WAS
CHI

No Text

LaVine powers Bulls past Wizards 115-106

  • AP
  • Jan 15, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) Zach LaVine wants to play in the All-Star Game next month in Chicago.

He is making quite the case. Especially lately.

LaVine had 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and the banged-up Bulls beat Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards 115-106 on Wednesday night.

''I've been blessed to coach a lot of All-Stars, and I think he should be in the game,'' Bulls coach Jim Boylen said.

Chicago placed seven players in double figures in its second win in its last nine games. Thaddeus Young had 18 points and eight boards, and Tomas Satoransky scored 18 points against his former team.

The Bulls outscored the Wizards 60-46 in the second half.

''They were getting in transition, some switches, made some tough shots,'' Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. ''We have to be better.''

LaVine went 6 for 11 from 3-point range in his career-best fifth straight game with at least 25 points. It's the longest such streak for the Bulls since Derrick Rose accomplished the feat in six consecutive games in 2010.

LaVine's All-Star argument is weighed down by Chicago's 15-27 record, but he is averaging a career-best 24.6 points in his sixth NBA season.

''It would mean a lot. It's one of my goals,'' LaVine said of the All-Star Game. ''I think it would be great for the city, having one of (its) guys there. I don't feel like I need the verification of it. I think I know where I am as a player and how I've been playing.''

Beal scored 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting after he was listed as questionable because of right shoulder soreness. The high-scoring star also has been hampered lately by soreness in his lower right leg.

Jordan McRae had 16 points for Washington, which has dropped three of four. Isaiah Thomas and Davis Bertans scored 12 points apiece.

''We just have to figure out how to get it done, honestly,'' Beal said. ''I really don't know, you just have to get it done.''

The Bulls grabbed control with a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter. LaVine made a 3-pointer to make it 106-95 with 4:56 left.

Chicago held on down the stretch despite playing short-handed after Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchison left with injuries.

Gafford dislocated his right thumb on a steal in the first quarter. The 6-foot-11 Gafford called timeout after picking off a pass by Ian Mahinmi, and then jogged off the court in the direction of the Bulls' locker room.

X-rays were negative, and the team said he is expected to miss two to four weeks.

''I thought it was just like a slight jam of my thumb and I looked at my thumb and it was way more than a jam,'' a chuckling Gafford said.

Hutchison re-injured his right shoulder when he was fouled on a dunk in the fourth, leading to a hard fall. The 23-year-old Hutchison, who had 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting, just returned last week from a right shoulder sprain.

''Chandler is going to be re-evaluated tomorrow,'' Boylen said. ''Same shoulder that's been bothering him, so we'll see where that goes.''

QUITE UNUSUAL

The teams played the second half with red streamers hanging from the overhead scoreboard, remnants of a Disney-themed halftime show. One of the streamers fell down during a timeout with 8:53 left in the third quarter, and two workers scurried out to pick it up before play resumed.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Rookie F Rui Hachimura traveled with the team to Chicago, but remains out with a groin injury. He hasn't played since Dec. 16. ''He's doing well,'' Brooks said. ''Shot around a little bit, very, very light shooting yesterday. ... Hopefully we can get him on the court more each day.'' ... C Thomas Bryant played about 12 minutes in his second game back after missing 20 games with a foot injury. The 6-foot-10 Bryant is on a minutes restriction. ''He's missed a lot of time,'' Brooks said. ''Throwing him back into the fire in the NBA competitiveness. We'll take our time still.''

Bulls: F Otto Porter Jr. missed his 33rd consecutive game with a broken left foot. Boylen said he had no update on his status. ''He's very frustrated,'' Boylen said. ''I just try to keep him up and be positive and you know we'll take you back when you come back.'' Boylen said there has been no talk of shutting Porter down for the season.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit Toronto on Friday night. They lost 122-118 to the Raptors on Dec. 20.

Bulls: Visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night for their first meeting of the season.

---

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
WAS Wizards 26
CHI Bulls 24

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43   Isaiah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
11:27 +2 Daniel Gafford made alley-oop shot, assist by Kris Dunn 0-2
11:11 +3 Thomas Bryant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 3-2
10:52   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
10:41   Bad pass turnover on Ian Mahinmi, stolen by Daniel Gafford  
10:20   Tomas Satoransky missed floating jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
9:59   Shooting foul on Tomas Satoransky  
9:59 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 4-2
9:59 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-2
9:45 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup, assist by Luke Kornet 5-4
9:34   Shooting foul on Luke Kornet  
9:34   Ian Mahinmi missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:34   WAS team rebound  
9:34 +1 Ian Mahinmi made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-4
9:11 +2 Lauri Markkanen made dunk, assist by Tomas Satoransky 6-6
8:55 +2 Thomas Bryant made layup, assist by Bradley Beal 8-6
8:44   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Gary Payton II  
8:37 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Payton II 11-6
8:25 +3 Luke Kornet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 11-9
8:11   Bradley Beal missed fade-away jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
7:56 +2 Luke Kornet made hook shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 11-11
7:30 +2 Isaiah Thomas made floating jump shot 13-11
7:23   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Offensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
7:18 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk, assist by Kris Dunn 13-13
6:57   Isaiah Thomas missed jump shot  
6:55   Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
6:46 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup 15-13
6:38   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
6:22 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Thomas 17-13
6:06 +3 Lauri Markkanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 17-16
5:40   Thomas Bryant missed jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
5:40   Out of bounds turnover on Coby White  
5:33   Personal foul on Zach LaVine  
5:20   Isaiah Thomas missed driving layup, blocked by Kris Dunn  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
5:13   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   WAS team rebound  
5:11   Personal foul on Coby White  
5:04 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup 19-16
4:52   Zach LaVine missed reverse layup, blocked by Ian Mahinmi  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
4:48 +3 Isaiah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 22-16
4:22 +2 Thaddeus Young made driving layup 22-18
4:10   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
3:58 +2 Zach LaVine made driving dunk 22-20
3:42   Out of bounds turnover on Davis Bertans  
3:28   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
3:19   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Ish Smith  
3:11   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
2:54 +2 Thaddeus Young made hook shot 22-22
2:41   Bad pass turnover on Davis Bertans, stolen by Luke Kornet  
2:36   Thaddeus Young missed layup  
2:33   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
2:31   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
2:21   Anzejs Pasecniks missed hook shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
2:13 +2 Coby White made driving layup 22-24
2:07 +2 Jordan McRae made driving layup, assist by Ish Smith 24-24
1:55   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Ish Smith  
1:36   Davis Bertans missed turnaround jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
1:19   Lost ball turnover on Thaddeus Young, stolen by Anzejs Pasecniks  
1:16 +2 Jordan McRae made layup, assist by Ish Smith 26-24
0:59   Personal foul on Jordan McRae  
0:48   Lauri Markkanen missed layup, blocked by Ish Smith  
0:45   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
0:42   Jordan McRae missed layup  
0:39   Offensive rebound by Anzejs Pasecniks  
0:33   Lost ball turnover on Anzejs Pasecniks, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
0:21   Lauri Markkanen missed jump shot, blocked by Anzejs Pasecniks  
0:18   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
0:00   Jordan McRae missed jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
WAS Wizards 34
CHI Bulls 31

