per Game 7.6
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
55.0 Field Goal % 44.1
54.9 Three Point % 43.8
61.5 Free Throw % 89.1
  Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilson 0:01
  Anfernee Simons missed driving layup 0:02
  Out of bounds turnover on Thanasis Antetokounmpo 0:21
+ 2 Nassir Little made driving layup, assist by Kent Bazemore 0:44
  Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore 0:50
  D.J. Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:53
  Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilson 0:58
  Jaylen Hoard missed floating jump shot, blocked by D.J. Wilson 1:00
  Defensive rebound by Jaylen Hoard 1:10
  Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:14
  Offensive rebound by Thanasis Antetokounmpo 1:17
Team Stats
Points 122 101
Field Goals 47-103 (45.6%) 37-95 (38.9%)
3-Pointers 14-38 (36.8%) 10-36 (27.8%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 17-21 (81.0%)
Total Rebounds 68 56
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 50 40
Team 8 8
Assists 21 17
Steals 6 6
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 10 13
Fouls 16 20
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
32 PTS, 17 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
26 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Bucks 35-6 32323325122
home team logo Trail Blazers 16-24 24312521101
Moda Center Portland, OR
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 35-6 119.1 PPG 51.4 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 16-24 111.7 PPG 45.8 RPG 19.6 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 29.8 PPG 12.7 RPG 5.5 APG 55.0 FG%
D. Lillard PG 26.8 PPG 4.2 RPG 7.6 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Antetokounmpo PF 32 PTS 17 REB 6 AST
D. Lillard PG 26 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
45.6 FG% 38.9
36.8 3PT FG% 27.8
70.0 FT% 81.0
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
W. Matthews
B. Lopez
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 32 17 6 13/23 2/4 4/7 4 28 0 0 3 1 16 +20 58
K. Middleton 30 4 2 11/17 4/4 4/4 1 28 0 0 0 0 4 +16 38
E. Bledsoe 29 4 3 11/20 3/5 4/5 2 27 0 2 4 1 3 +16 37
W. Matthews 3 3 1 1/5 1/5 0/0 1 20 0 0 0 0 3 +11 8
B. Lopez 2 9 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 26 1 0 0 1 8 +15 12
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
W. Matthews
B. Lopez
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 32 17 6 13/23 2/4 4/7 4 28 0 0 3 1 16 +20 58
K. Middleton 30 4 2 11/17 4/4 4/4 1 28 0 0 0 0 4 +16 38
E. Bledsoe 29 4 3 11/20 3/5 4/5 2 27 0 2 4 1 3 +16 37
W. Matthews 3 3 1 1/5 1/5 0/0 1 20 0 0 0 0 3 +11 8
B. Lopez 2 9 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 26 1 0 0 1 8 +15 12
Bench
D. DiVincenzo
P. Connaughton
G. Hill
S. Brown
E. Ilyasova
D. Wilson
R. Lopez
T. Antetokounmpo
F. Mason
D. Bender
C. Reynolds
K. Korver
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. DiVincenzo 10 3 2 4/8 2/5 0/0 1 23 3 0 1 1 2 +22 19
P. Connaughton 6 4 0 3/5 0/2 0/0 0 18 0 1 1 3 1 -10 10
G. Hill 4 2 5 1/5 1/3 1/2 2 17 0 0 0 1 1 +13 16
S. Brown 3 4 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 12 1 0 0 0 4 +6 8
E. Ilyasova 2 3 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 2 11 1 0 0 1 2 0 8
D. Wilson 1 3 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 0 5 0 1 0 0 3 -4 5
R. Lopez 0 3 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 14 0 1 0 0 3 +4 6
T. Antetokounmpo 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 1 0 -4 0
F. Mason - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Korver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 122 60 21 47/103 14/38 14/20 16 234 6 5 10 10 50 +105 225
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
C. Anthony
K. Bazemore
A. Tolliver
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Lillard 26 3 5 10/20 3/8 3/3 2 35 0 0 3 1 2 -12 36
C. McCollum 20 3 5 7/19 3/9 3/5 1 34 1 1 1 0 3 -15 34
C. Anthony 19 11 0 7/17 3/7 2/2 3 32 1 0 2 4 7 -20 29
K. Bazemore 10 4 1 3/7 0/3 4/4 3 29 2 1 1 0 4 -5 18
A. Tolliver 7 11 2 3/10 1/5 0/0 3 27 0 0 0 1 10 -11 22
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
C. Anthony
K. Bazemore
A. Tolliver
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Lillard 26 3 5 10/20 3/8 3/3 2 35 0 0 3 1 2 -12 36
C. McCollum 20 3 5 7/19 3/9 3/5 1 34 1 1 1 0 3 -15 34
C. Anthony 19 11 0 7/17 3/7 2/2 3 32 1 0 2 4 7 -20 29
K. Bazemore 10 4 1 3/7 0/3 4/4 3 29 2 1 1 0 4 -5 18
A. Tolliver 7 11 2 3/10 1/5 0/0 3 27 0 0 0 1 10 -11 22
Bench
A. Simons
J. Hoard
M. Hezonja
N. Little
G. Trent Jr.
H. Whiteside
R. Hood
J. Nurkic
S. Labissiere
Z. Collins
M. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Simons 9 3 1 3/7 0/1 3/4 4 22 0 1 3 0 3 -15 12
J. Hoard 6 5 0 2/7 0/1 2/3 1 16 1 0 2 2 3 -1 10
M. Hezonja 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 1 -12 4
N. Little 2 4 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 13 0 1 0 0 4 -13 7
G. Trent Jr. 0 3 2 0/4 0/0 0/0 1 17 1 0 0 0 3 -1 8
H. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nurkic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 101 48 17 37/95 10/36 17/21 20 235 6 4 13 8 40 -105 180
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores