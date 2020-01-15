TOR
Powell's 23 help Raptors hold off Thunder 130-121

  • AP
  • Jan 15, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Norman Powell doesn't need to work his way back into form.

The Toronto guard missed 11 games with a left shoulder injury before returning to action this week. In his second game back, he scored 23 points, and the Raptors held off a furious rally to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 130-121 on Wednesday night.

Powell scored 20 points on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs in his first game back, then followed up with another strong performance. He made 9 of 11 shots, including 3 of 4 3-pointers.

''I've just tried to come back and assert myself and be aggressive in the flow of the offense and play my game and continue to take what the defense is giving me,'' Powell said.

Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby each added 21 points for the Raptors, who shot a season-high 61.2% from the field.

Dennis Schroder scored 25 points, Danilo Gallinari scored 23 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexader added 21 for the Thunder, who cut a 30-point deficit to three before Toronto held on.

''Just calmed down a little bit,'' Toronto guard Kyle Lowry said. ''Just got a little bit more patient. Got the ball in the guy's hands that we need to have the ball in. That's what we need to do. We find a way, but we can't put ourselves in those positions all the time.''

Toronto led 73-43 in the second quarter before the Thunder closed the first half on a 12-0 run. Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer as time expired in the second quarter to cut Toronto's lead to 73-55. Former Thunder player Serge Ibaka scored 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting before the break. The Raptors led 97-83 heading into the fourth, and had a 21-point lead with 6:39 to play.

Oklahoma City made a huge comeback try late. Gallinari threw down a monster dunk and was fouled with 2:39 to play. The free throw cut Toronto's lead to three, but Toronto closed the game on an 8-2 run.

The Raptors remained composed during Oklahoma City's run.

''You don't want to go outside yourself,'' Powell said. ''When they go on a run like that, you just try to get everybody on the same page.''

The Thunder have made several big rallies this season, but like Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers, a large deficit was too much to overcome.

''I think to start the game, we don't bring it every game,'' Gilgeous-Alexander said. ''When we do bring it, we're tough to beat and can play with anybody. But obviously, you guys see that when we don't, we get down against a lot of teams. That's something we'll fix and we'll get better at. I'm not worried about that.''

TIP-INS

Raptors: Coach Nick Nurse said G Fred VanVleet should be ready to play this weekend. VanVleet has missed four consecutive games with a right hamstring strain. ... C Marc Gasol returned after missing 12 games with a left hamstring pull. He finished with 15 points in 31 minutes. ... Had five players score in double figures in the first half. ... G Kyle Lowry was called for a technical in the third quarter.

Thunder: C Nerlens Noel missed his sixth straight game with a left ankle sprain. ... C Steven Adams left the game in the first half with a right knee contusion and did not return. ... C Justin Patton scored 45 points in a G-League game on Tuesday. ... G Chris Paul had 16 points and 11 assists.

STAT LINES

Thunder center Mike Muscala had a season-high 17 points while filling in for Adams and Noel. He made 6 of 11 shots in a season-high 30 minutes.

The seventh-year player from Bucknell fell two points short of his career scoring high.

HE SAID IT

Paul on the rally: ''We just started scrapping and fighting. Those are the ones (games) we used to talk about early in the season. We can't wait that long to impose our will.''

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Thunder: Host the Miami Heat on Friday.

---

1st Quarter
TOR Raptors 38
OKC Thunder 25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:38 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made floating jump shot, assist by Terrance Ferguson 0-2
11:23   Lost ball turnover on Marc Gasol, stolen by Chris Paul  
11:20 +2 Chris Paul made layup, assist by Steven Adams 0-4
11:08 +2 Kyle Lowry made jump shot 2-4
10:58   Bad pass turnover on Steven Adams, stolen by OG Anunoby  
10:41 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 5-4
10:28   Personal foul on Marc Gasol  
10:14   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   OKC team rebound  
10:14   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
10:00 +2 Kyle Lowry made jump shot 7-4
9:45   Bad pass turnover on Danilo Gallinari, stolen by OG Anunoby  
9:38 +2 Serge Ibaka made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 9-4
9:29 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 9-7
9:17   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
9:07   Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   OKC team rebound  
9:06   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
8:53   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
8:38 +2 Pascal Siakam made driving layup 11-7
8:25 +2 Danilo Gallinari made driving layup 11-9
8:25   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
8:25 +1 Danilo Gallinari made free throw 11-10
8:09   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
7:55   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Marc Gasol  
7:50 +2 Serge Ibaka made layup, assist by Pascal Siakam 13-10
7:29 +2 Danilo Gallinari made turnaround jump shot 13-12
7:19   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
7:04 +2 Terrance Ferguson made driving layup, assist by Chris Paul 13-14
6:53   Pascal Siakam missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Terrance Ferguson  
6:50   TOR team rebound  
6:48 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by OG Anunoby 16-14
6:48   Shooting foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:48 +1 Kyle Lowry made free throw 17-14
6:33   Bad pass turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stolen by Serge Ibaka  
6:27   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
6:13   Shooting foul on OG Anunoby  
6:13 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 17-15
6:13 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-16
5:51 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 20-16
5:27   Out of bounds turnover on Dennis Schroder  
5:22 +2 Norman Powell made reverse layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 22-16
5:07   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   Offensive rebound by Mike Muscala  
5:01   Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
4:51 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by OG Anunoby 25-16
4:36 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot 25-18
4:20   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Lowry  
4:08 +3 Mike Muscala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 25-21
3:59   Violation  
3:45   Lost ball turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by Terrance Ferguson  
3:42   Out of bounds turnover on Dennis Schroder  
3:22   Patrick McCaw missed jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Mike Muscala  
3:06   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
2:55 +2 Serge Ibaka made turnaround jump shot, assist by Patrick McCaw 27-21
2:55   Shooting foul on Terrance Ferguson  
2:55 +1 Serge Ibaka made free throw 28-21
2:47   Personal foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
2:47   Mike Muscala missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:47   OKC team rebound  
2:47 +1 Mike Muscala made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-22
2:28 +2 Marc Gasol made hook shot, assist by Patrick McCaw 30-22
2:08 +3 Mike Muscala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30-25
1:53 +2 Serge Ibaka made jump shot, assist by Patrick McCaw 32-25
1:40   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed jump shot  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
1:26 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Marc Gasol 34-25
1:17   Darius Bazley missed finger-roll layup  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
1:07 +2 Serge Ibaka made driving dunk, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 36-25
0:52   Mike Muscala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:49   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
0:34   Patrick McCaw missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
0:18   Hamidou Diallo missed driving layup  
0:16   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
0:04   Personal foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
0:00 +2 Norman Powell made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 38-25
0:00   Deonte Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   OKC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
TOR Raptors 35
OKC Thunder 30