Time Team Play Score
11:45 +2 Chandler Hutchison made dunk, assist by Lauri Markkanen 26-26
11:35   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
11:10 +2 Chandler Hutchison made driving layup, assist by Coby White 26-28
10:56 +2 Jordan McRae made driving layup, assist by Anzejs Pasecniks 28-28
10:37   Shooting foul on Davis Bertans  
10:37   Thaddeus Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:37   CHI team rebound  
10:37   Thaddeus Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
10:23   Personal foul on Lauri Markkanen  
10:08   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   WAS team rebound  
10:08   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
9:49   Bad pass turnover on Lauri Markkanen, stolen by Anzejs Pasecniks  
9:44   Shooting foul on Chandler Hutchison  
9:44 +1 Jordan McRae made 1st of 2 free throws 29-28
9:44 +1 Jordan McRae made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-28
9:29   Bad pass turnover on Lauri Markkanen, stolen by Anzejs Pasecniks  
9:20   Shooting foul on Ryan Arcidiacono  
9:20 +1 Ish Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 31-28
9:20   Ish Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
9:03   Bad pass turnover on Thaddeus Young, stolen by Troy Brown Jr.  
8:56 +2 Anzejs Pasecniks made layup, assist by Davis Bertans 33-28
8:45   Shooting foul on Anzejs Pasecniks  
8:42   Coby White missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:45   CHI team rebound  
8:45 +1 Coby White made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-29
8:34   Bad pass turnover on Ish Smith, stolen by Chandler Hutchison  
8:30   Shooting foul on Ish Smith  
8:30   Chandler Hutchison missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:30   CHI team rebound  
8:30 +1 Chandler Hutchison made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-30
8:10   Davis Bertans missed jump shot, blocked by Thaddeus Young  
8:10   CHI team rebound  
7:58 +2 Coby White made driving layup 33-32
7:58 +2 Coby White made driving layup 33-32
7:45   Traveling violation turnover on Anzejs Pasecniks  
7:35 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot 33-35
7:16 +2 Jordan McRae made jump shot 35-35
7:05   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49 +2 Ish Smith made jump shot 37-35
6:49 +2 Ish Smith made jump shot 37-35
6:36   Thaddeus Young missed driving layup  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
6:24 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 40-35
6:05   Lost ball turnover on Thaddeus Young, stolen by Ian Mahinmi  
5:58   Troy Brown Jr. missed reverse layup  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
5:49 +2 Thaddeus Young made driving layup, assist by Kris Dunn 40-37
5:49   Shooting foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
5:49 +1 Thaddeus Young made free throw 40-38
5:39   Lost ball turnover on Ian Mahinmi, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
5:34   Kris Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
5:29 +2 Thaddeus Young made dunk 40-40
5:19   Shooting foul on Thaddeus Young  
5:19 +1 Ian Mahinmi made 1st of 2 free throws 41-40
5:19 +1 Ian Mahinmi made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-40
5:03   Kris Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52 +2 Isaiah Thomas made jump shot, assist by Gary Payton II 44-40
4:52 +2 Isaiah Thomas made jump shot, assist by Gary Payton II 44-40
4:40   Kris Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
4:33   Out of bounds turnover on Bradley Beal  
4:18   Personal foul on Gary Payton II  
4:18 +1 Tomas Satoransky made 1st of 2 free throws 44-41
4:18 +1 Tomas Satoransky made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-42
3:55 +3 Gary Payton II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ian Mahinmi 47-42
3:39 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 47-44
3:23 +2 Ian Mahinmi made hook shot, assist by Isaiah Thomas 49-44
3:14 +2 Zach LaVine made alley-oop shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 49-46
3:02   Personal foul on Luke Kornet  
3:02 +1 Ian Mahinmi made 1st of 2 free throws 50-46
3:02   Ian Mahinmi missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
2:47 +2 Luke Kornet made reverse layup, assist by Zach LaVine 50-48
2:29   Bad pass turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Zach LaVine  
2:23 +2 Tomas Satoransky made layup, assist by Zach LaVine 50-50
2:08 +3 Gary Payton II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonga 53-50
1:53   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
1:41   Ian Mahinmi missed jump shot  
1:25   Ian Mahinmi missed jump shot  
1:25   Ian Mahinmi missed jump shot  
1:23   Offensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
1:21   Personal foul on Kris Dunn  
1:21 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 54-50
1:21 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-50
1:09 +2 Tomas Satoransky made driving dunk 55-52
0:58   Shooting foul on Kris Dunn  
0:58   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:58   Zach LaVine missed free throw  
0:58   WAS team rebound  
0:58 +1 Isaiah Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 56-52
0:58 +1 Isaiah Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-52
0:44 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot 57-55
0:32   Shooting foul on Zach LaVine  
0:32   Bradley Beal missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:32   WAS team rebound  
0:32 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-55
0:10   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:05   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
0:00 +2 Gary Payton II made reverse layup, assist by Bradley Beal 60-55

3rd Quarter
WAS Wizards 20
CHI Bulls 30

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
11:28   Offensive foul on Zach LaVine  
11:28   Turnover on Zach LaVine  
11:13   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
11:04   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thomas  
10:47   Thomas Bryant missed jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
10:38   Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi  
10:38   Lauri Markkanen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:38   CHI team rebound  
10:38 +1 Lauri Markkanen made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-56
10:22   Out of bounds turnover on Thomas Bryant  
10:06 +2 Luke Kornet made alley-oop shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 60-58
9:48   Ian Mahinmi missed hook shot, blocked by Luke Kornet  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
9:39   Zach LaVine missed driving layup, blocked by Gary Payton II  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Gary Payton II  
9:33   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Thomas, stolen by Kris Dunn  
9:26