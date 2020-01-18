MIA
Nunn's 22 points lead Heat past Thunder, 115-108

  • Jan 18, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Kendrick Nunn continues to make good things happen for the Miami Heat.

The rookie guard scored 22 points to help the Heat top the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-108 on Friday night.

Nunn, the two-time Eastern Conference rookie of the month, was coming off a 33-point effort Wednesday in a win over San Antonio. Against the Thunder, he made 9 of 17 shots, including 3 of 5 3-pointers.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler said Nunn's success and confidence come from hard work.

''Whether you're on the defensive end and you're working on the schemes of everything, or it's the offense and you're getting in your bag and you're working on shooting the ball - he's constantly in the gym working on his game,'' Butler said. ''He will be in this league for a while.''

Bam Adebayo had 21 points and eight rebounds to help the Heat win their second straight. Butler added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Even with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, the Heat had struggled a bit on the road. They evened their record at 11-11 away from home.

''This is a good one for sure,'' Heat forward Duncan Robinson said. ''This is a tough place to win.''

Danilo Gallinari scored 27 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder each had 18 for the Thunder, who lost for the third time in four games.

''They were more physical,'' Thunder guard Chris Paul said. ''They cut harder. They just - they beat us from the jump ball.''

Miami led 61-47 at halftime behind 16 points from Adebayo on 7-for-8 shooting. The Heat entered the fourth quarter with a 92-78 edge.

Miami expanded its lead to 105-83 with 8 minutes remaining before the Thunder made a push. Oklahoma City cut the deficit to seven on a 3-pointer by Paul with just over 2 minutes remaining but never got closer.

''Home teams are always going to make a run,'' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. ''This team is too good, too well coached, too many good players - it's not going to be just a runaway going down the stretch. But you can see our effort level, and you know the ice that the guys are putting on right now - it's well earned.''

The Thunder have started a troublesome habit of digging holes for themselves at home. They fell behind by 32 against the Los Angeles Lakers last Saturday and 30 against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday before trailing by 22 on Friday.

Each time, significant rallies fell short.

''We've got to figure it out because this kind of sucks right now,'' Paul said.

TIP-INS

Heat: The team said Justise Winslow will miss at least two more weeks while recovering from a back injury that has allowed him to play just one game since Dec. 4. The team originally called Winslow's injury a back strain, then updated the diagnosis to a bone bruise. He's averaging 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 11 games this season.

Thunder: C Steven Adams did not play. He left Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors with a right knee contusion. He averages 11.8 points 10.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. ... C Nerlens Noel returned to action. He missed the previous six games with a left ankle sprain. ... Noel opened the scoring with his first 3-pointer of the season. ... G Terrance Ferguson left the game ill and did not return. ... Coach Billy Donovan was called for a technical early in the third quarter.

SUBPAR STARTS

The Thunder allowed 41 points in the first quarter against the Lakers, who were without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They gave up 38 points in the first quarter against Toronto before surrendering 40 points in the opening period against the Heat. The three teams shot a combined 65.3% in those first quarters (47 for 72).

HE SAID IT

Spoelstra, on his team's approach late: ''You don't want to try to be passive to try to win. Down the stretch, even as they started to step up their pressure, I liked the guys' aggressiveness, and we took and hunted for some 3s.''

UP NEXT

Heat: Visit San Antonio on Sunday.

Thunder: Host Portland on Saturday.

1st Quarter
MIA Heat 40
OKC Thunder 26

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:36   Shooting foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
11:36 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
11:36 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
11:13 +3 Nerlens Noel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 2-3
11:00   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
11:00 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 3-3
11:00 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-3
10:47 +2 Nerlens Noel made alley-oop shot, assist by Chris Paul 4-5
10:35   Kendrick Nunn missed driving layup, blocked by Nerlens Noel  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
10:21 +2 Nerlens Noel made hook shot, assist by Chris Paul 4-7
10:06 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 7-7
9:50 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 7-10
9:28 +2 Bam Adebayo made reverse layup 9-10
9:17   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
8:58 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot 11-10
8:42   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
8:26   Kendrick Nunn missed driving layup, blocked by Nerlens Noel  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
8:20 +3 Meyers Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 14-10
7:58   Danilo Gallinari missed driving layup  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:50 +2 Jimmy Butler made reverse layup, assist by Meyers Leonard 16-10
7:29   Out of bounds turnover on Chris Paul  
7:15 +2 Bam Adebayo made hook shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 18-10
6:55   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed finger-roll layup  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
6:48   Meyers Leonard missed layup, blocked by Nerlens Noel  
6:48   MIA team rebound  
6:46   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
6:39 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot 18-13
6:21 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot 21-13
6:03 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup 21-15
6:03   Shooting foul on Kendrick Nunn  
6:03 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made free throw 21-16
5:50   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
5:46   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
5:42 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 24-16
5:28 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 24-19
5:12 +2 Bam Adebayo made jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 26-19
4:57 +2 Chris Paul made floating jump shot 26-21
4:41 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk, assist by Meyers Leonard 28-21
4:42   Full timeout called  
4:19 +3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 28-24
3:52 +3 Jimmy Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 31-24
3:30   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
3:20   Derrick Jones Jr. missed layup  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
3:15   Personal foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
3:14   Out of bounds turnover on Dennis Schroder  
3:03   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
2:55   Mike Muscala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
2:49   Offensive foul on Bam Adebayo  
2:49   Turnover on Bam Adebayo  
2:31   Dennis Schroder missed floating jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
2:25   Goran Dragic missed reverse layup, blocked by Darius Bazley  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
2:10   Darius Bazley missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Jimmy Butler  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
1:54 +2 Goran Dragic made layup, assist by Duncan Robinson 33-24
1:35   Offensive foul on Mike Muscala  
1:35   Turnover on Mike Muscala  
1:19 +2 Duncan Robinson made jump shot 35-24
0:56   Darius Bazley missed driving layup  
0:54   Offensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
0:54   Hamidou Diallo missed dunk  
0:53   Offensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
0:53 +2 Hamidou Diallo made dunk 35-26
0:47 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 38-26
0:37   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:24   Personal foul on Hamidou Diallo  
0:09 +2 Kelly Olynyk made jump shot 40-26
0:01   Mike Muscala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  

2nd Quarter
MIA Heat 21
OKC Thunder 21

Time Team Play Score
11:50   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
11:39   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Offensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
11:27   Goran Dragic missed finger-roll layup  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
11:23 +2 Darius Bazley made dunk, assist by Dennis Schroder 40-28
11:09   Personal foul on Mike Muscala  
10:57 +2 Kelly Olynyk made jump shot 42-28
10:45 +2 Hamidou Diallo made driving layup, assist by Dennis Schroder 42-30
10:45   Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson  
10:45   Hamidou Diallo missed free throw  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
10:34   Goran Dragic missed reverse layup  
10:32   Offensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
10:28   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
10:07   Lost ball turnover on Hamidou Diallo, stolen by Derrick Jones Jr.  
10:01   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   OKC team rebound  
10:00   Personal foul on Kelly Olynyk  
9:44   Mike Muscala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   MIA team rebound  
9:30 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made driving layup 44-30
9:06 +3 Hamidou Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 44-33
8:45   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
8:30 +3 Mike Muscala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Bazley 44-36
8:08   Shooting foul on Darius Bazley  
8:08   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:08   MIA team rebound  
8:08 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-36
7:53   Out of bounds turnover on Dennis Schroder  
7:37   Offensive foul on Kelly Olynyk  
7:37   Turnover on Kelly Olynyk  
7:16   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
7:07   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:59   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
6:36   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
6:25   Bad pass turnover on Darius Bazley  
6:25   Personal foul on Nerlens Noel  
6:13   James Johnson missed layup  
6:12   MIA team rebound  
5:56   OKC team rebound  
5:46 +1 Danilo Gallinari made free throw 45-37
5:37   Shooting foul on James Johnson  
5:37 +1 Dennis Schroder made 1st of 2 free throws 45-38
5:37 +1 Dennis Schroder made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-39
5:22 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 48-39
5:10   Deonte Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:02   James Johnson missed alley-oop shot, blocked by Deonte Burton  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
4:41   Deonte Burton missed jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
4:21   Shooting foul on Dennis Schroder  
4:21 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 49-39
4:21 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-39
4:13   Traveling violation turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
3:55   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
3:37   Nerlens Noel missed jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:27 +2 Bam Adebayo made floating jump shot 52-39
3:21   Personal foul on Kendrick Nunn  
3:05 +3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 52-42
2:45   Offensive foul on Jimmy Butler  
2:45   Turnover on Jimmy Butler  
2:29   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
2:17   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17   MIA team rebound  
2:17   Personal foul on Dennis Schroder  
2:17 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 53-42
2:17 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-42
2:11   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Offensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
2:09   Danilo Gallinari missed dunk  
2:09   Offensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
2:09   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
2:09 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 54-43
2:09 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-44
1:47 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 57-44
1:32   Danilo Gallinari missed driving layup, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
1:30   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
1:23 +2 Bam Adebayo made layup, assist by Goran Dragic 59-44
1:07 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danilo Gallinari 59-47
0:45 +2 Bam Adebayo made turnaround jump shot 61-47
0:31   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:28   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
0:10   Bam Adebayo missed layup  
0:08   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
0:02   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MIA Heat 31
OKC Thunder 31

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
11:33   Lost ball turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Danilo Gallinari  
11:29 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danilo Gallinari 61-50
11:00   Jimmy Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
10:41 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot 61-53
10:27 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot 63-53
10:14   Nerlens Noel missed layup  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
10:09   Shooting foul on Dennis Schroder  
10:09 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 64-53
10:09 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-53
9:53 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 65-56
9:37   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
9:12   Lost ball turnover on Danilo Gallinari, stolen by Kendrick Nunn  
9:08 +2 Kendrick Nunn made finger-roll layup 67-56
8:57   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   MIA team rebound  
8:42   Bam Adebayo missed driving layup  
8:39   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:39   Bam Adebayo missed dunk  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
8:26   Lost ball turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
8:22 +2 Meyers Leonard made dunk, assist by Jimmy Butler 69-56
8:22   Shooting foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
8:22 +1 Meyers Leonard made free throw 70-56
8:09   Bad pass turnover on Danilo Gallinari, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
8:03   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
8:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:59 +1 Jimmy Butler made free throw 71-56
8:03   Bam Adebayo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:03   MIA team rebound  