Time Team Play Score
11:40 +2 Marc Gasol made floating jump shot 40-25
11:15   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Patrick McCaw  
11:12   Lost ball turnover on Terence Davis, stolen by Steven Adams  
11:00 +2 Steven Adams made driving layup, assist by Chris Paul 40-27
10:50 +3 Marc Gasol made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terence Davis 43-27
10:29 +3 Hamidou Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 43-30
10:02   Marc Gasol missed turnaround jump shot  
9:59   Offensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
9:55   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
9:50   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
9:44   Personal foul on Hamidou Diallo  
9:33 +2 Patrick McCaw made driving layup 45-30
9:33   Shooting foul on Hamidou Diallo  
9:33 +1 Patrick McCaw made free throw 46-30
9:22   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
9:14   Shooting foul on Deonte Burton  
9:14   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:14   TOR team rebound  
9:14   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Justin Patton  
9:01 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 46-33
8:45 +2 Marc Gasol made jump shot 48-33
8:38   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Terence Davis  
8:35 +2 Terence Davis made dunk 50-33
8:22 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot 50-35
8:02   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Deonte Burton  
7:49   Personal foul on Terence Davis  
7:46   Personal foul on Terence Davis  
7:36   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
7:25   Pascal Siakam missed layup  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Deonte Burton  
7:06 +2 Darius Bazley made driving layup, assist by Chris Paul 50-37
6:58   Shooting foul on Deonte Burton  
6:58   Kyle Lowry missed 1st of 3 free throws  
6:58   TOR team rebound  
6:58 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 3 free throws 51-37
6:58 +1 Kyle Lowry made 3rd of 3 free throws 52-37
6:40   Justin Patton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
6:28 +2 Pascal Siakam made driving layup 54-37
6:17   Lost ball turnover on Justin Patton, stolen by Pascal Siakam  
6:13 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Pascal Siakam 56-37
5:53   Danilo Gallinari missed fade-away jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
5:45 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 59-37
5:20   Offensive foul on Darius Bazley  
5:20   Turnover on Darius Bazley  
5:05 +2 Pascal Siakam made reverse layup 61-37
4:43   Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
4:25 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot 64-37
4:13   Personal foul on Terence Davis  
4:08   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
3:57 +2 Mike Muscala made dunk, assist by Chris Paul 64-39
3:48   Lost ball turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
3:31   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed reverse layup  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
3:26 +2 Pascal Siakam made alley-oop shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 66-39
3:18   Personal foul on Patrick McCaw  
3:18 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 66-40
3:18 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-41
3:11   Personal foul on Dennis Schroder  
3:11 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 67-41
3:11 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-41
2:58   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
2:47   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
2:39   Mike Muscala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
2:25   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
2:22   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
2:22 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 68-42
2:22 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-43
2:04   Kyle Lowry missed driving layup, blocked by Mike Muscala  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
1:56   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
1:48   Kyle Lowry missed floating jump shot  
1:44   Offensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
1:38 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by OG Anunoby 71-43
1:33   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by OG Anunoby  
1:33   Personal foul on Danilo Gallinari  
1:33 +1 OG Anunoby made 1st of 2 free throws 72-43
1:33 +1 OG Anunoby made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-43
1:19 +3 Mike Muscala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danilo Gallinari 73-46
1:02   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Chris Paul  
0:57 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 73-49
0:40   Pascal Siakam missed finger-roll layup  
0:39   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
0:34 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 73-52
0:12   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:10   OKC team rebound  
0:00 +3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 73-55
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
TOR Raptors 24
OKC Thunder 28

Time Team Play Score
11:35   Serge Ibaka missed hook shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
11:11   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
11:11   OKC team rebound  
11:11   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:00   Personal foul on Terrance Ferguson  
10:52   Marc Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
10:39   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
10:26   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
10:16   Mike Muscala missed jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
10:11   Lost ball turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Terrance Ferguson  
10:06   Lost ball turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stolen by Pascal Siakam  
9:50   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Mike Muscala  
9:42   Personal foul on Serge Ibaka  
9:31   Out of bounds turnover on Terrance Ferguson  
9:17 +3 Marc Gasol made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 76-55
9:07 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot 76-58
9:07   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
9:07   Full timeout called  
9:07